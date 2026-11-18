ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
Comments On Washington’s Draft Regulatory Determinations For 15 Product Categories Are Due December 18, 2026
Washington's Department of Ecology has released draft regulatory determinations for 15 priority consumer products under the Safer Products for Washington program, proposing restrictions or reporting requirements for various chemicals including PFAS, flame retardants, and heavy metals.
Under the Safer Products for Washington program, the Washington Department of Ecology (WDOE) identifies and regulates priority chemicals in five-year cycles. WDOE has the authority to restrict the use of chemicals in consumer products when safer alternatives are available, or to require manufacturers to report chemicals in products. WDOE has released draft regulatory determinations for 15 priority consumer products under review in Cycle 2, Phase 3 (determine regulatory action). The draft regulatory determinations would restrict a priority chemical or class of priority chemicals in a product, require manufacturers to report the use of a priority chemical or class of priority chemicals in a product, or take no action. WDOE’s November 2026 report, Draft Regulatory Determinations Report to the Legislature: Safer Products for Washington Cycle 2, Phase 3, includes the following summary of the priority consumer products, priority chemicals and priority chemical classes, and draft regulatory determinations:
|Priority Consumer Product
|Priority Chemical/ Chemical Class
|Draft Regulatory Determination
|Architectural paints
|Alkylphenol ethoxylates (APE)
|Restriction
|Architectural paints
|PFAS
|• Restriction: for most uses
• Reporting requirement: for special purpose architectural paints
|Artificial turf
|PFAS
|Restriction
|Artificial turf
|N-(1,3-dimethylbutyl)-N’-phenyl-p-phenylenediamine (6PPD)
|Restriction
|Cookware and kitchen supplies
|PFAS
|Restriction
|Cosmetics
|Cyclic volatile methylsiloxanes (cVMS)
|Restriction
|Firefighting PPE
|PFAS
|Restriction
|Floor waxes and polishes
|PFAS
|Restriction
|Hard surface sealers
|PFAS
|Restriction
|Insulation
|Organohalogen flame retardants (OFR)
|• Restriction for rigid polyisocyanurate foam roofing assemblies
• Reporting requirement for other insulation types
|Jewelry and accessories
|• Cadmium and cadmium compounds
• Lead and lead compounds
|Restriction
|Motor vehicle tires
|6PPD
|Reporting requirement
|Nail products
|Benzene, ethyl benzene, toluene, and xylene (BTEX) substances
|Restriction
|Plastic packaging
|PVC and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) (organochlorine substances)
|Reporting requirement
|Printing inks
|Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB)
|No action at this time
|Sealants, caulks, and adhesives
|Ortho-phthalates
|Restriction
|Solid deodorizers
|1,4- dichlorobenzene (1,4-DCB) (organochlorine substance)
|Restriction
To restrict priority chemicals in priority products, WDOE must confirm that:
- Safer alternatives are feasible and available; and
- The restriction will either reduce a significant source or use of a priority chemical or is necessary to protect the health of sensitive populations or sensitive species.
WDOE has also posted Draft Technical Supporting Documentation for Regulatory Determinations: Safer Products for Washington Cycle 2, Implementation Phase 3 and Draft Market Analysis for Safer Products for Washington Cycle 2, Phase 3. Comments are due December 18, 2026. WDOE states that it will review and use the submitted information to inform its final report, which it plans to publish by June 1, 2027.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.