The GENIUS Act's January 18, 2027 issuance deadline raises approval, waiver, reserve, and rewards questions for stablecoin issuers and fintech partners.

The approval deadline for companies issuing payment stablecoins in the United States is approaching. Companies that have been waiting for regulatory clarity now have important details about the federal licensing process, but obtaining approval will require preparation.

On October 21, 2026, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued its final implementing regulations. The rules address payment stablecoin issuance, reserves, redemptions, and regulatory approval for entities within the OCC's jurisdiction.

The rules take effect on January 18, 2027, which the OCC also identifies as the GENIUS Act's effective date. For existing issuers, that leaves relatively little time to determine which approval pathway applies, which regulator will oversee them, and whether they can obtain temporary relief.

For companies considering a new product, the questions are slightly different. What kind of approval is required? Can a nonbank obtain it? And can a company offer a stablecoin product without becoming the issuer?

The answers depend on what the company actually does. The January 18, 2027 deadline discussed here concerns issuance. The separate statutory provisions governing offers, sales, and foreign-issued stablecoins are quoted in Section 7 below.

1. Who Actually Needs a Stablecoin License?

The GENIUS Act generally prohibits anyone other than a permitted payment stablecoin issuer from issuing payment stablecoins in the United States, subject to statutory exceptions.

A payment stablecoin is generally a digital asset designed for payment or settlement whose issuer is obligated to convert, redeem, or repurchase it for a fixed amount of monetary value and represents, or creates a reasonable expectation, that it will maintain a stable value.

Not every dollar-pegged digital asset falls within that definition. The statutory definition excludes deposits, including deposits recorded using distributed ledger technology, and securities, subject to the Act's treatment of qualifying payment stablecoins.

More importantly, not every business working with stablecoins is an issuer. Providing wallet software, payment technology, custody services, or stablecoin integration does not, by itself, make a company a payment stablecoin issuer.

Start by identifying who issues the token, who owes the redemption obligation, and who is responsible for its backing. Then evaluate each participant's actual activities and contractual responsibilities.

This matters for white-label stablecoins, branded payment tokens, and partnerships with existing issuers. A commercial label does not decide the regulatory treatment, and a company that is not the issuer may still have obligations under other financial-services laws.

2. What Types of Stablecoin Licenses Are Available?

The GENIUS Act establishes three principal categories of permitted U.S. payment stablecoin issuers:

Subsidiaries of insured depository institutions. Bank subsidiaries may obtain approval through the appropriate federal banking regulator. Insured credit union subsidiaries fall within a framework overseen by the National Credit Union Administration.

Bank subsidiaries may obtain approval through the appropriate federal banking regulator. Insured credit union subsidiaries fall within a framework overseen by the National Credit Union Administration. Federal qualified payment stablecoin issuers. Nonbank companies can apply to the OCC for approval without becoming traditional full-service banks. This category also includes eligible uninsured national banks and federal branches that obtain the required approval.

Nonbank companies can apply to the OCC for approval without becoming traditional full-service banks. This category also includes eligible uninsured national banks and federal branches that obtain the required approval. State qualified payment stablecoin issuers. Qualifying entities may operate under a state regulatory framework that satisfies the Act's requirements, subject to the applicable federal oversight and certification provisions.

The federal nonbank pathway may be particularly attractive to payment companies, fintech platforms, and digital asset businesses seeking a national product.

Federal approval also has consequences for state licensing. The Act expressly preempts certain state charter, licensing, and authorization requirements for federally approved issuers. That should not be mistaken for a blanket exemption covering every affiliate, service provider, or activity in a corporate group.

Companies should evaluate the scope of the approval and any applicable preemption alongside the laws governing their other activities, including custody, trading, and money transmission.

3. Can Smaller Issuers Stay State-Regulated?

Yes, subject to important conditions.

The GENIUS Act generally permits qualifying state issuers with no more than $10 billion in consolidated outstanding stablecoin issuance to opt for a state-level regime that is substantially similar to the federal framework. The statute establishes a certification and review process for those state regimes.

The $10 billion threshold is not an exemption from regulation. Smaller issuers still need appropriate approval and must comply with applicable reserve, redemption, reporting, and compliance requirements.

Under the statutory transition provisions, an issuer above the threshold generally must either transition to the applicable federal regulatory framework within 360 days or stop issuing new payment stablecoins beginning when it crosses the threshold, until it falls below it. For nonbank state issuers, the OCC's final rule measures that cessation of issuance on a net basis.

Waivers may allow qualifying issuers to remain under state supervision. Moving into federal oversight does not necessarily require converting to a federal charter.

For founders evaluating federal versus state approval, the decision should account for anticipated growth, regulatory costs, banking relationships, and the states in which the business intends to operate. The least expensive initial pathway may not be the best fit for a company expecting to scale rapidly.

4. What Happens on January 18, 2027?

For existing issuers, this is the most immediate issue.

Beginning January 18, 2027, a person generally must have the required approval to issue payment stablecoins in the United States. Knowingly participating in unauthorized issuance can carry criminal penalties.

The statute does not provide an automatic grace period for all existing issuers. Instead, it permits certain temporary waivers for applicants with applications pending on the effective date.

The OCC's October 21 waiver guidance should be read alongside 12 U.S.C. § 5904(f). The statute limits both the eligible applicants and the duration of a discretionary waiver:

The opening clause of § 5904(f) provides this duration limit (quoted excerpt):

The primary Federal payment stablecoin regulators may waive the application of the requirements of this chapter for a period not to exceed 12 months beginning on the effective date of this chapter

The eligible applicant in § 5904(f)(1) is:

a subsidiary of an insured depository institution, if the insured depository institution has an application pending for the subsidiary to become a permitted payment stablecoin issuer on that effective date;

The alternative applicant in § 5904(f)(2) is:

a Federal qualified payment stablecoin issuer with a pending application on that effective date.

The OCC bulletin identifies January 18, 2027 as the effective date referenced in that provision. Its highlights also state:

Any stablecoin issuer with a pending substantially complete application with the OCC on or before January 18, 2027, may request a waiver from the OCC for requirements of the act or final rule.

These provisions concern a request for discretionary relief, not automatic permission to continue issuance.

The OCC generally expects to grant prior-approval waivers to existing issuers operating in the United States that qualify as covered applicants with substantially complete applications pending by January 18, 2027, unless more compelling reasons warrant denial. It has not identified generally applicable reasons to waive other requirements or grant waivers to issuers not already operating or issuing in the United States. Filing or requesting a waiver does not itself authorize continued issuance.

A waiver is discretionary, may be shorter than the maximum period, and cannot extend beyond the 12-month period beginning January 18, 2027. It should not be treated as a blanket suspension of reserve, redemption, or other compliance requirements.

The OCC generally expects prospective issuers that are not yet operating in the United States to obtain approval before beginning operations, rather than rely on similar relief.

As of November 10, the OCC's GENIUS Act application page states that applications and waiver requests are not yet being accepted. The agency is awaiting final Office of Management and Budget approval of the information collection associated with its application forms.

Existing issuers should prepare their materials now, monitor the OCC's announcement opening submissions, and submit any necessary waiver request promptly once the process opens. Companies pursuing another regulatory pathway should confirm the requirements and submission process with the regulator responsible for that pathway.

5. What Will Regulators Require?

Obtaining approval will involve substantially more than demonstrating that a stablecoin maintains its peg.

The GENIUS Act establishes ongoing obligations, and the OCC's final rule implements requirements for entities within its jurisdiction. Key areas include:

Reserves: At least 1:1 backing using eligible assets, including cash, qualifying deposits, and specified short-term U.S. Treasury obligations.

At least 1:1 backing using eligible assets, including cash, qualifying deposits, and specified short-term U.S. Treasury obligations. Redemption: The OCC's final rule addresses the start of the obligation, policy requirements, notice, extensions, and conflicts with other law in separate provisions. The relevant text is: § 15.12(a)(1): When the obligation begins A permitted payment stablecoin issuer’s obligation to redeem begins once: (i) The permitted payment stablecoin issuer has received a redemption order from a customer; and (ii) If the permitted payment stablecoin issuer has onboarding procedures reasonably designed to not unduly delay the onboarding of retail or other customers, including in times of stress, the customer has been successfully onboarded, and all other legal conditions necessary to permit redemption that complies with this part have been met. § 15.12(c): What the redemption policy must state A permitted payment stablecoin issuer’s redemption policy must provide clear and conspicuous procedures for timely redemption of outstanding payment stablecoins that state: (1) That timely redemption may not exceed two business days following the date of the requested redemption; and (2) That any discretionary limitations on timely redemptions can only be imposed by the OCC or, in the case of a State qualified payment stablecoin issuer, by the OCC, the Federal Reserve, or the State payment stablecoin regulator, as applicable. § 15.12(d)(1): Notice of elevated requests A permitted payment stablecoin issuer must provide notice to the OCC through its supervisory office within 24 hours if it receives redemption requests in excess of 10 percent of the outstanding issuance value of any brand of payment stablecoin issued by the permitted payment stablecoin issuer in a single 24-hour period. § 15.12(d)(2): Requesting an extension A permitted payment stablecoin issuer that experiences redemption requests in excess of 10 percent of the outstanding issuance value of any brand of payment stablecoin issued by the permitted payment stablecoin issuer in a single 24-hour period may request that the OCC extend the timeframe for timely redemption. § 15.12(d)(3): OCC discretion The OCC may, in its discretion, grant or deny an extension request under paragraph (d)(2) of this section or impose discretionary limitations upon timely redemption in accordance with section 4(a)(1)(B)(i) of the GENIUS Act (12 U.S.C. 5903(a)(1)(B)(i)). § 15.12(f): Conflict with other applicable law The OCC will not require a permitted payment stablecoin issuer to redeem a payment stablecoin to the extent the permitted payment stablecoin issuer’s actions to redeem the payment stablecoin would cause the issuer to violate other applicable law.

The OCC's final rule addresses the start of the obligation, policy requirements, notice, extensions, and conflicts with other law in separate provisions. The relevant text is: Disclosure: Monthly reserve information, examination of the monthly information by a registered public accounting firm, management certifications, and applicable regulatory reporting.

Monthly reserve information, examination of the monthly information by a registered public accounting firm, management certifications, and applicable regulatory reporting. Risk management: Controls addressing liquidity, operational risk, cybersecurity, governance, and third-party relationships.

Controls addressing liquidity, operational risk, cybersecurity, governance, and third-party relationships. Financial crime compliance: Applicable Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering, and sanctions obligations, including the capability to comply with lawful orders.

The OCC's October final rule addresses the principal prudential and licensing requirements. The agency states that BSA, AML, and sanctions matters will be addressed in a separate rulemaking coordinated with the Treasury Department. That separate rulemaking should not be read as permission to disregard otherwise applicable financial crime obligations.

The application process also examines management experience and integrity, ownership, financial resources, business plans, and the applicant's ability to operate safely.

For startups, these requirements should influence the business plan well before an application is submitted. A reserve portfolio alone is not a complete operating or compliance program.

6. Can Stablecoin Issuers Pay Interest or Yield?

Generally, no, when the payment is solely in connection with holding, using, or retaining the payment stablecoin.

The statutory prohibition applies to permitted U.S. issuers and foreign payment stablecoin issuers, and covers interest or yield paid in cash, tokens, or other consideration.

That restriction creates important questions for rewards, loyalty programs, staking arrangements, and other incentives, particularly where affiliates, distributors, or third-party service providers are involved.

The OCC's final rule discusses the distinction between prohibited yield and payments for bona fide services. It does not establish a general safe harbor for rewards programs or white-label partners.

Simply routing payments through another entity does not necessarily resolve the issue. Companies should analyze who funds and controls the payment, who receives the economic benefit, whether an intermediary is acting for the issuer, and whether the arrangement is intended to evade the prohibition.

The OCC did not adopt an explicit services-payment safe harbor. Absent additional facts to the contrary, payments for bona fide services generally would not be prohibited because they generally are not interest or yield paid solely for holding, using, or retaining a stablecoin.

7. What About Exchanges, Wallets, and Foreign Issuers?

Not every obligation affecting stablecoin distribution begins on the same date.

12 U.S.C. § 5902(b)(1) states its own offer-and-sale timing rule:

Except as provided in subsection (c) and section 5916 of this title, beginning on the date that is 3 years after July 18, 2025, it shall be unlawful for a digital asset service provider to offer or sell a payment stablecoin to a person in the United States, unless the payment stablecoin is issued by a permitted payment stablecoin issuer.

The separate foreign-issuer provision, § 5902(b)(2), states:

It shall be unlawful for any digital asset service provider to offer, sell, or otherwise make available in the United States a payment stablecoin issued by a foreign payment stablecoin issuer unless the foreign payment stablecoin issuer has the technological capability to comply, and will comply, with the terms of any lawful order and any reciprocal arrangement pursuant to section 5916 of this title.

The quoted three-year timing language belongs to subsection (b)(1). It should not be read as a blanket exemption from the separate foreign-issuer provision in subsection (b)(2).

That is distinct from the January 2027 issuance deadline. It is not a general exemption from every GENIUS Act requirement until July 2028. In particular, the statute separately addresses providers making foreign-issued stablecoins available in the United States, including the foreign issuer's capability and commitment to comply with lawful orders.

Exchanges, custodial wallet providers, and payment companies should therefore examine the stablecoins they support, the status of each issuer, and the particular activities they perform. Not every software wallet or self-custodial interface falls within the Act's definition of a digital asset service provider.

Foreign issuers may have a pathway into the U.S. market under the Act's separate foreign-issuer provisions. Those provisions address a Treasury determination that the foreign regime is comparable, OCC registration, U.S. liquidity reserves subject to reciprocal arrangements, and other statutory conditions.

Those arrangements require their own analysis. Incorporating offshore does not automatically exempt a business serving U.S. customers.

8. What Should Companies Be Doing Now?

For existing issuers, the immediate priority is determining the appropriate approval pathway, preparing application materials, and identifying any necessary waiver request.

For companies planning new products, the first question should be whether they actually need to become an issuer.

In many cases, working with a properly approved issuer may allow a fintech company to offer a branded product or payment service without assuming every obligation associated with issuing and backing the token. That structure does not eliminate the need to evaluate the partner's own activities and responsibilities.

The choice can materially affect the launch timeline, capital requirements, and regulatory burden.

Companies should also review reserve arrangements, redemption terms, customer agreements, marketing materials, and any yield or rewards programs. The legal structure, operating model, and customer-facing promises should be consistent.

The Bottom Line

The GENIUS Act creates an opportunity for banks, fintech companies, and digital asset businesses to issue payment stablecoins under a clearer federal framework.

But the January 18, 2027 issuance deadline is approaching, and the approval process requires substantial preparation. Potential waiver relief is not a substitute for a substantially complete application or a compliant operating model.

The threshold question is whether the company is issuing a payment stablecoin, distributing one, or providing services around another issuer. Those distinctions will determine much of the regulatory analysis.

For companies already issuing, the transition requires prompt attention. For companies planning a launch, the regulatory structure should be settled before the product is built.