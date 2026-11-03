EEOC Rescinds Its Long-Standing Criminal History Guidance In 2-1 Vote

Duane Morris Takeaways: On October 28, 2026, theCommissioners of theEEOC voted 2-1 to rescind its Enforcement Guidance on the Consideration of Arrest and Conviction Records in Employment Decisions Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act (the “Guidance”), a document that has shaped how employers screen job applicants with criminal records for over a decade. The rescission, which the Commission announced on October 29, 2026, is effective immediately, and the Guidance has already been removed from the agency’s website.

The rescission is significant because it marks the latest step in the Commission’s retreat from disparate impact enforcement. Despite this rescission, Title VII’s disparate impact provisions remain on the books, and private plaintiffs remain free to bring such claims.

Background

On April 25, 2012, the Commission published the Guidance, which explained how an employer’s use of arrest and conviction records could violate Title VII under two theories. SeeU.S. Equal Emp. Opportunity Comm’n, Enforcement Guidance on the Consideration of Arrest and Conviction Records in Employment Decisions Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act (Apr. 25, 2012). Under a “disparate treatment theory,” an employer violates Title VII by treating applicants with comparable criminal records differently on the basis of race or national origin. Under a “disparate impact theory,” a facially neutral criminal history policy may still violate Title VII if it disproportionately excludes applicants of a particular race or national origin and is not “job related for the position in question and consistent with business necessity.” See 42 U.S.C. § 2000e-2(k)(1)(A)(i). The Guidance was premised, in large part, on concerns that broad criminal record exclusions could disproportionately screen out Black and Hispanic applicants, given disparities in arrest and incarceration rates.

To help employers satisfy the business necessity defense, the Guidance recommended that employers develop “targeted screens” that consider at least three factors: (1) the nature and gravity of the offense or conduct; (2) the time elapsed since the offense or completion of the sentence; and (3) the nature of the job held or sought. The Guidance also encouraged employers to provide applicants who are screened out with an “individualized assessment,” giving those individuals an opportunity to provide information (such as evidence of rehabilitation, references, or a successful post-conviction work history) that might change the hiring decision. The Guidance further distinguished between arrests and convictions, cautioning that an arrest, standing alone, does not establish that criminal conduct has occurred. Finally, the Guidance included numerous hypothetical scenarios illustrating lawful (and unlawful) uses of background checks, and it recommended that employers eliminate blanket policies that exclude applicants based on any criminal record.

The EEOC’s Rescission

On October 28, 2026, the Commission voted to rescind the Guidance. The rescission passed along party lines, with Chair Andrea R. Lucas and Commissioner Brittany Bull Panuccio, both Republican appointees, voting in favor, and Commissioner Kalpana Kotagal, the Commission’s sole Democratic appointee, voting against. In its announcement, the Commission emphasized that the rescission does not restore the policy statements that the Guidance superseded, nor does it require employers to abandon any lawful practices they may have adopted in response to the Guidance. SeeEEOC Press Release, EEOC Votes to Rescind Enforcement Guidance on Arrest and Conviction Records (Oct. 29, 2026). Chair Lucas stated that the vote “reaffirms the agency’s commitment to enforce Title VII consistent with the Constitution and the limits Congress placed on the EEOC’s authority.” Id. She further cautioned that “[r]escinding this guidance does not give employers license to engage in unlawful discrimination – Title VII continues to prohibit discrimination based on race or national origin, including employment requirements that are proxies for intentional discrimination. The EEOC will continue to vigorously enforce these protections in accordance with the law.” Id.

Although the Commission’s announcement framed the rescission in terms of constitutional and statutory limits, without expressly naming disparate impact liability, the decision fits within the current administration’s retreat from disparate impact enforcement. In April 2025, President Trump issued an executive order titled “Restoring Equality of Opportunity and Meritocracy,” which directed federal agencies to deprioritize disparate impact enforcement and to pursue the elimination of disparate impact liability to the extent possible. See Exec. Order No. 14281, Vol. 90, Fed. Reg. 17537, Apr. 28, 2025. In June 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel (“OLC”) issued an opinion concluding that the EEOC’s interpretation of Title VII’s disparate impact provisions was unconstitutional, and that opinion expressly addressed background checks. SeeU.S. Dep’t of Justice OLC, Constitutionality of Disparate-Impact Liability Under Title VII (June 9, 2026).

Implications for Employers

Although the rescission marks a significant shift in the EEOC’s enforcement posture, Title VII’s disparate impact framework remains the law because it is codified in the statute itself. See 42 U.S.C. § 2000e-2(k). An employer facing a disparate impact challenge must still demonstrate that its criminal history screen is “job related for the position in question and consistent with business necessity.” Id. As a practical matter, the EEOC will likely continue to pursue disparate treatment claims involving criminal background checks, while declining to pursue disparate impact charges and instead issuing right-to-sue letters. Private plaintiffs, however, remain free to bring both disparate treatment and disparate impact claims, and the plaintiffs’ bar may well step in to fill the enforcement vacuum left by the Commission.

Further, the rescission has no effect on the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act (“FCRA”), which imposes its own procedural requirements on employers that obtain background checks from third-party consumer reporting agencies. See 15 U.S.C. §§ 1681b(b)(2)-(3), 1681m(a). Nor does it affect the growing landscape of state and local fair chance and “ban-the-box” laws, many of which impose obligations that mirror, or exceed, the recommendations in the Guidance. In short, while the rescission signals a different federal enforcement approach, the legal risks associated with criminal history screening remain alive, and employers should continue to monitor state and local laws to ensure compliance.