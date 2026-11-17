Stock perpetual futures are trading in the United States, but litigation over their classification and the SEC's continuing review leave exchanges and fintech firms facing unresolved legal questions.

The SEC has entered the legal fight over perpetual futures tied to individual U.S. stocks. But its position is more complicated than the headlines suggest.

In a November 9 court filing, the SEC defended its coordination with the CFTC and pushed back against allegations that the derivatives regulator had acted outside the established regulatory process. The brief did not resolve the central classification question in the case: Are these products security futures or security-based swaps?

That distinction matters. It determines which regulatory requirements apply, how exchanges can list the products, and the conditions under which ordinary retail investors can trade them.

The dispute is also bigger than Kalshi, Coinbase, or any particular exchange. It raises a fundamental question about the U.S. financial markets: Can a new financial product compete with traditional securities markets under a different regulatory structure simply because it is designed differently?

The answer could have significant consequences for exchanges, broker-dealers, market makers, fintech companies, and investors.

How Stock Perpetuals Entered the U.S. Market

Perpetual futures, commonly called perps, have been popular in cryptocurrency markets for years. Unlike traditional futures contracts, which expire on a specified date, perpetual contracts have no fixed expiration. They allow traders to maintain leveraged exposure to an underlying asset's price without purchasing the asset itself.

Periodic funding payments between long and short positions help keep the contract's trading price aligned with the reference asset. The same concept can be applied to individual stocks.

An investor who believes Nvidia shares will increase in value can take a long position in a hypothetical Nvidia perpetual contract without buying Nvidia shares. The investor receives economic exposure to the stock's price movements but does not acquire ownership, voting rights, or the ordinary rights of a shareholder. The contracts also introduce different risks. Leverage magnifies gains and losses, funding payments affect the cost of maintaining positions, and adverse price movements can trigger automatic liquidation.

In May 2026, the CFTC approved a Bitcoin perpetual futures contract on a regulated U.S. exchange. The agency subsequently moved toward allowing similar products referencing individual equity securities. The SEC and CFTC had already sought public comment in June on whether equity-linked perpetuals should be classified as security futures or security-based swaps.

In September, KalshiEX, Coinbase Derivatives, and Bitnomial submitted proposed rule changes seeking approval to list equity perpetuals. They also filed corresponding rule changes with the SEC. According to the SEC's November 9 filing, the CFTC's regulatory review period expired on November 2, and the rule changes were deemed approved on November 3. The distinction is worth noting: the changes became effective through the regulatory process, rather than through a detailed affirmative Commission order resolving every legal question.

On November 3, CFTC Chairman Michael Selig announced that trading could begin. His statement emphasized that the listing exchanges were also notice-registered with the SEC to trade security futures products. In its November 5 launch announcement, Kalshi said its single-stock perpetuals offered exposure to more than 50 major companies.

The Lawsuit: Is a Perpetual Contract Actually a Future?

As Judge Valerie Caproni's November 3 order records, the Capital Markets Alliance Association initiated its challenge on November 2. The Alliance's members include Cboe and Citadel Securities. The case, Capital Markets Alliance Association v. CFTC, No. 1:26-cv-09608, challenges the agency's treatment of single-stock perpetual contracts as security futures in the Southern District of New York.

The legal issue starts with the Commodity Futures Modernization Act of 2000. Congress established a framework under which the SEC and CFTC share regulatory authority over security futures products. These are generally futures contracts referencing individual securities or narrow-based securities indexes.

By contrast, security-based swaps generally fall within the SEC's primary regulatory jurisdiction. Under the Commodity Exchange Act, a security future must involve a contract of sale for future delivery of a single security or narrow-based security index, including certain interests based on its value.

The challengers argue that perpetual contracts do not satisfy that definition because they never expire and do not contemplate delivery on a specified future date. Instead, they contend that the products are security-based swaps because their economic exposure is maintained through cash settlement and recurring payments tied to the value of an individual stock.

The exchanges disagree. In a joint amicus brief, Coinbase, Kalshi, Payward, DRW, Jump Trading, and Paradigm argue that the statute does not require a fixed expiration date.

Their position is that cash settlement when a trader closes a position, together with periodic funding payments and the contract's other economic characteristics, can satisfy the statutory requirements for a security future. That is not a frivolous distinction. Traditional futures can be cash-settled, and the absence of physical delivery does not automatically transform a futures contract into a swap.

But the absence of any contractual expiration date raises a separate question. Whether a position that continues indefinitely until terminated constitutes a contract for future delivery is central to the classification dispute, if the court reaches the merits.

The Judge Has Already Raised Serious Questions

On November 3, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni denied the Alliance's request for a temporary restraining order. That decision left trading free to proceed. It was not, however, a victory on the underlying legal question.

Judge Caproni found that the Alliance was likely to succeed on its claim that the CFTC exceeded its statutory authority by permitting the contracts to trade as security futures. She concluded, at that preliminary stage, that perpetual contracts appeared to fit the definition of swaps rather than futures because they lack the required future-delivery feature.

The court nevertheless denied emergency relief because the plaintiffs had not demonstrated that they were likely to suffer irreparable harm without an immediate injunction. That is an important distinction. A court can believe a plaintiff has a strong legal case while still refusing emergency relief because the plaintiff has not satisfied the separate irreparable-harm requirement. The preliminary assessment is not a final merits ruling.

The matter is now before Judge Lorna Schofield, with the request for a preliminary injunction pending. A November 12 docket entry schedules a hearing for December 1, 2026, at 2 p.m. For exchanges already listing these products, the resulting uncertainty is significant. The contracts are trading, but their regulatory classification remains unresolved.

What the SEC Actually Said

The SEC's November 9 amicus filing adds an unusual dimension to the dispute. The agency rejected the suggestion that the CFTC had acted independently without SEC involvement. It emphasized that the agencies regularly coordinate on products that implicate both securities and derivatives regulation.

That position is consistent with the March 2026 memorandum of understanding between the two agencies, which was intended to reduce regulatory friction and provide greater clarity to market participants. But the SEC's brief did not offer a merits analysis resolving whether these equity perpetuals satisfy the statutory definition of security futures.

Instead, it emphasized that security futures remain subject to substantial SEC oversight, including securities-law antifraud and anti-manipulation provisions, regulation of intermediaries, and applicable exchange requirements. The agency retains authority under Section 19(b)(7) of the Securities Exchange Act, after consulting with the CFTC, to abrogate the relevant exchange rule changes within the statutory review period and require them to proceed through the SEC's ordinary notice-and-approval process.

The SEC states that its review window runs through December 31, 2026. Its express reservation is that it takes no position in the brief on whether the rule changes should be abrogated. The SEC also agrees with the CFTC that the Alliance has not sufficiently demonstrated standing, which the agency says is enough to defeat the motion.

In other words, the SEC has defended the regulatory process and opposed emergency relief without resolving the statutory classification question in its brief. For market participants, that distinction is considerably more important than whether the SEC's filing is characterized as supporting the CFTC.

Why Traditional Wall Street Is Concerned

The dispute is not simply about which regulator oversees a particular product. Single-stock perpetuals could compete directly with traditional equities, listed options, and other equity-linked derivatives.

They permit investors to obtain exposure to individual stocks through a structure that differs substantially from purchasing shares through a broker-dealer. For exchanges and market makers operating within the existing equities market, that presents both competitive and regulatory concerns.

One issue is market surveillance. In an October 14 letter to the SEC, Cboe argued that stock-perpetual order and trade data would fall outside the Consolidated Audit Trail, creating gaps in the infrastructure used to monitor the underlying equity markets.

Cboe's concern is that market makers' hedges in the underlying stocks would be reported and surveilled while the related perpetual transactions would not appear in the same system, potentially making cross-market manipulation harder to detect. That is Cboe's argument, not a finding that the products are unregulated. The SEC's brief emphasizes existing statutory requirements for coordinated surveillance and information sharing between security-futures markets and markets for the underlying securities.

There are also questions involving margin, liquidation practices, overnight trading, customer protections, and the potential for manipulation across related markets. Better Markets, former SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, and former SEC General Counsel John Coates have supported the challenge, emphasizing the risks associated with highly leveraged products offered to retail investors.

Those concerns deserve serious consideration. At the same time, established market participants have commercial interests in the outcome. Allowing new platforms to offer synthetic stock exposure could redirect trading activity and liquidity away from existing products and intermediaries.

Neither side's economic interests resolve the statutory question. The proper analysis is whether the products fit within the framework Congress established and whether that framework adequately addresses the risks presented by the products' actual operation.

What This Means for Exchanges, Brokers, and Fintech Companies

The immediate lesson for companies developing equity-linked derivatives is that regulatory classification cannot be treated as an exercise in product naming. Calling something a future does not make it one. Calling it a swap does not necessarily settle the question either.

The product's contractual terms, settlement mechanics, funding arrangements, trading venue, counterparties, and economic substance all matter. Companies considering similar products should also recognize that using an existing regulated exchange does not eliminate every regulatory obligation.

Depending on the structure, the business may face requirements involving exchange registration, broker-dealer or futures intermediary registration, clearing, margin, customer protection, market surveillance, and securities-law compliance. The issues become particularly complicated when a platform combines traditional securities exposure with crypto-style collateral, automated liquidations, continuous trading, or decentralized technology.

There is also a practical consideration: businesses need a contingency plan if a court or regulator subsequently determines that an existing product was classified incorrectly. That could affect product listings, customer agreements, open positions, clearing arrangements, and the ability to continue accepting new trades.

What Happens Next?

There are several developments worth watching. First, the court has scheduled a December 1, 2026, hearing on the pending preliminary-injunction request. The parties' standing dispute may affect whether the court reaches the statutory classification question. Any preliminary-injunction decision would remain distinct from a final merits judgment.

Second, the SEC's stated December 31 review deadline will bring its separate authority over the relevant exchange rule changes into focus. The agency may exercise that authority within the applicable window; it is not required to abrogate the rules. Third, the litigation could influence how the agencies approach other products that do not fit neatly within traditional categories, including crypto perpetuals, tokenized securities, and certain equity-linked event contracts.

There is already a separate dispute involving CME Group and the CFTC's treatment of cryptocurrency perpetuals, identified in the industry amicus brief as Chicago Mercantile Exchange v. Selig, No. 26-cv-2157 (D.D.C.). Although the jurisdictional issues differ, both cases raise questions about how existing derivatives statutes apply to newer product designs. Those questions are unlikely to disappear simply because the agencies have agreed to cooperate.

The Bottom Line

The SEC and CFTC have made substantial progress toward coordinating their oversight of new financial products. That is a welcome development for an industry that has spent years dealing with conflicting regulatory positions. But cooperation between regulators cannot, by itself, resolve a statutory classification question.

If the court reaches the merits, the stock perpetuals litigation will test whether the existing security futures framework can accommodate contracts with no fixed expiration, or whether these products must instead operate within the security-based swaps regime. The distinction will influence far more than the future of one trading product.

It could determine how U.S. markets accommodate an emerging generation of platforms offering leveraged, continuous exposure to stocks and other financial assets. And for companies developing those platforms, it is a reminder that regulatory innovation still has to fit within the law Congress actually wrote.