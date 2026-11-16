In Inland Empire Waterkeeper v. Corona Clay Co., the Ninth Circuit held that whether Temescal Creek is a “water of the United States” (WOTUS) concerns the merits of a Clean Water Act claim, not federal subject-matter jurisdiction. However, because Sackett v. EPA changed the governing standard after the trial, the court remanded for further proceedings on whether the creek falls within the Act’s coverage. Inland Empire Waterkeeper v. Corona Clay Co., Nos. 24-6090, 24-6199, slip op. at 5-7 (9th Cir. Sept. 3, 2026).

Background

Corona Clay Company operates a clay-recycling facility near Temescal Creek in Corona, California. Inland Empire Waterkeeper and Orange County Coastkeeper sued under the Clean Water Act, alleging violations of California’s Industrial General Permit involving stormwater controls, pollution-prevention planning, monitoring, and reporting. The case had already been tried and appealed once. In the first appeal, the Ninth Circuit ordered further proceedings after County of Maui v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund changed the law governing indirect discharges. County of Maui v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund, 590 U.S. 165 (2020).

Permit Violations and the Second Trial

Corona obtained coverage under California’s statewide Industrial General Permit in 2014. The permit required Corona to use best available technology and best conventional pollutant-control technology, prepare and implement a stormwater pollution prevention plan, monitor its facility, and submit reports. California regulators issued several notices of violation between 2015 and 2017 but did not bring an enforcement action. At the first trial, the jury found for Corona. The Ninth Circuit later vacated that result in part because the jury had been instructed that the waterkeeper organizations could establish monitoring and reporting violations only by proving an ongoing or likely recurring discharge violation. The court held that the procedural permit claims did not depend on such proof.

On remand, the parties tried the remaining claims. Corona stipulated that the Santa Ana River is traditionally navigable, that Temescal Creek is a tributary of the Santa Ana River, and that Temescal Creek is WOTUS. That stipulation followed the previously controlling Ninth Circuit precedent from United States v. Moses, 496 F.3d 984 (9th Cir. 2007), which treated a seasonally intermittent tributary that ultimately emptied into a covered river as WOTUS, even if it is dry much of the year. United States v. Moses, 496 F.3d 984, 989, 991 (9th Cir. 2007). Because Temescal Creek flows into the Santa Ana River when it flows, the Ninth Circuit later concluded that, before Sackett, Corona would have had no viable basis to dispute its status. The jury was instructed accordingly. It found 12,541 Clean Water Act violations, including failures to implement required stormwater controls, maintain a compliant stormwater pollution prevention plan, and meet monitoring and reporting obligations. The district court imposed more than $1.8 million in penalties.

Sackett and Corona’s Post-Trial Motions

About six months after the jury verdict, the Supreme Court decided Sackett v. EPA, 598 U.S. 651 (2023). Sackett rejected the “significant nexus” approach that decided many Clean Water Act coverage disputes and adopted a narrower test. Under that test, WOTUS’ include only “relatively permanent,” standing, or continuously flowing bodies of water ordinarily described as streams, rivers, lakes, or oceans. Sackett v. EPA, 598 U.S. 651, 671, 679-80 (2023). Corona argued that Temescal Creek did not meet the new standard. It first moved to dismiss for lack of subject-matter jurisdiction and then sought a new trial under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 59. The district court denied both motions. It concluded that Corona had not disputed Temescal Creek’s status during either trial and that a new trial was not warranted on an issue that had not been litigated.

The Jurisdictional Question

The Ninth Circuit agreed with the district court that Temescal Creek’s status did not affect the court’s subject-matter jurisdiction. The Clean Water Act’s citizen-suit provision authorizes district courts to hear claims alleging violations of an effluent standard, limitation, or permit condition. Whether the plaintiff can prove that the alleged conduct involved federally covered waters is a merits question.

The court relied on the statutory text and its earlier decision in San Francisco Baykeeper v. Cargill Salt Division,481 F.3d 700 (9th Cir. 2007). In Clean Water Act cases, “jurisdiction” often is just the scope of federal authority over a waterbody. That use of the term does not make the presence of WOTUS a prerequisite to a federal court’s power to hear a citizen suit. San Francisco Baykeeper v. Cargill Salt Div., 481 F.3d 700, 709 n.9 (9th Cir. 2007). Corona therefore could not obtain dismissal on the theory that the district court lacked subject-matter jurisdiction. The district court had authority over the action even if Corona could later establish that Temescal Creek falls outside the Act’s substantive coverage.

Rule 59 Relief

The Ninth Circuit reached a different result on Corona’s request for post-trial relief. Parties generally may not wait until after judgment to raise an issue they did not litigate. The court recognized, however, that relief may be appropriate where an intervening decision makes a “previously foreclosed and bypassed issue viable,” substantially departs from prior law, and is raised at the “earliest procedural opportunity” while the court retains jurisdiction. Before Sackett, Ninth Circuit precedent treated a seasonally intermittent tributary that ultimately flowed into a covered river as WOTUS. Because Temescal Creek flows into the Santa Ana River when it flows, the court concluded that, under the law that previously governed the second trial, a challenge to the creek’s federal status would have been for nothing.

The court also distinguished Corona’s factual admissions from its legal concession. Corona remained bound by its admissions concerning Temescal Creek’s connection to the Santa Ana River. Its admission that the creek was WOTUS, however, rested on the legal framework that was previously in force pre-Sackett. Corona had not admitted the facts needed to establish relative permanence post-Sackett and had disputed that Temescal Creek was a permanent, long-standing water feature.

Remand and Scope of Further Proceedings

The Ninth Circuit reversed the denial of Rule 59 relief and remanded for further proceedings on whether Temescal Creek satisfies the Sackett standard. It did not decide that the creek falls outside Clean Water Act coverage. Rather, it concluded that the existing record did not permit the appellate court to resolve that fact-dependent question in the first instance. Id. at 26-27. The district court may limit the remand to the water-status issue. Because the coverage determination could affect liability, the Ninth Circuit never reached Corona’s separate challenge to the penalty award.

Conclusion and Implications

The decision allows a party to revisit an unlitigated issue after a substantial change in Clean Water Act law, but only in limited circumstances. The intervening authority must materially alter the governing rule, and the party must raise the issue at “the earliest opportunity.” For California water agencies, permittees, landowners, and citizen-suit plaintiffs, this could mean that the status of intermittent streams and washes could be at risk for challenges and may require a new developed factual record post Sackett, even where tributary status had previously been treated as sufficient under then-current law.

This article was originally published in the October 2026 edition of the California Water Law & Policy Reporter. It is posted here on our website with the permission of California Water Law & Policy Reporter, Argent Communications Group, Argent & Schuster, Inc., and the author, Ian Kavanaugh. All rights remain with the original publisher.