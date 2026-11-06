PODCAST · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
E2 Law Podcast: Episode 26 | Beyond Balloons: The Global Helium Shortage
Greenberg Traurig
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Helium's critical role spans from hospitals to semiconductor manufacturing, yet its limited and geographically concentrated supply creates significant vulnerability to disruption. Greenberg Traurig's latest E2 Law Podcast explores the forces behind the current shortage and examines potential solutions including recycling and new supply sources that could stabilize this essential resource.
Helium is essential to hospitals, semiconductor manufacturing, scientific research, and more, but its limited, geographically concentrated supply makes it vulnerable to disruption.
On the latest episode of Greenberg Traurig’s E2 Law Podcast: Energy Horizons series, Nikki Wise and Bill Garner explore what’s driving the shortage, how it’s affecting critical industries, and why recycling and new sources may be key to strengthening supply.
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