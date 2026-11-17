A keepwell agreement is a commitment by one entity to maintain the capital levels or solvency of another entity. When a bank enters into a keepwell agreement to maintain the capital of an affiliate, the Federal Reserve indicated in the preamble to the 2002 Regulation W rulemaking that this as a guarantee by the bank on behalf of the affiliate.

“It’s only logical!” A keepwell agreement represents an open-ended commitment by the bank to inject capital into the affiliate whenever the affiliate’s financial condition deteriorates below specified thresholds. This exposes the bank to potentially unlimited liability tied directly to the affiliate’s financial health.

As a guarantee, the keepwell agreement is a covered transaction subject to the 10 percent and 20 percent quantitative limits, collateral requirements, and the market-terms requirement. The challenge with keepwell agreements is measuring the covered transaction amount, since the bank’s obligation is contingent and potentially variable.

Banks should approach keepwell agreements with extreme caution. They represent one of the most open-ended forms of affiliate support, creating exposure that grows precisely when the affiliate is in financial distress, the worst time for the bank to be deploying resources.

DM Tip: Avoid entering into keepwell agreements with affiliates unless absolutely necessary and properly measured. If one exists, contact us to establish a reasonable maximum exposure amount for Regulation W purposes, monitor the affiliate’s financial condition continuously, and maintain collateral coverage against the measured amount.