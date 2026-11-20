Duane Morris Takeaways:On November 16, 2026, the EEOC published its Fiscal Year 2026 Agency Financial Report (the “Report”), highlighting another significant year of enforcement activity and monetary recovery on behalf of workers. The Commission reported that it recovered $637.7 million for victims of discrimination, the fourth-highest recovery total in agency history, despite a 43-day government shutdown at the beginning of the fiscal year. The Report also reflects a meaningful increase in charge activity, with 99,486 formal charges filed in FY 2026, an almost 13% increase over the 88,201 charges filed in FY 2025 and the third-highest charge total in agency history.



For employers, the Report confirms that, even with shifting enforcement priorities, reduced staffing, and budgetary constraints, the EEOC remains a formidable enforcement agency capable of securing substantial recoveries.

Background

The Report covers the period from October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026, and provides the Commission’s financial results, high-level performance information, and management discussion for the year. In her message introducing the Report, EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas stated that the Commission remained focused on “evenhanded enforcement” of civil rights laws and on advancing the administration’s workplace civil rights priorities. Id. at 5. The Report identifies those priorities to include religious freedom, DEI-related race and sex discrimination, anti-American bias, women’s sex-based rights, and employment policies or practices that the Commission views as conflicting with federal civil rights laws. Id. at 5-6.

The Report also notes that the EEOC obtained these results while operating with fewer resources. The Commission received $435 million in budget authority in FY 2026, compared with $455 million in FY 2025. Id. at 11. The Commission ended FY 2026 with 1,722 full-time equivalents, a net decrease of 305, or 15%, below its FY 2025 level. Id. at 12. Notwithstanding these constraints, the EEOC emphasized that its monetary relief far exceeded its annual operating budget. Id. at 5.

FY 2026 Statistical Highlights

The EEOC reported $637.7 million in total monetary relief for victims of discrimination in FY 2026. Id. at 14. That total included $519 million for private sector and state and local government workers through mediation, conciliation, and settlements, which the Commission described as the second-highest pre-litigation recovery total in agency history. Id. The Commission also recovered $75.7 million for federal employees and applicants and $43 million through 104 merits lawsuits, which the Report described as the agency’s highest litigation recovery total since FY 2020. Id. at 15.

The Report further reflects increased public demand for the Commission’s services. The EEOC received 270,871 inquiries in FY 2026, the highest number since the agency began tracking inquiries in 2001. Id. at 18. It also received 99,486 formal charges, representing an almost 13% increase from FY 2025. The EEOC reported 103,012 charge resolutions, up nearly 14% from 90,743 in FY 2025. Id. The Commission also reduced its pending inventory by nearly 9%, from 49,807 pending charges in FY 2025 to 45,380 in FY 2026. Id.

Notable Enforcement Activity

The Report reflects the EEOC’s current enforcement agenda in several respects. In the pre-litigation context, the Commission pointed to a $15 million, three-year conciliation agreement to resolve a nationwide class investigation regarding alleged religious and disability discrimination related to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Id. at 15. The EEOC also cited a recovery of more than $1 million for non-Hispanic workers in Memphis, Tennessee, a $650,000 settlement involving an employee’s religious objection to performing sex-rejecting medical procedures on minors, and a $500,000 resolution involving alleged race-segregated affinity caucuses and DEI-related training. Id.

The Commission’s litigation examples likewise track its stated priorities. The EEOC highlighted a $4.25 million resolution of Title VII and ADA claims involving religious and disability objections to a vaccine mandate, a $2.8 million settlement of sex and pay discrimination claims, a $2.6 million pattern-or-practice settlement involving alleged refusal to hire female laborers, and a $1.4 million national origin discrimination settlement involving alleged less favorable treatment of non-Japanese employees, including American workers. Id. at 16.

Takeaways For Employers

The EEOC’s Agency Financial Report for FY 2026 sends a clear message to employers: the Commission may have new priorities, but it remains aggressive and effective in pursuing large recoveries. The Report’s emphasis on religious accommodation, DEI-related race and sex discrimination, national origin discrimination, sex-based workplace policies, and pay practices provides employers with an important roadmap of where the Commission is likely to focus its attention in the coming year. Employers should take this opportunity to review their anti-discrimination policies, accommodation procedures, pay practices, DEI-related programming, and charge-response protocols to ensure they are prepared for continued EEOC scrutiny.