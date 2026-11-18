Conversations on timing, valuation, readiness, and life as a public biotech company.

Going public takes more than strong science. You need the right timing, a credible valuation, and a plan for what comes next.

Join Partners Ross McNaughton and Mike Blankenship for six focused conversations on the decisions that shape a biotech IPO, from readiness and funding to the demands of life as a public company.

Episode 1: Why are biotech IPOs so different?

Biotech investors are funding science, not revenue growth. Discover why clinical milestones, approval prospects, and future commercial potential drive the investment story, and what that means for risk and value.

Episode 2: When is the right time to go public?

Go public before the data, or wait for the results? We consider the trade-offs and explain how clinical milestones, regulatory feedback, and market conditions shape the decision.

Episode 3: What really drives biotech valuation?

Value rests on more than promising trial results. See how approval prospects, commercial opportunity, competition, and exclusivity shape what investors are willing to pay.

Episode 4: The risk most people underestimate

Strong trial results are not the whole story. Manufacturing readiness, reliable supply, and consistent quality matter too: we explain why they belong in your IPO planning, not on your list for later.

Episode 5: Why an IPO is only the beginning

An IPO funds the next stage, not the whole journey. We look at cash runway, follow-on funding, and partnerships, and how to plan capital around the milestones ahead.

Episode 6: Preparing for life as a public biotech company

The science stays central. The expectations change. Explore how strong governance, disciplined communications, and risk planning help your team prepare for public scrutiny and market volatility.