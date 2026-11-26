The Situation: On November 13, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") issued Release No. 33-11455 (the "Release"), proposing sweeping changes to executive and director compensation disclosures under Item 402 of Regulation S-K (the "Proposed Rules").

The Result: The Proposed Rules would shift compensation disclosure more significantly toward materiality and principles-based reporting and reduce compliance burdens associated with the current prescriptive requirements under Item 402.

Looking Ahead: The Proposed Rules will be subject to comment for 60 days after they are published in the Federal Register. Comments may be submitted electronically through the SEC's internet comment form or mailed to the SEC's Secretary.

Notable Changes from Current Requirements

The SEC drafted the Proposed Rules after its June 26, 2025, roundtable on executive compensation disclosure and related request for comment. In developing the Proposed Rules, the SEC considered over 70 comment letters, including a Jones Day comment letter that recommended key ways to streamline and simplify Item 402. The Jones Day comment letter was referenced several times in the Release.

The Proposed Rules would generally overhaul the compensation disclosure requirements for public companies' proxy and information statements, annual reports, and registration statements, subject to certain accommodations for smaller reporting companies, emerging growth companies, and foreign private issuers (which may provide relief for an increasing number of public companies, if the SEC's previously proposed reforms to filer-status thresholds are adopted).



Among other things, the Proposed Rules would:





Limit the named executive officers ("NEOs") to anyone serving as the principal executive officer or as the principal financial officer (or acting in a similar capacity) during the last completed fiscal year.

Consolidate and revise the main tabular executive compensation disclosure requirements into three new tables: (i) the Earned Compensation Table; (ii) the Granted Compensation Table; and (iii) the Status of Equity Awards Table. Other than the Golden Parachute Compensation Table, these would be the only prescribed tables under the Proposed Rules.

Revise the SEC's rules and interpretative guidance with respect to perquisites, including raising the aggregate de minimis reporting threshold from $10,000 to $150,000 for each NEO, giving companies substantial flexibility to reasonably determine in good faith whether a benefit is "integrally and directly related" to the performance of an NEO's duties (and therefore not a reportable perquisite) and eliminating the SEC's previously released non-exhaustive list of items that are deemed to be perquisites (such as security provided at an NEO's personal residence or during personal travel).

Make the Compensation Discussion and Analysis ("CD&A") requirement more principles-based and focused on three core topics: (i) objectives of the compensation program relative to corporate strategy; (ii) material elements of compensation and how they are determined; and (iii) whether the company considered the results of the most recent say-on-pay vote in determining compensation policies and decisions (and, if so, how that consideration has affected its compensation policies and decisions).

Simplify disclosure and reduce compliance burdens arising from pay-versus-performance, pay ratio, and clawback disclosure requirements.

Eliminate prescriptive quantitative disclosure requirements related to potential payments and benefits in hypothetical termination or change-in-control scenarios, in favor of qualitative disclosure of the material terms of such arrangements.

Eliminate certain prescribed tables entirely, including the Pension Benefits Table, the Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Table, and the current Item 402(x) table regarding stock options granted close in time to the release of material nonpublic information.

Streamline director compensation requirements and make them much more principles-based, including by eliminating certain prescriptive presentation requirements (including the entire Director Compensation Table, although quantitative disclosure would still be required in some form) and disclosure of certain elements of compensation that may not reflect the typical structures of director compensation programs.

Initial Observations

For many public companies, the Proposed Rules would offer meaningful opportunities to reduce and streamline disclosures and focus more prominently on material compensation programs and decisions. This flexible framework would still require companies to explain all material information needed to understand the new tables.

To fully appreciate the potential impact of the Proposed Rules, companies should evaluate their compensation data, valuations, historical awards, and XBRL tagging needs with internal and external advisers. Existing requirements remain applicable pending adoption and effectiveness of revised rules; public companies should not assume relief for the 2027 or 2028 proxy season.

Proxy advisory firms and shareholders may continue to seek disclosures beyond the proposed requirements, and market practice may influence whether companies retain familiar presentations even if not ultimately required under Item 402.

Effectiveness: Early Compliance Possible

If adopted, the amendments would become effective for public companies on the January 1 following publication of the adopting release, with mandatory compliance required for the first full fiscal year ending on or after that date. For example, for a calendar-year company, if the SEC's adopting release for the amendments is published in August 2027, the amendments would be considered effective on January 1, 2028, and the company would be required to comply with the updated rules in its 2029 proxy statement. Companies would be permitted, however, to comply with the new rules as soon as their effective date (meaning that companies may be able to provide disclosure under the new rules as early as their 2028 proxy statements).

Where to Find More Information

Further information is available on the SEC's rulemaking page.

Jones Day will continue to monitor developments regarding the Proposed Rules, and this Commentary may be updated periodically. A more comprehensive Jones Day White Paper is expected to follow in the near future.