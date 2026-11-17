Executive Summary

A new final rule from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) treats vinyl chloride as a surrogate for other organic hazardous air pollutants in PVC process wastewater. Our Environmental, Land Use & Natural Resources Group clarifies how the rule offers a narrower and more manageable wastewater air toxics compliance framework for new and reconstructed major sources.

Only qualifying new projects and reconstructed sources can use the rule to simplify compliance, not existing facilities

Cost savings are estimates of reduced compliance and administrative costs, not projected savings from redesigning wastewater treatment systems or reducing treatment capacity

The final rule is effective November 9, 2026, but parties seeking judicial review have until January 8, 2027 to petition the D.C. Circuit

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has narrowed the air toxics compliance requirements that apply to process wastewater at new major-source polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and copolymer production facilities. But the November 9, 2026 final rule is targeted relief, not a broad rollback of the PVC National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP).

For qualifying new major sources, the EPA eliminated a separate limit for total non-vinyl chloride organic hazardous air pollutants (HAP), along with the testing, monitoring, recordkeeping, and reporting requirements associated with that limit. Instead, the EPA will rely on the existing, more stringent vinyl chloride limit as a surrogate for controlling other organic HAP in process wastewater. Existing major sources and area sources do not receive the same relief.

The immediate takeaway is therefore highly source-specific: New projects and qualifying reconstructed sources have an opportunity to simplify compliance, but existing facilities should not use the rule as a basis for broadly reducing wastewater testing or monitoring. The EPA's broader reconsideration of the PVC NESHAP also remains unfinished.

What the EPA Changed

The EPA's final rule resolves only part of a broader reconsideration that began with a 2020 proposal addressing several aspects of the PVC NESHAP. The final rule focuses on air emissions from process wastewater at new major sources but does not affect other portions of that reconsideration for now.

For covered new affected sources, the EPA eliminated the separate 0.018 parts per million by weight (ppmw) total non-vinyl chloride organic HAP process wastewater limit and its associated compliance obligations. The 0.28 ppmw vinyl chloride limit remains in place.

Beginning November 9, 2026, or at initial startup, whichever is later, the amendment applies to new affected sources that commenced construction or reconstruction after May 20, 2011.

That last point matters. The rule is relevant not only to greenfield PVC plants. An existing production unit that undergoes a qualifying reconstruction can become subject to the new-source standards.

According to the final-rule fact sheet, the agency is unaware of any new sources currently subject to the rule, so it expects no immediate cost or emissions impacts.

Why the EPA Believes One Limit Can Do the Work of Two

The EPA's reasoning is as significant as the regulatory change itself.

Under the revised framework, the agency treats vinyl chloride as a surrogate for non-vinyl chloride organic HAP emissions from process wastewater. In practical terms, a qualifying new source does not have to independently demonstrate compliance with a separate numerical limit for the broader category of organic HAP so long as it complies with the remaining vinyl chloride requirements.

The EPA's rationale centers on control technology. The agency concluded that vinyl chloride provides a reasonable measure of the performance of steam stripping, which controls vinyl chloride and other organic HAP found in PVC process wastewater.

Importantly, this is not a finding that other organic HAP are absent from PVC process wastewater or pose no concern. It is a regulatory determination that compliance with the new-source vinyl chloride standard can serve as a surrogate for the level of control the EPA requires for those pollutants.

That distinction should inform how companies implement the rule. The amendment eliminates a separate federal compliance obligation. It does not necessarily eliminate other business, permit, contractual, or operational reasons for monitoring wastewater constituents.

Existing Facilities Do Not Receive the Same Relief

The rule’s most important limitation is also the easiest to overlook: The EPA did not extend this relief across the PVC industry.

Existing major sources remain subject to their existing requirements. Area sources likewise retain applicable non-vinyl chloride organic HAP monitoring and reporting requirements. The EPA's public description of the rule expressly states that the action does not affect existing sources.

That distinction is deliberate. The compliance framework and applicable vinyl chloride limits differ among source categories. The new-source vinyl chloride standard is considerably more stringent than the corresponding existing-source limit, which supported the EPA's decision to use vinyl chloride as a surrogate in the new-source context without simultaneously extending that approach to existing sources. As a result, corporate environmental teams should resist converting the rule into a company-wide instruction to reduce wastewater testing. A company operating multiple PVC production units could have different obligations for different units depending on major- or area-source status, construction history, and whether a unit has undergone a qualifying reconstruction.

The correct question is not “Does our company benefit from the new rule?” It’s “Which inpidual affected sources, if any, qualify for the relief?”

The Economic Benefit May Be More About Simplicity Than Cost Savings

The EPA estimates relatively modest direct savings.

For a future new source, the EPA estimates approximately $2,900 in initial capital or startup savings and $30,000 in annual savings, in 2025 dollars, from reducing testing, monitoring, recordkeeping, and reporting obligations. Because the EPA is unaware of a new source currently subject to the rule, it projects no immediate industry-wide savings.

Those figures should be understood for what they are. They are estimates of reduced compliance and administrative costs, not projected savings from redesigning wastewater treatment systems or reducing treatment capacity.

For a new project, the more meaningful benefit may be operational simplicity.

Removing a separate numerical standard can allow project teams to streamline testing plans, laboratory scopes, commissioning procedures, compliance demonstrations, and ongoing reporting around a single surrogate pollutant. That can be particularly useful when a facility expects to manufacture multiple resin formulations with different HAP profiles.

But the remaining vinyl chloride standard continues to constrain project design and operation. Companies should not assume that elimination of the separate organic HAP limit necessarily supports smaller treatment systems, reduced treatment capacity, or reliance on a different control technology without a separate technical and regulatory analysis.

The Surrogate Approach Could Still Draw Scrutiny

The EPA's reasoning was contested during the rulemaking.

Commenters challenged whether vinyl chloride reliably represents control of other HAP when the composition of wastewater can vary with the resin recipes used at different plants. The EPA ultimately rejected that critique and focused on the performance of the control technology rather than requiring each organic HAP to track vinyl chloride concentrations in precisely the same way.

That distinction may matter if the rule is challenged.

The EPA's final action establishes the agency’s regulatory judgment that vinyl chloride is an appropriate surrogate. It does not establish that every organic HAP behaves identically during treatment. Project sponsors therefore can rely on the rule as currently effective while recognizing that the technical basis for the surrogate approach could become an issue in judicial review.

That is especially relevant for long-lived capital decisions. A company may reasonably revise compliance procedures in response to the final rule without making unnecessary engineering changes that depend on the continued validity of the EPA's surrogate rationale.

Four Steps PVC Manufacturers Should Consider Now

1. Determine eligibility at the unit level

Project sponsors should document which production units meet the definition of a new affected source and identify the applicable construction, reconstruction, and startup dates.

This review should include reconstructed units, not merely greenfield plants. A facility that has operated for years should not automatically be classified as an existing source without considering whether later reconstruction affects its status.

2. Streamline compliance programs only where the rule allows it

For qualifying new affected sources, companies can review:

Wastewater sampling and testing plans.

Third-party laboratory scopes.

Monitoring protocols.

Commissioning procedures.

Recordkeeping systems.

Regulatory reporting templates.

The objective should be to eliminate work attributable solely to the superseded non-vinyl chloride organic HAP limit while preserving everything necessary to demonstrate compliance with the continuing vinyl chloride requirements.

3. Do not automatically change existing-source or area-source programs

Existing major sources and area sources should preserve the requirements that remain applicable to them.

Environmental managers overseeing multiple facilities may want to communicate the rule change with a source-specific applicability matrix rather than a general statement that the EPA has eliminated the non-vinyl chloride HAP requirement, which is inaccurate and creates a risk that inpidual facilities eliminate monitoring the EPA deliberately retained.

4. Check permits and contracts before reducing testing

The federal regulatory amendment does not automatically rewrite existing air permits, consent decrees, testing commitments, engineering contracts, or other facility-specific obligations.

Before stopping a test or changing a monitoring program, companies should determine whether the requirement appears independently in a Title V permit, construction permit, state air requirement, or contractual commitment.

That review is particularly important when compliance provisions incorporate federal requirements by reference or a permit revision may be necessary to translate the new federal standard into the facility’s governing permit terms.

What This Rule Does Not Change

Companies should also keep the amendment in its proper regulatory context.

The final rule changes only a portion of the EPA's PVC NESHAP program. It should not be confused with regulation of PVC-containing finished products or wastewater effluent standards that apply to downstream manufacturers. The EPA describes the PVC source category as facilities that manufacture polymerized vinyl chloride, including PVC resins later used by other manufacturers in products such as pipes, cable sheaths, and medical equipment.

For manufacturers, distributors, and retailers that merely purchase or sell PVC-containing materials, the final rule does not itself create a new product-compliance exemption.

The Broader PVC Reconsideration Is Not Over

The November rule should not be read as announcing the EPA's final position on the entire PVC NESHAP.

The EPA expressly stated that it is not taking final action on other aspects of the 2020 reconsideration proposal at this time. The EPA's 2020 proposal addressed a substantially broader group of issues, including process vents, wastewater limits, and several technical provisions.

That unfinished process matters for capital planning. A developer evaluating treatment technology today should distinguish between:

Changes the EPA has actually finalized.

Requirements that remain in force.

Potential future changes that remain under consideration.

Building project economics around the third category creates regulatory risk.

What Comes Next

The final rule is effective November 9, 2026. Parties seeking judicial review have until January 8, 2027 to petition the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit under Clean Air Act p 307(b)(1).

Meanwhile, the EPA has made clear that its broader reconsideration of the PVC NESHAP remains unfinished.

For PVC manufacturers and project developers, the practical strategy is therefore straightforward: capture the compliance efficiencies the EPA has actually finalized, preserve requirements that continue to apply, and avoid making long-term capital decisions based on regulatory relief that the EPA has not yet adopted.

For qualifying new and reconstructed major sources, the rule offers a narrower and more manageable wastewater air toxics compliance framework. For everyone else, the final rule is primarily a reason to monitor what the EPA does next, not a reason to dismantle existing compliance programs.