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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Webinar Replay: Year-End Review Of EEOC Litigation And Strategy (Video)

Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
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Duane Morris partners analyze the EEOC's National Enforcement Plan and strategic priorities for fiscal year 2026, examining enforcement lawsuits filed over the past year. The webinar provides employers with actionable strategies to navigate the agency's latest enforcement initiatives and minimize the risk of regulatory scrutiny.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Gerald Maatman, Jr.
Gerald Maatman, Jr.
Jennifer A. Riley
Jennifer A. Riley
Daniel Spencer
Daniel Spencer
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Duane Morris Takeaway: Thank you to all the loyal blog readers and followers who joined us for our Year-End EEOC Litigation and Strategy Review webinar! In this 30-minute program, Duane Morris partners Gerald L. Maatman, Jr.Jennifer A. Riley, andDaniel D. Spencer analyzed the latest impact of enforcement litigation at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, including its new National Enforcement Plan and strategic priorities established in fiscal year 2026 and the enforcement lawsuits filed over the past 12 months, and discussed how employers can navigate the EEOC’s latest enforcement initiatives and implement strategies designed to minimize the risk of drawing the agency’s scrutiny.

If you were unable to attend the webinar, it is now available on our podcast channel. Click to watch below and stay tuned for important EEOC trends and developments throughout the year.

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Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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