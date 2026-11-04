Webinar Replay: Year-End Review Of EEOC Litigation And Strategy (Video)

Duane Morris Takeaway: Thank you to all the loyal blog readers and followers who joined us for our Year-End EEOC Litigation and Strategy Review webinar! In this 30-minute program, Duane Morris partners Gerald L. Maatman, Jr., Jennifer A. Riley, andDaniel D. Spencer analyzed the latest impact of enforcement litigation at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, including its new National Enforcement Plan and strategic priorities established in fiscal year 2026 and the enforcement lawsuits filed over the past 12 months, and discussed how employers can navigate the EEOC’s latest enforcement initiatives and implement strategies designed to minimize the risk of drawing the agency’s scrutiny.

If you were unable to attend the webinar, it is now available on our podcast channel. Click to watch below and stay tuned for important EEOC trends and developments throughout the year.