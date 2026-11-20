On November 12, the NYDFS issuedguidance outlining its expectations for advertising and marketing by virtual currency entities licensed or chartered by the Department. The guidance calls for comprehensive policies and procedures covering marketing content, customer disclosures, and review and approval processes.

The guidance applies broadly to content produced or distributed by an entity, or on its behalf, that could promote its virtual currency products, services, or activities. It covers materials across platforms and formats, including websites, social media, podcasts, newsletters, presentations, and customer-facing technology. The NYDFS expects the policies and procedures to reflect each entity’s size, customer base, and business model, and to be reviewed and approved annually by its board or a designated board committee. The guidance identifies several areas those policies should address:

Accurate marketing claims. Materials must not contain false, misleading, or deceptive representations or omissions. Claims should be fair, evidence-based, and verifiable. NYDFS specifically flags unsubstantiated performance claims, incomplete fee comparisons, and misleading statements about regulatory status.

Materials must not contain false, misleading, or deceptive representations or omissions. Claims should be fair, evidence-based, and verifiable. NYDFS specifically flags unsubstantiated performance claims, incomplete fee comparisons, and misleading statements about regulatory status. Clear and prominent disclosures. Disclosures should explain material risks in language a general audience can understand. Materials that describe potential benefits should provide a balanced discussion of risks, and disclosures should not be obscured by their placement, format, or platform. Entities should also identify the properly licensed or chartered provider.

Disclosures should explain material risks in language a general audience can understand. Materials that describe potential benefits should provide a balanced discussion of risks, and disclosures should not be obscured by their placement, format, or platform. Entities should also identify the properly licensed or chartered provider. Governance and review. Policies should assign clear roles, establish a formal review and approval process, and include appropriate secondary review. They should also address recordkeeping, support for factual claims, third-party promoter due diligence, and responses to impersonation or other wrongful use of an entity’s name or brand.

Policies and procedures consistent with the guidance must be updated by May 10, 2027, readied for DFS review beginning May 12, 2027, and maintained in accordance with applicable recordkeeping requirements.

Putting It Into Practice: NYDFS has recently taken steps to strengthen coordination around digital asset supervision, including through an agreement with Wyoming to coordinate oversight of virtual currency and digital asset activities (previously discussed here). The new guidance extends that supervisory focus to advertising and marketing practices. Covered entities should review their marketing controls and have compliant policies available for DFS review by May 12, 2027.