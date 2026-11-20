How are approaches to AI regulation shifting?

2026 marks a decisive shift in the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI). What began as a landscape of ethical principles, voluntary standards and high-level supervisory expectations is giving way to one defined by binding legal duties, active regulatory scrutiny and the real prospect of enforcement.

This transition is especially significant for financial services, where AI is already embedded across credit decisioning, insurance underwriting, fraud detection, customer servicing and internal risk management. These applications raise familiar regulatory concerns, but at a scale and speed that existing frameworks were not designed to address.

In a nutshell

Regulators are converging around common priorities for AI governance, including accountability, transparency, human oversight and third-party risk, but the legal and regulatory architecture varies, creating real challenges for cross-border institutions.



The central challenge is demonstrating, through governance, testing and documentation, that risks are understood and managed throughout the AI lifecycle. There is increasingly dependence on evidence that controls work in practice, not just in theory.



Supervisory scrutiny is intensifying, even in regions where there is no new AI-specific law or regulation, potentially increasing the possibility of enforcement, particularly if an incident impacts on consumers.

The regulatory response is accordingly moving beyond statements of principle towards requirements that firms must be able to evidence in practice. The direction of travel is global, but the legal architecture is not. While global standard setters such as the Financial Stability Board (FSB) have provided a degree of unifying direction on policy and approach on other issues in the past, the FSB has taken a more principles-based approach to AI. In October 2026, the FSB released its Sound Practices for Responsible Adoption of AI which presents 12 non-binding practices to help financial institutions harness the benefits of AI while managing its risks responsibly, in ways that support the resilience of the financial system. The FSB says it “strongly encourages” reference to the sound practices when firms are developing and refining AI governance, risk management and control frameworks.

The EU has adopted a horizontal statutory regime; the UK remains sector-led and principles-based; Asia-Pacific and the US are developing more fragmented models. For financial institutions and their technology providers, the result is a compliance landscape that is converging in substance but diverging in form.

"For financial institutions, the central challenge is no longer simply identifying where AI is deployed, but demonstrating that the associated risks are understood, appropriately managed and subject to effective oversight throughout the AI lifecycle."

The developments examined in this article point to a common direction. AI governance in financial services is moving from a matter of voluntary principles to an increasingly concrete regulatory and supervisory expectation. Regulators are converging around similar priorities, including accountability, transparency, human oversight, risk management and third-party dependencies.

However, the differences in regulatory architecture and supervisory approach nevertheless remain significant. The EU has established a comprehensive statutory framework, while the UK, Singapore and Australia rely primarily on existing regulatory obligations and supervisory expectations. In the US, federal oversight is increasingly complemented by state-level initiatives. These differences create particular challenges for financial institutions operating across multiple jurisdictions, which must reconcile varying legal requirements without fragmenting their governance arrangements.

For financial institutions, the central challenge is no longer simply identifying where AI is deployed, but demonstrating that the associated risks are understood, appropriately managed and subject to effective oversight throughout the AI lifecycle.

Ultimately, regulatory compliance will increasingly depend not on the existence of AI policies, but on firms' ability to demonstrate that those policies operate effectively in practice. Institutions that embed these controls into their existing governance and risk management frameworks will be better positioned to navigate regulatory divergence, while continuing to benefit from AI-driven innovation.

This article examines the key regulatory developments across six jurisdictions: the EU, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and the US, and considers what they mean in practice for firms operating across borders.

AI regulation in financial services across key jurisdictions

1 European Union

The EU provides the clearest example of the move from principles to binding regulation. Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 (the AI Act) became generally applicable on 2 August 2026, although its implementation timetable was adjusted in several respects by the Digital Omnibus on AI.

The core requirements for high-risk systems under the AI Act will apply from 2 December 2027 to systems classified under Article 6(2) and Annex III, and now, from 2 August 2028 to product-related systems under Article 6(1) and Annex I. Other obligations, including AI-literacy requirements and transparency duties, are already in force.

For financial institutions, the classification question matters most. Annex III of the AI Act expressly treats AI used to evaluate the creditworthiness of natural persons or establish credit scores (excluding fraud-detection systems) as high-risk, as well as AI used for risk assessment and pricing in life and health insurance.

Once applicable, high-risk systems must satisfy more obligations, such as: risk management; data governance; technical documentation; logging; transparency; human oversight; and accuracy, robustness and cybersecurity. Providers face additional obligations under Article 16 of the AI Act, while deployers are subject to Article 26 of the AI Act. Those financial-sector use cases also trigger the fundamental-rights impact assessment (FRIA) in Article 27 of the AI Act – this is a mandatory pre-deployment assessment of how a high-risk AI system could impact on individuals’ fundamental rights.

The regime does not operate in isolation. Financial institutions must overlay the AI Act on existing sectoral requirements, including the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), which imposes its own governance and ICT risk duties, third-party risk requirements and contractual obligations.

The AI Act itself recognises this overlap. For financial institutions, aspects of provider quality management, documentation, logging and deployer monitoring can be integrated into existing financial services governance arrangements. The practical challenge is therefore moving beyond the AI inventories that most firms have now compiled, and demonstrating through governance, testing, documentation and contractual controls that obligations are embedded and functioning across the AI lifecycle.

“As AI becomes more autonomous, human oversight becomes more important. Firms need clear accountability for decisions, not simply confidence in the technology behind them.” Jaime Bofill, Partner,

Madrid

2 UK

The UK continues to pursue a different path from the EU’s prescriptive AI Act framework. Rather than introducing AI-specific rules, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has stated that it intends to regulate AI primarily through existing, technology-neutral frameworks, including the Consumer Duty and the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR). At the same time, both the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) have emphasised the importance of robust governance, accountability, oversight and risk management as firms deploy increasingly sophisticated AI systems, using supervisory engagement and regulatory guidance to support safe and responsible adoption.

Developments in 2026 demonstrate that principles-based regulation is not synonymous with light-touch supervision. The FCA’s Mills Review reaffirmed an outcomes-focused approach, while recognising that increasingly autonomous and agentic AI systems may challenge existing regulatory assumptions and require enhanced oversight. Among its recommendations were stronger system-wide monitoring of AI adoption, a greater focus on the transition towards autonomous models, and the continued development of the FCA’s supervisory capabilities and AI innovation initiatives.

The FCA’s AI Live Testing programme and broader AI Lab initiatives similarly reflect a growing emphasis on governance, human oversight, testing, monitoring and controls in real-world deployments. For financial institutions and technology providers, the practical divergence from the EU is therefore increasingly one of regulatory technique rather than regulatory intensity. UK firms retain greater flexibility in how they demonstrate compliant outcomes, but should expect increasing supervisory scrutiny of explainability, governance, accountability, operational resilience and third-party dependencies, as AI adoption accelerates across the financial sector.

“The lack of a specific regulatory regime for AI in financial services in many jurisdictions means supervisors (and enforcement investigators) are left to define an appropriate level of scrutiny and standards expected of firms.” Hywel Jenkins, Partner,

London

3 Indonesia

Like several of its regional counterparts, Indonesia has not introduced AI-specific legislation and instead regulates AI in financial services through existing sectoral rules, supplemented by ethical guidance. The Financial Service Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan or OJK) has issued sectoral guidelines promoting responsible AI governance in banking and fintech, covering risk management, compliance, oversight and auditing across the AI lifecycle. In a related vein, OJK Regulation No. 6 of 2026 on the Conduct of Financial Sector Information Providers treats disclosure of AI-generated content and human verification before publication as one way of meeting the regulation's “accurate information” standard.

More specifically for banks, OJK has also published dedicated AI Governance guidelines which, while non-binding, are intended as a minimum reference for developing and implementing AI systems. These guidelines adopt a risk-based classification and expect the board of directors and board of commissioners to take substantive oversight of critical and high-risk AI systems and approve the bank's AI risk tolerance, supported by a cross-functional AI committee accountable to the board.

This sits alongside a cross-sector ethical framework (Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs Circular Letter No. 9 of 2023) and data protection rules giving individuals the right to object to automated decisions with significant legal effect. Draft Presidential Regulations on AI Ethics and a National AI Roadmap, reportedly submitted to the State Secretariat, would introduce a similar risk-based classification more broadly, though both remain subject to approval and formal enactment.

4 Singapore

In common with many other jurisdictions, Singapore has not introduced AI-specific legislation and has sought to regulate the use of AI in financial services through existing laws and regulations. This approach is consistent with the principles-based, risk-proportionate, and technology-neutral approach that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has sought to adopt when regulating new technology. Instead of introducing specific legislation, the MAS has instead chosen to issue guidelines to provide guidance and best practices to the financial industry.

In particular, the MAS has emphasised that financial institutions are expected to manage AI risks at both the enterprise and individual use case levels, and build the capabilities needed for responsible AI use as adoption grows. To assist the financial industry, the MAS has also issued recent guidance in October 2026 to reiterate its key focus areas of ensuring that financial institutions: strengthen oversight of AI risks with clear accountabilities; identify, assess and manage AI risks across the AI life cycle, and manage the risks from third-party AI use.

“AI is set to remain the hottest regulatory topic through 2027 and beyond. The technology’s continued evolution as regulatory approaches take shape adds to the challenge." Michelle Virgiany, Partner,

Singapore

5 Australia

Australia regulates the use of AI in financial services through existing laws, rather than through a dedicated AI statute. In December 2025, the Australian Government’s National AI Plan steered clear of an earlier proposal to introduce “mandatory guardrails” for AI in high-risk settings. Instead, it continued an approach centred on existing technology-neutral laws, supported by voluntary guidance, regulatory oversight and targeted legislative reform where required. More recently, Australia has established an Office of AI and announced an intention to consult on reform of copyright measures in light of AI. Moving forward, financial institutions should expect particular regulatory scrutiny of customer impacts, governance, cybersecurity, trading controls and continued human accountability in their use of, and protection against, AI.

In its 2026–27 supervisory priorities, ASIC said it will review banks’ new and proposed AI uses, focusing on customer impacts. It will also examine risks to consumers, investors and market integrity from AI-driven manipulation, deepfakes and misinformation, while strengthening its ability to detect misconduct.

In terms of broader risks, ASIC and APRA have called on financial institutions to strengthen their preparedness for AI-enhanced cyber and operational risks, including disruption arising from shared reliance on third-party technology providers. APRA has also recently issued a number of letters to industry finding that AI adoption was outpacing the maturity of governance, risk-management, assurance and operational-resilience arrangements and identified issues such as agentic AI, concentration risk and sovereign risk (e.g. where a critical business process, control or cyber-defence capability depends on a single offshore frontier-AI model and may be disrupted by events like outages, cyber incidents or overseas regulatory decisions) as areas to watch.

Finally, Australian courts have noted that directors remain accountable when using AI. In ASIC v Bekier [2026] FCA 196, the Federal Court noted that while AI may assist directors to process extensive board materials, there was the continuing need for informed human judgment. Directors’ duty to exercise care and diligence remains personal, even where AI or other tools assist them.

Overall, Australia’s approach permits flexibility in how AI is used but applies existing legal duties and increasingly active regulatory supervision to manage the resulting risks.

6 US

The US has no federal AI-specific statute governing financial services, and none appears imminent. Regulatory expectations are instead being written through enforcement, supervisory guidance, and accelerating state-level activity.

At the federal level, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Reserve, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) issued revised model risk guidance (known as SR 26-2) in 2026, but expressly excluded generative and agentic AI, thus leaving gaps that examiners are filling through direct supervisory engagement, pressing institutions on higher-risk use mapping, human oversight protocols, vendor controls, subcontractor exposure and exit strategies. Enforcement relating to AI has already included OCC supervisory findings, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) adverse action and explainability actions, and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) AI-washing cases (which involve false and misleading statements about purported use of AI).

State activity is the defining development. In September 2026, the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (the national organization of state banking regulators) released what is arguably the most comprehensive AI regulatory guidance issued to date in the US; it is an examination-focused framework covering governance, AI inventories and a three-tier risk classification system directed at state-supervised institutions. Its significance is amplified by the fact that nearly 80% of FDIC-insured banks are state-supervised, and that federal guidance issued earlier this year expressly left generative and agentic AI out of scope. While nonbinding, institutions should expect examiners to apply it in practice.

The near-term outlook is more enforcement, greater state divergence and sustained supervisory pressure on model governance, explainability, bias and third-party AI dependencies.