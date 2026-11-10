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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

On The Clock? What The Midterms Mean For The Faster Labor Contracts Act

Proskauer Rose LLP
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The Faster Labor Contracts Act, which passed the House in June 2026, would fundamentally transform first contract bargaining by imposing strict timelines and mandatory arbitration if parties cannot reach agreement within 120 days. With Democrats winning both chambers in the November midterms, this controversial legislation faces renewed prospects for Senate consideration, though significant hurdles remain including the 60-vote filibuster threshold and uncertain White House support.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Michael Lebowich
Michael Lebowich
Joshua Fox
Joshua Fox
Yonatan Grossman-Boder
Yonatan Grossman-Boder
Delaney Sniffen
Delaney Sniffen
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As we previously reported, on June 9, 2026, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 230-193 to pass the Faster Labor Contracts Act (“FLCA”), a bill that would radically change how employers and unions bargain a first collective bargaining agreement (“CBA”). The Senate never voted on the bill, but the November 3, 2026 midterms, in which Democrats won both chambers, may change its path.

The Faster Labor Contracts Act

The FLCA (H.R. 5408 / S. 844) would amend Section 8(d) of the National Labor Relations Act (“NLRA”), which requires good-faith bargaining but has never required either party to agree to any specific proposal. For first contracts, the FLCA would impose a new timeline:

  • Bargaining must begin within 10 days of a written request from a newly certified or recognized union.
  • If no agreement is reached within 90 days, either party may request mediation from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.
  • If mediation does not produce an agreement within 30 days, a three-member arbitration panel (one arbitrator chosen by each party and a jointly selected neutral) would set the terms based on statutory factors. The resulting CBA would be binding for two years.

Beyond first contracts, the FLCA would also bar employers from implementing their last, best, and final offer after a good-faith impasse.

In short, if enacted, the FLCA would be an unprecedented change to federal labor law. Four months is rarely enough time to negotiate a first CBA, and bargaining would change significantly if an arbitrator could always step in to set the contract’s terms.

Where the FLCA Stands Today

Every House Democrat and 20 Republicans voted for the FLCA. Its Senate counterpart, introduced by Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) in March 2025 and co-sponsored by Senators Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and Roger Marshall (R-KS), remains in the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. Unless it passes during the lame-duck session, the FLCA will expire when the 119th Congress ends on January 3, 2027, and must be reintroduced.

What to Expect After the Midterms

The House. With a Democratic majority, a reintroduced FLCA would not need a discharge petition to reach the floor. Given its bipartisan support in June, we expect the House to pass the FLCA again, possibly early in the term.

The Senate. The FLCA’s Senate prospects remain uncertain, though support is likely higher than ever. As of this writing, Democrats will hold at least 54 seats, with Alaska and Mississippi still too close to call, and co-sponsor Senator Marshall lost his seat. Fifty-four Democrats plus Senators Hawley and Moreno would give the bill 56 votes, or 58 if Democrats win both uncalled races—still short of the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster. And unanimous Democratic support is not guaranteed.

The bill would also require the President’s signature, and the White House has not taken a position on it.

Other Labor Legislation to Watch

The new majorities could also affect other pending labor bills:

  • PRO Act (H.R. 20 / S. 852): A broad NLRA overhaul with mediation and arbitration provisions similar to the FLCA’s, plus civil penalties for unfair labor practices and other changes to federal labor law. A long-standing progressive priority most recently introduced in the Senate in 2025 by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the PRO Act could return with a Democratic majority.
  • Modern Worker Empowerment Act (H.R. 1319): Would adopt a clear two-part test for independent contractor versus employee status (and thus eligibility to unionize) under the NLRA and FLSA.
  • Save Local Business Act (H.R. 4366): Would limit joint-employer status under the NLRA and FLSA to companies that “directly, actually, and immediately” exercise significant control over an individual’s essential terms and conditions of employment, largely tracking the Trump NLRB’s standard.

The last two bills, both Republican-sponsored, face long odds in a Democratic Congress.

Takeaways for Employers

The FLCA is still just a bill, and its Senate prospects remain uncertain. It is unclear whether it could attract enough additional Republican votes to overcome a filibuster, or whether President Trump would sign it. Still, with the new Congress, the FLCA may be closer to passing than ever.

Employers should monitor these developments closely as the 120th Congress convenes. We will continue to track the FLCA and related legislation and provide updates. Stay tuned.

On The Clock? What The Midterms Mean For The Faster Labor Contracts Act

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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