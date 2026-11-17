In Comite Civico del Valle v. County of Imperial, the Court of Appeal held that Imperial County’s environmental impact report (EIR) for a geothermal power and lithium extraction project near the Salton Sea did not adequately address long-term water availability, water-shortage mitigation, and related air-quality impacts. The Court of Appeal affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded for a limited writ of mandate requiring California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) compliance. On September 2, 2026, the court certified the opinion for partial publication, excluding its discussions of cumulative water impacts, tribal consultation, and cumulative project impacts from publication.

Background

The project, developed by Controlled Thermal Resources (US), Inc. and related entities, would use geothermal brine to generate electricity and extract lithium and other minerals. It would require approximately 6,500 acre-feet of raw water annually from the Imperial Irrigation District (IID). Comite Civico del Valle and Earthworks challenged the County’s certification of the EIR and project approvals. The trial court denied their petition for writ of mandate.

The Court of Appeal’s Decision

CEQA Review and the Water-Supply Record

The court applied familiar CEQA principles: judicial review examines whether the agency prejudicially abused its discretion by failing to proceed as required by law or by making a determination unsupported by substantial evidence. Although courts defer to supported factual determinations, CEQA’s procedural and informational requirements are enforced independently.

The court treated the project as having a 50-year life because the respondents so represented on appeal, despite repeated inconsistencies in the EIR, water supply assessment, findings, and mitigation documents that described a 30-year term. That distinction was material. The final water supply assessment could support, at most, a conclusion that IID might supply water for approximately 30 years, subject to important assumptions, including IID’s receipt of its full Colorado River entitlement.

IID had advised that the water contemplated under its Interim Water Supply Policy was not a presently available reserve. Rather, water for new nonagricultural users would need to be created through future conservation, contracted for, and funded. IID also stated that its assessment template did not extend to a 50-year analysis and that it could not assure a 50-year supply.

Long-Term Water Availability

Relying on Vineyard Area Citizens for Responsible Growth, Inc. v. City of Rancho Cordova, the court explained that CEQA does not require an EIR to identify a guaranteed water source. It does, however, require an adequate discussion of water sources that are reasonably likely to become available. An EIR cannot rest on speculative supplies or unrealistic allocations sometimes described as “paper water.”

The court found no substantial evidence that IID could supply the project for its asserted 50-year life. The record did not identify alternative supplies for the remaining years, feasible independent conservation or augmentation projects, or the environmental consequences of using replacement supplies. In an area with scarce and contested water resources, the deficiencies deprived decisionmakers and the public of information necessary to evaluate the project’s water demands.

Inadequate Water-Shortage Mitigation

The court also held that mitigation measure UTIL-1 inadequately addressed foreseeable reductions in IID’s Colorado River supply. The original measure merely required the applicant to work with IID if a governmental agency reduced water availability. A late revision added potential operational responses: using groundwater, temporarily using recycled drain water, and reducing production rates.

Those possibilities did not satisfy CEQA. The prospect of mandated Colorado River reductions was foreseeable, particularly because IID had identified the risk and the mitigation measure was specifically intended to address it. The EIR was therefore required to analyze potentially significant environmental effects caused by its proposed mitigation, including effects from groundwater pumping and diversion of drain water.

The court further found insufficient evidence that the listed measures were feasible. The record described underlying groundwater as poor quality and unsuitable for ordinary uses, contained no evidence that drain water could be used or that IID would authorize access to it, and did not explain how reduced production would be operationally or economically feasible. The EIR’s conclusion that a reduced project size was infeasible also conflicted with the suggestion that reduced production could address a material water reduction.

Salton Sea Air-Quality Effects

The EIR also failed to analyze a probable air-quality consequence of supplying the project with conserved agricultural water. Agricultural runoff contributes to inflows to the Salton Sea. Reduced inflows can expose additional playa, which can increase dust emissions and associated air-quality concerns in nearby communities.

IID had directly warned that the project would create a net reduction in drainage flows to the Salton Sea and that the issue warranted evaluation and mitigation. The court concluded that the County’s characterization of the impact as theoretical lacked substantial evidence. Because the project would use water conserved from agricultural or other existing uses without returning that water to IID drains, reduced drainage flows and related playa exposure were reasonably foreseeable consequences.

The County’s conclusory assertion that the developer would work with IID did not constitute the good-faith, reasoned response to significant comments CEQA requires. Nor did IID’s 2009 negative declaration for the Interim Water Supply Policy eliminate the need for project-specific review. That document expressly left environmental review of future water-use projects to the County.

Conclusions and Implications

The opinion is significant because it distinguishes the statutory 20-year focus of a water supply assessment from CEQA’s broader obligation to disclose reasonably foreseeable impacts over the project’s full operational life. A lead agency may not use the statutory assessment period as a substitute for analysis of acknowledged longer-term uncertainty.

Comite Civico del Valle reinforces that CEQA review of water-intensive development must address the project actually approved, including its full represented duration. For projects depending on conservation-generated supplies, agencies should distinguish between allocated water, potentially conserved water, and water that remains subject to future contracts, funding, approvals, and environmental review.

The published portions of the decision also underscore that water-shortage mitigation must be supported by evidence of feasibility and accompanied by appropriate analysis of its own environmental effects. Where project water use may reduce Salton Sea inflows or affect other sensitive hydrologic systems, lead agencies should directly address agency comments and evaluate linked air-quality consequences rather than defer analysis through generalized commitments to future coordination.