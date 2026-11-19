On November 3 and 4, 2026, Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®); Richard J. Fehir, Ph.D., Senior Chemist/Regulatory Scientist, B&C; and Ryan N. Schmit, Of Counsel, B&C, will present TSCA Fundamentals, a structured, four-module course covering the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) from fundamentals through to advanced compliance topics. This is the ninth time that members of B&C’s renowned TSCA team have presented this Chemical Watch course, providing practical training across four online modules covering the very latest TSCA regulatory and policy developments, their impact, and how to anticipate requirements, comply with the law, and remain commercially competitive. Participants will build a working understanding of the TSCA Inventory, new chemicals review process, ongoing compliance obligations, and the tools available for protecting confidential business information and managing risk.

Attendees will learn:

The fundamentals of TSCA, including the definitions it uses and the centrality of its chemical substances inventory;

The applicability of new exemptions from premanufacture notices for new chemical reviews;

Strategies for successful new chemicals submissions;

Ongoing compliance obligations;

Requirements for confidential business information protection; and

Processes for existing chemicals risk evaluation/risk management.

Registration is open now. The ticket includes live or on-demand conference access, downloadable PDFs of the presentation, and a question and answer (Q&A) period with the presenters.