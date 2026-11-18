Under the Safer Products for Washington program, the Washington Department of Ecology (WDOE) identifies and regulates priority chemicals in five-year cycles. WDOE has the authority to restrict the use of chemicals in consumer products when safer alternatives are available, or to require manufacturers to report chemicals in products. WDOE has released draft regulatory determinations for 15 priority consumer products under review in Cycle 2, Phase 3 (determine regulatory action). The draft regulatory determinations would restrict a priority chemical or class of priority chemicals in a product, require manufacturers to report the use of a priority chemical or class of priority chemicals in a product, or take no action. WDOE’s November 2026 report, Draft Regulatory Determinations Report to the Legislature: Safer Products for Washington Cycle 2, Phase 3, includes the following summary of the priority consumer products, priority chemicals and priority chemical classes, and draft regulatory determinations:

Priority Consumer Product Priority Chemical/ Chemical Class Draft Regulatory Determination Architectural paints Alkylphenol ethoxylates (APE) Restriction Architectural paints PFAS • Restriction: for most uses

• Reporting requirement: for special purpose architectural paints Artificial turf PFAS Restriction Artificial turf N-(1,3-dimethylbutyl)-N’-phenyl-p-phenylenediamine (6PPD) Restriction Cookware and kitchen supplies PFAS Restriction Cosmetics Cyclic volatile methylsiloxanes (cVMS) Restriction Firefighting PPE PFAS Restriction Floor waxes and polishes PFAS Restriction Hard surface sealers PFAS Restriction Insulation Organohalogen flame retardants (OFR) • Restriction for rigid polyisocyanurate foam roofing assemblies

• Reporting requirement for other insulation types Jewelry and accessories • Cadmium and cadmium compounds

• Lead and lead compounds Restriction Motor vehicle tires 6PPD Reporting requirement Nail products Benzene, ethyl benzene, toluene, and xylene (BTEX) substances Restriction Plastic packaging PVC and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) (organochlorine substances) Reporting requirement Printing inks Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) No action at this time Sealants, caulks, and adhesives Ortho-phthalates Restriction Solid deodorizers 1,4- dichlorobenzene (1,4-DCB) (organochlorine substance) Restriction



To restrict priority chemicals in priority products, WDOE must confirm that:

Safer alternatives are feasible and available; and

The restriction will either reduce a significant source or use of a priority chemical or is necessary to protect the health of sensitive populations or sensitive species.

WDOE has also posted Draft Technical Supporting Documentation for Regulatory Determinations: Safer Products for Washington Cycle 2, Implementation Phase 3 and Draft Market Analysis for Safer Products for Washington Cycle 2, Phase 3. Comments are due December 18, 2026. WDOE states that it will review and use the submitted information to inform its final report, which it plans to publish by June 1, 2027.