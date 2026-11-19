The Sustainable PFAS Action Network (SPAN) released a white paper on November 12, 2026, examining the current science on trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) and how TFA should be considered in the overall context of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) management policy. SPAN states that its Refrigerant Working Group developed the white paper, which “provides a plain language overview of the sources of TFA in the environment, and its environmental fate, toxicity, and potential exposure pathways.” The Working Group found that TFA has low toxicity and little potential for bioaccumulation and “is not expected to pose a significant risk to human health or the environment under realistic conditions.” According to SPAN’s press release, while current evidence suggests that TFA is persistent and highly mobile in the environment, “further understanding of these factors is needed for successful risk-based PFAS management policy that properly considers the science surrounding TFA.” SPAN suggests that the white paper can serve as a complement to readers when interpreting the opinion on TFA recently released by the European Chemicals Agency’s (ECHA) Risk Assessment Committee (RAC), which focuses on the hazard profile of TFA.