Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 14 NOVEMBER 2026

Ninth Circuit Upholds California’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 Emissions Reporting Requirements, Blocks Scope 3 and Climate-Risk Disclosures

Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Contributor
Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Greenberg Traurig

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has issued a split decision on California's corporate climate disclosure laws, allowing some emissions reporting requirements to continue while blocking others on First Amendment grounds. The ruling creates a complex compliance landscape where companies must navigate which disclosure obligations remain in effect and which have been preliminarily enjoined. This decision has significant implications for how states can mandate corporate climate-related disclosure

United StatesEnvironment
Myles Culhane
Myles Culhane
Barbara A. Jones
Barbara A. Jones
Madeline Orlando
Madeline Orlando
Thomas R. Brill
Thomas R. Brill
Alice L. Kessler
Alice L. Kessler

On Nov. 9, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued its decision in U.S. Chamber of Commerce v. Sanchez, affirming in part and reversing in part the district court’s denial of a preliminary injunction against California’s landmark corporate climate disclosure laws, Senate Bill (SB) 253 and SB 261.

The court allowed SB 253’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions disclosure requirements to remain in effect but granted the preliminary injunction with regard to SB 253’s Scope 3 requirements and SB 261 in its entirety. Consequently, the California Air Resources Board (CARB’s)’s initial Scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting remains. CARB is currently undertaking a second rulemaking process to develop reporting requirements for 2027 and beyond.

The decision means that covered companies remain subject to SB 253’s currently applicable Scope 1 and Scope 2 reporting requirements. At the same time, the decision changes the outlook for California’s broader climate disclosure regime by permitting preliminary relief against SB 261 and Scope 3 reporting under SB 253.

Ninth Circuit’s Key Conclusions at the Preliminary-Injunction Stage

  • SB 253 Scope 1 and Scope 2 reporting remains in effect. The Ninth Circuit affirmed the denial of a preliminary injunction, concluding that these required disclosures constitute commercial speech and are likely to survive First Amendment scrutiny.
  • SB 253 Scope 3 reporting is likely unconstitutional. The court concluded that Scope 3 reporting compels noncommercial speech subject to strict scrutiny and that California had not shown the requirements were narrowly tailored. The court therefore granted the preliminary injunction against them.
  • SB 261 is likely unconstitutional and remains enjoined. The court held that SB 261 compels companies to make noncommercial speech subject to strict scrutiny.
  • SB 253 is remanded for a severability determination. The Ninth Circuit did not invalidate SB 253 as a whole; it remanded for the district court to determine whether the Scope 3 requirements can be severed from the remainder of the law.

The Ninth Circuit Draws a Line Between Scope 1 and 2 Emissions and Scope 3 Emissions

The court’s decision turns largely on whether California’s required disclosures constitute “commercial speech,” which generally receives less First Amendment protection, or noncommercial speech subject to strict scrutiny.

The court concluded that SB 253 Scope 1 and Scope 2 reporting, covering direct greenhouse gas emissions and indirect emissions from purchased energy, regulates commercial speech subject to intermediate scrutiny. The court determined that these disclosures are sufficiently connected to companies’ commercial operations and capital transactions to qualify as commercial speech.

Applying intermediate scrutiny, the court found that California had demonstrated substantial interests in reducing information asymmetries for investors, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and preventing misleading speech. It further concluded that requiring Scope 1 and Scope 2 disclosures at this stage directly advances those interests and is no more extensive than necessary.

The court reached a different conclusion for Scope 3 emissions, which encompass indirect upstream and downstream emissions from sources that a company does not own or directly control. Because those disclosures concern the conduct of independent third parties, the court concluded that they are not sufficiently connected to a reporting company’s own operations or capital transactions to constitute commercial speech and are subject to strict scrutiny.

Applying strict scrutiny, the court held that California had not shown that mandatory Scope 3 reporting is narrowly tailored and found the record insufficient to establish that mandatory Scope 3 reporting is necessary to reduce emissions. The court emphasized that companies may lack direct access to Scope 3 information and may need to rely on third-party estimates, which weakened the state’s argument that Scope 3 emissions reporting is necessary to reduce information asymmetries. The court granted a preliminary injunction with respect to SB 253’s Scope 3 reporting requirements.

SB 261 Also Fails Strict Scrutiny

The Ninth Circuit separately held that SB 261’s climate-related financial risk disclosure requirements compel noncommercial speech and applied strict scrutiny.

Unlike SB 253’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 provisions, SB 261 requires covered companies to assess their climate-related financial risks and operations and to identify measures adopted to address those risks. The court characterized these disclosures as requiring predictive and normative judgments about climate change and future business conditions rather than simply reporting historical facts.

Even if reducing information asymmetries and greenhouse gas emissions were compelling state interests, the court found that SB 261 was not narrowly tailored. The court identified less restrictive alternatives, including dissemination or encouragement of voluntary climate-risk disclosures, and found insufficient evidence that mandatory climate-risk reporting would reduce emissions.

The court therefore reversed the district court’s denial of the preliminary injunction to SB 261.

What the Decision Means for Companies

The most immediate takeaway is that the Ninth Circuit did not halt SB 253’s Scope 1 and Scope 2 emission reporting requirements. Companies subject to SB 253 should therefore continue complying with the applicable reporting requirements.

For SB 253’s Scope 3 reporting requirements the Ninth Circuit remanded the case to the district court on the question of severability in the first instance. Should the Scope 3 provisions prove nonseverable, the entire statute may be found unconstitutional. Scope 3 reporting is not required while the remand is pending.

For SB 261, the Ninth Circuit found the statute’s disclosure regime likely unconstitutional under the First Amendment and held that the preliminary-injunction factors favor relief against the law in its entirety.

Looking Ahead

  • The litigation now returns to the district court for a decision on whether the Scope 3 requirements are severable from SB 253. Since this case concerned a preliminary injunction, the litigation may also continue beyond the remand proceedings with respect to the Scope 1 and 2 elements of SB 253 and SB 261.
  • The decision nevertheless provides greater clarity for companies navigating California’s climate disclosure regime. For the time being, Scope 1 and Scope 2 reporting under SB 253 remains operative. CARB is currently undertaking a second rulemaking process in which it is developing the reporting requirements for 2027 and subsequent years, including GHG accounting methodologies, deadlines, assurance requirements, and reporting formats.
  • Scope 3 emissions reporting and SB 261 climate risk reporting are stayed in their entirety.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Texas Governor Abbott Directs TCEQ To Freeze All Data Center Permits In A Whole-of-Government Action

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to immediately halt all environmental permits for data center projects, expanding a statewide regulatory freeze that now encompasses power, water, and environmental approvals. This directive establishes strict operational mandates requiring data centers to fully fund infrastructure costs, report all resource consumption...
United StatesEnvironment
Foley & Lardner LLP
Foley & Lardner LLP
Article

Governor Abbott Orders TCEQ To Pause All Permit Issuance For Data Center Projects

Governor Abbott has ordered Texas environmental regulators to halt all data center permit issuance until grid operators complete a comprehensive audit in mid-December 2026. The sweeping directive affects not only grid-connected facilities but also fully islanded data centers relying on behind-the-meter generation, creating uncertainty for developers and their contractual obligations.
United StatesEnvironment
Bracewell LLP
Bracewell LLP
Article

California SB 253: CARB Sets Nov. 10, 2026, Deadline For Scope 1 And Scope 2 Emissions Reports

California's Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (SB 253) establishes a November 10, 2026 deadline for Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions reporting, affecting U.S.-formed entities with over $1 billion in revenue that meet California's "doing business" test—regardless of physical presence in the state. The law carries penalties up to $500,000 per reporting year for non-compliance, with mandatory program fees and future Scope 3 reporting requirements on the horizon.
United StatesEnvironment
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Texas Governor Directs A Halt On Data Center Permitting With State Agency Audits

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed state agencies to halt all data center permits until comprehensive audits assess the projects' impacts on electric infrastructure, residential ratepayers, and water resources. The directive requires data centers to fully fund necessary electric infrastructure and comply with enhanced reporting requirements, while the governor signals potential legislative action to codify new protections and phase out certain tax incentives.
United StatesEnvironment
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Governor Signs Seven Data Center Bills Addressing Energy And Noise Reporting, Water Use, Labor Standards, Electricity Rates, And CEQA Review

California has enacted seven unprecedented bills targeting data center development, imposing sweeping new requirements for energy reporting, water consumption assessments, labor standards, and electricity rate structures. These laws fundamentally reshape the regulatory landscape for data centers, requiring detailed disclosures at multiple project stages while prohibiting categorical CEQA exemptions and establishing new interconnection rules that shift infrastructure costs directly to developers.
United StatesEnvironment
Cox, Castle & Nicholson
Cox, Castle & Nicholson
Article

The Chemical Compound — Q3 2026

This quarterly newsletter examines critical developments in chemical regulatory law, covering litigation outcomes that reshape EPA's authority under TSCA, landmark Supreme Court decisions on pesticide labeling preemption, and emerging state and international frameworks governing PFAS and other chemicals of concern. The edition analyzes how recent Fifth Circuit rulings on methylene chloride regulations may fundamentally alter EPA's approach to risk evaluations and management rules across its entire existing
United StatesEnvironment
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

CEQA Reform Qualifies For The Ballot: What To Know About The Building An Affordable California Act

California voters will decide on Proposition 45 this November, a sweeping initiative that would fundamentally reshape environmental review for housing, infrastructure, and other essential projects across the state. The Building an Affordable California Act promises faster approvals and limited judicial challenges, but faces organized opposition from labor unions and environmental groups. Will this measure succeed in streamlining development, or does it go too far in curtailing environmental protections?
United StatesEnvironment
Rutan & Tucker LLP
Rutan & Tucker LLP
Article

New EU PFHxA Limits Take Effect Amid Expanding PFAS Rules For Apparel And Textiles

Beginning October 10, 2026, the European Union will restrict certain concentrations of PFHxA and related substances in clothing and footwear, marking a significant expansion of PFAS regulations affecting the apparel and textile industry. Companies face a complex patchwork of requirements as France, Denmark, and multiple U.S. states implement their own PFAS restrictions with varying scopes, thresholds, and compliance approaches. Navigating these divergent regulations requires careful supply chain evaluation
European UnionEnvironment
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.
Article

October 2026 Visa Bulletin Advances EB-5 Filing Date For Mainland China By 4 Years

The U.S. Department of State has released the October 2026 Visa Bulletin, marking the start of fiscal year 2027 with significant changes to employment-based immigrant visa categories. How will the advancement of priority dates, particularly the substantial four-year leap for mainland China-born EB-5 investors in the Dates for Filing chart, impact eligible applicants seeking adjustment of status benefits?
GlobalImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

DHS Continues Work Authorization For Ukrainian, Sudanese TPS Beneficiaries; I-9 Guidance Remains Unclear

The Department of Homeland Security has not issued formal determinations for Temporary Protected Status designations for Ukraine and Sudan despite the October 19, 2026 expiration date, creating uncertainty for employers navigating Form I-9 compliance and employment authorization documentation. USCIS states that affected individuals retain TPS protections and work authorization, but has not updated operational guidance to explain how employers should document continued employment eligibility or handle
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

China’s Proposed Biopharma And AI Technology Export Controls: Pre-Export Registration Already Applies

China has proposed adding 40 technologies to its export control catalogue, targeting AI, biopharmaceuticals, and photovoltaics with new restrictions that distinguish platform ownership from product licensing. The amendments create a framework separating reusable capabilities from their applications, requiring companies to navigate complex registration requirements while structuring deals around deliverable rights.
ChinaInternational Law
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

November 2026 Visa Bulletin: Key Updates And Priority Date Movement

The U.S. Department of State's November 2026 Visa Bulletin brings forward movement in several family-sponsored and employment-based immigrant visa categories, with significant advances for certain countries and preference levels. USCIS has confirmed that applicants in all preference categories may use the Dates for Filing chart to determine eligibility for adjustment of status applications, potentially allowing earlier filing for those whose priority dates fall before the applicable cut-off dates.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Department Of State Announces Compliance With Court Order Ending Diversity Visa Issuance Pause

Following a federal court order in Medani v. Trump, the U.S. Department of State has resumed issuing Diversity Immigrant Visas after a nine-month pause that began in December 2025. DV-2026 selectees now face a critical deadline of September 30, 2026, to complete their visa processing or permanently lose their opportunity for permanent residence through the diversity visa lottery program.
United StatesImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

California SB 253: CARB Sets Nov. 10, 2026, Deadline For Scope 1 And Scope 2 Emissions Reports

California's Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act (SB 253) establishes a November 10, 2026 deadline for Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions reporting, affecting U.S.-formed entities with over $1 billion in revenue that meet California's "doing business" test—regardless of physical presence in the state. The law carries penalties up to $500,000 per reporting year for non-compliance, with mandatory program fees and future Scope 3 reporting requirements on the horizon.
United StatesEnvironment
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

FTC Asks Whether Platform Ad Tools Fuel Impersonation Scams

The Federal Trade Commission is exploring whether digital platforms should bear greater responsibility for preventing impersonation ads that falsely pose as legitimate businesses or government agencies. Through an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the agency seeks public input on potential amendments to its existing Impersonation Rule, examining how ad-optimization tools and platform practices...
United StatesConsumer Protection
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

Immigrant Visa Interview Pause Continues As Some Consulates Issue Public Charge Interview Guidance

U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide continue to pause immigrant visa interviews two months after the State Department mandated public charge training for consular officers. The new DHS public charge rule, which took effect in September 2026, eliminates the 2022 regulatory framework and allows officers to consider a broader range of factors when evaluating whether applicants are likely to become public charges. Consulates are now sharing detailed interview guidance covering housing, employment, health in
GlobalImmigration
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

BIOSECURE Act Update: Court Enjoins WuXi AppTec’s 1260H Designation, but Strategic and Compliance Clocks Keep Running

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has preliminarily enjoined the Department of War from enforcing WuXi AppTec's Section 1260H designation, finding the agency misread its evidence on state and military affiliation. However, this ruling does not close alternative pathways to biotechnology company of concern (BCC) designation under the BIOSECURE Act, and earlier supply-chain restrictions continue to drive near-term compliance decisions with a critical June 30, 2027 deadline for sub-tier supp
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig