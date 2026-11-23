Pursuant to the FCA, before a conditional offer of employment, an employer may not ask about criminal history, run a criminal background check or say in job postings or interviews that a check will be conducted.

On September 15, 2026, the New York City Commission on Human Rights voted to adopt amendments to its rules governing employment discrimination based on criminal history under the New York City Fair Chance Act (FCA), also known as the “ban the box” law. The amended rules went into effect on October 30, 2026. The NYC Commission on Human Rights first proposed the amendments in July 2024 and held a public hearing on September 5, 2024, so the final rules arrive more than two years later and leave employers with limited time to prepare.

The amended rules conform the regulations to the 2021 amendments to the FCA (Local Law 4 of 2021), which took effect July 29, 2021. We discussed those amendments in our December 2020 and August 2021 Alerts, and in our November 2024 New York Law Journal article, we noted that the law could “crystalize and expand further” once the commission finalized its proposed rules. The amended rules, in several respects, impose more stringent compliance and enforcement requirements.

Background

The FCA, which took effect October 27, 2015, applies to employers with four or more employees. It generally prohibits employers, employment agencies and their agents from inquiring about an applicant’s criminal history until after a conditional offer of employment, and requires a specific individualized assessment before withdrawing an offer or taking other adverse actions against an employee or an applicant based on criminal history.

Pursuant to the FCA, before a conditional offer of employment, an employer may not ask about criminal history, run a criminal background check or say in job postings or interviews that a check will be conducted. After a conditional offer, the employer may ask about and check criminal history. If it then wants to withdraw the offer or take other adverse action based on what it learns, the employer must evaluate the history under the required factors. It may proceed only if it concludes that there is a direct relationship between the history and the job, or that employment would involve an unreasonable risk to property or to the safety or welfare of others. Before acting, the employer must give the individual a copy of the background check or other inquiry and its written analysis—known as a fair chance notice—hold the position open and allow the individual time to respond.

The 2021 amendments extended those protections to pending cases and to convictions that occur during employment for current employees, prohibited the consideration of certain “nonconvictions” and extended the response period for employees or applicants from three to five business days.

Key Changes Under the Amended Rules

New and Revised Definitions

“Criminal history” now refers to a person’s conviction history, nonconvictions and pending cases. “Unsealed violations” have been removed from the definition. This matters because a violation, even if unsealed, may not be asked about nor can employers take adverse action based on unsealed violations.

“Nonconviction” includes terminations in favor of the individual, youthful offender adjudications, sealed convictions and convictions for an offense under federal or state law (other than New York) that results in a status comparable to any of the above. The amended rules expand the definition to expressly include adjournments in contemplation of dismissal (ACDs) and violation convictions. Employers may not seek or consider nonconvictions unless required by law or exempt.

“Pending case” is a new term, meaning a criminal accusation or arrest that has not resulted in a conviction, verdict, plea or dismissal at the time of the employer’s analysis. An ACD becomes a pending case only if the ACD order is revoked and the case is restored to the calendar before the analysis is conducted.

“Criminal background check” is defined broadly. It already included asking an individual about a criminal record and searching public records or private databases (including through a consumer reporting agency), and the amended rules expand the definition to also cover searching websites or otherwise gathering criminal history information or records.

The Fair Chance Employment Analysis

Employers must apply the eight factors under Article 23-A of the New York Correction Law to pre-employment convictions, and the seven New York City fair chance employment factors to an applicant’s pending cases and to an employee’s pending cases or convictions arising during employment. Employers must affirmatively request information from an applicant or employee relating to the analysis before conducting it.

Narrower “Direct Relationship” and “Unreasonable Risk” Exceptions

After conducting the individualized analysis, employers may decline to hire an applicant under one of two exceptions: direct relationship or unreasonable risk. These exceptions are distinct from the exemptions discussed below. The exceptions are substantive grounds for an adverse action decision after the employer has completed the fair chance employment analysis, while the exemptions relieve certain employers or positions from some or all of the FCA’s procedural requirements in the first place.

To claim the direct relationship exception, an employer must show a connection between the conduct underlying the conviction or pending case and the job, and then evaluate whether the concerns have been mitigated. The amended rules raise this standard by requiring that the connection be direct and tied to the position’s specific job duties and responsibilities.

To claim the unreasonable risk exception, the employer must consider and apply all relevant factors to determine whether an unreasonable risk exists. The amended rules add a new caution that the existence of a conviction or pending case alone generally does not establish an unreasonable risk, and that the seriousness of the offense alone, without analysis of the other factors, is insufficient.

Reorganized, Narrowly Construed Exemptions

The FCA exempts certain positions and actions from some or all of its requirements. Under the amended rules, the exemptions cover (1) police officer and peace officer positions; (2) other positions with law enforcement agencies; (3) adverse actions by public agencies that follow a civil service or other legally required disciplinary process; (4) positions designated by the Department of Citywide Administrative Services; (5) actions required by a federal, state or local law that bars employment based on certain criminal history; and (6) actions taken under a federal, state or local law that requires a criminal background check.

Under the amended rules, FCA exemptions must be read narrowly, and an employer seeking to rely on one of them must prove that the exemption covers each particular action it takes.

In practice, the two law-based exemptions are limited to what the law actually requires. If a law requires an employer to run a background check prior to a conditional offer, an employer may do so. However, unless the law also requires the employer to reject the applicant based on the results of the background check, the employer must still complete the rest of the fair chance employment process. Similarly, if a law bars employment based on a particular offense, the employer may disqualify the individual for that offense without the fair chance employment analysis, but any other adverse action must still go through the fair chance employment process. In addition, job postings may not state that a background check is required unless another law specifically mandates that statement.

Five Business Days to Respond

An employer that wishes to revoke a conditional offer or take an adverse employment action based on criminal history must give the applicant or employee a reasonable time of at least five business days to respond, up from three business days under previous regulations. The period begins only when the individual receives both the fair chance employment notice and a written copy of the inquiry. During that period, the employer may not permanently place another person in the position. Five business days is a minimum, not a safe harbor: In determining what is reasonable, employers must consider what additional information the individual is gathering and whether it could change the outcome of the individualized analysis, why more time is needed, how quickly the position must be filled` and any other relevant information. If the individual provides additional information, the employer must consider it and conduct a new fair chance employment analysis if the individual identifies a material error in their criminal history. If the employer then decides to proceed with the adverse action, it must timely notify the individual of that decision in writing.

Current Employees and Leave During the Process

The “fair chance employment process” now expressly covers current employees whose pending cases or convictions arise during employment. Employers may, but need not, place the employee on paid or unpaid leave for a reasonable time while conducting the process. The rules create a rebuttable presumption that a reasonable time will not exceed five business days, meaning a longer leave may be treated as an adverse action. This can put employers in a difficult position, because the employee’s own response period (at least five business days, starting only once the employee receives the notice and inquiry) may run longer than the presumptively reasonable leave period. The rules do not expressly reconcile the two periods.

Expanded Per Se Violations

The amended rules identify updated conduct that constitutes a per se violation of the FCA regardless of whether any adverse action is taken or injury occurs, including, before a conditional offer:

Expressing limitations or specifications regarding criminal history, including unsolicited statements about criminal background checks;

Asking about criminal history, asking permission to run a background check or stating that background checks will be conducted;

Searching records or the internet to learn about an applicant’s criminal history. Although the rules do not specifically reference artificial intelligence, the same analysis applies to AI-enabled or automated screening tools, so employers should confirm that any such tools do not search for, surface or weigh criminal history before a conditional offer; and

Using forms or applications that request or refer to criminal history, even with a disclaimer or an instruction to skip the question, unless another law requires the language.

Per se violations also include:

Failing to request information relating to the fair chance employment factors;

Failing to provide the employer’s inquiry and analysis;

Failing to hold the position open or allow the applicant or employee five business days to respond;

Failing to consider timely additional information provided by the applicant or employee during the process;

Failing to conduct a new fair chance employment analysis when the individual identifies a material error in their criminal history (such as an incorrect disposition or an erroneously reported pending case or conviction); and

Disqualifying an applicant for refusing to respond to any prohibited inquiry or statement about criminal history.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the rules confirm that job advertisements may affirmatively encourage individuals with criminal records to apply, and employers may respond to an applicant’s question about whether criminal background checks are conducted.

Elimination of Early Resolution

The rules eliminate the early resolution process, which allowed certain employers with 50 or fewer employees to resolve certain NYC Commission on Human Rights-initiated per se violation complaints by admitting liability and paying a fixed penalty ranging from $500 to $10,000. FCA claims will now be enforced in the same manner as other claims under the New York City Human Rights Law.

What This Means for Employers

Now that the rules are in effect, New York City employers should promptly:

Audit job postings, applications, career sites and multijurisdictional forms to remove criminal history questions, unless legally required;

Confirm the two-step hiring process so that all noncriminal screening is completed before a conditional offer and before any criminal history inquiry;

Update fair chance notices and processes to reflect the five-business-day response period, written decision requirement and new analysis upon a material error;

Revise procedures for current employees with pending cases or convictions, including limiting any leave to five business days, absent a documented reason;

Document the basis for relying on any exemption on a position-by-position basis, confirming that the underlying law actually requires the specific check or employment action at issue;

For remote and multilocation hiring, consider whether the FCA, as well as other New York ban-the-box laws in Buffalo, Rochester, Suffolk County and Westchester County, may apply based on where the employer operates or where the applicant interviews or will work; and

Train recruiters, hiring managers and adjudicators on prohibited pre-offer inquiries and the clarified direct relationship, unreasonable risk and misrepresentation standards.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Eve I. Klein, Jonathan A. Segal, Katelynn Gray, Sahar Merchant, any of the attorneys in our Employment, Labor, Benefits and Immigration Practice Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.