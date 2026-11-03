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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

CFPB Announces New Initiative Targeting Debanking Practices At Large Financial Institutions

Goodwin Procter LLP
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The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has launched a new initiative to investigate potentially unlawful debanking practices at large financial institutions, following an OCC report that identified policies denying or restricting customers' access to financial services based on political or religious beliefs or participation in lawful business activities.

United StatesFinance and Banking
Jordan Lampo
Jordan Lampo

On October 14, 2026, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) announced a new initiative to investigate potentially unlawful debanking practices by large financial institutions, signaling heightened regulatory scrutiny of account restrictions and terminations based on customers’ political or religious beliefs or lawful business activities.

The CFPB’s announcement follows a report issued by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”), Guaranteeing Fair Banking for All Americans, which identified policies and practices at nine national banks that allegedly denied or restricted customers’ access to financial services based on political or religious beliefs or participation in otherwise lawful business activities. According to the CFPB, the OCC’s findings included internal bank communications reflecting potentially discriminatory decision-making and identified the firearms, oil and gas, and tobacco industries as particularly affected by debanking practices. In response, CFPB Acting Director Mark Paoletta stated that the agency “will fully investigate whether the institutions featured in OCC’s report and others have complied with federal consumer financial laws and take appropriate action.” The initiative advances Executive Order 14331 and builds on the CFPB’s ongoing review of supervisory materials, consumer complaints, and enforcement data to identify potentially unlawful debanking. The CFPB indicated that its investigations may examine compliance with the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act (including applicable adverse action notice requirements), and prohibitions against unfair, deceptive, or abusive acts or practices.

The announcement signals potential enforcement exposure for large financial institutions whose account closure, credit denial, or customer restriction practices may implicate federal consumer financial protection laws. Although the announcement does not establish any new legal requirements, it underscores the CFPB’s current willingness to scrutinize debanking through existing statutory authorities and may increase regulatory and litigation risks for institutions whose practices cannot be adequately justified or documented.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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