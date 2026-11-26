ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
State AG News: Telecommunications, Prediction Markets, Health Care (November 5-11, 2026)
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State attorneys general across the nation are taking decisive action on consumer protection, data security, and regulatory compliance. From combating illegal robocalls and defending state gambling laws to securing settlements for data breaches and unfair business practices, these enforcement efforts span multiple jurisdictions and industries. Recent actions include significant penalties against healthcare providers, technology companies, and financial services firms for violations ranging from improper bill
Each week, Crowell & Moring’s State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from November 5-11, 2026:
Multistate
- A bipartisan coalition of 49 state attorneys general filedreply comments with the Federal Communications Commission, urging improvements to the Robocall Mitigation Database, which voice service providers must join before routing calls through U.S. networks. The coalition called for more rigorous filing and certification requirements, additional disclosures, public access to historical filings, and measures to keep noncompliant providers out of the database. The comments seek regulatory changes to deter illegal robocalls, rather than monetary relief or penalties against a particular provider.
- Bipartisan coalitions of state attorneys general filed two amicus briefs (one in the Second Circuit and the other in the Seventh) supporting New York’s and Wisconsin’s authority to enforce state sports-gaming and gambling laws against prediction-market operators. The briefs oppose federal preemption of those laws and urge the circuit courts to leave intact district court decisions denying preliminary injunctions against state enforcement. The coalitions seek to preserve state enforcement authority and argue that prediction-market operators cannot use federal commodities regulation to bypass state consumer-protection and gambling requirements.
- A coalition of New York, Connecticut, Michigan, and New Jersey state attorneys general secured a settlement with information technology company Perry Johnson & Associates and four affiliates following a 2023 breach impacting more than 13.3 million people. The settlement requires any Perry Johnson company that maintains protected health information to implement robust data-handling and security policies to better protect consumers. The companies must pay $300,000 in penalties and costs, with another $9.7 million suspended subject to compliance and the material accuracy of their financial representations.
California
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a legal alert warning businesses that bribes or prohibited gratuities to federal officials to obtain or retain business remain actionable under California’s Unfair Competition Law. The alert identifies federal bribery and gratuity prohibitions, including 18 U.S.C. § 201(b) and (c), as potential predicates for state enforcement regardless of federal enforcement priorities. It urges businesses to maintain internal controls covering payments by the business and its agents; the alert announces no defendant-specific proceeding or monetary relief.
Colorado
- Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced a settlement with Urban Talent Management and Style Inc. following allegations that the companies had unlawful training contracts, lending fees, and restrictions on competition and consumer reviews in violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, Uniform Consumer Credit Code, Student Loan Equity Act, and restrictive-employment-agreement statute, as well as the federal Consumer Review Fairness Act. Under the settlement agreement, Style Inc. must cease collection of $899,823 in consumer debt (affecting approximately 469 consumers) and pay $10,000 in investigation costs; the two companies also face a $120,000 suspended penalty conditioned on compliance. The agreement restricts training operations and enforcement of challenged contract provisions and requires notice to affected consumers.
Georgia
- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr secured a final consent judgment against Home Saver 911 and Flex Financial 911 following allegations that homeowners seeking foreclosure assistance were induced to transfer title to their homes without adequate disclosure, in violation of Georgia’s Fair Business Practices Act. The consent judgment makes the companies’ Georgia contracts unenforceable, prohibits collection of associated payments, requires titles still held by the companies to be returned by November 20, and permanently bars the companies from residential real-estate transactions in the state. Homeowners whose properties were foreclosed may seek surplus funds without competing applications from the companies.
Minnesota
- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reached a settlement requiring Hendricks Community Hospital Association to provide $171,800 in refunds or medical-debt reductions to hundreds of eligible uninsured patients. The office had alleged that the hospital miscalculated required discounts in violation of the Minnesota Hospital Agreement and state uninsured-patient billing law, Minn. Stat. § 144.589, resulting in some bills exceeding lawful amounts by as much as 32.63 percent.
New York
- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced two settlements with Carelon Behavioral Health following investigations into inaccurate mental-health provider directories and improper substance-use treatment coverage denials—in violation of a 2015 agreement with the New York Office of the Attorney General. Carelon must pay $2.35 million in penalties, fees, and costs, reimburse eligible directory-error claims with interest, provide up to $8 million for qualifying network-access claims, and separately reimburse eligible members for improperly denied substance-use treatment. Prospective requirements include directory corrections and verification, improved appointment access and out-of-network coverage, independent monitoring, and use of state-approved medical-necessity criteria.
- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an agreement with T-Mobile USA requiring changes to its low-cost home internet offerings under New York’s Affordable Broadband Act. The agreement follows an Office of the Attorney General investigation finding that the company slowed qualifying customers’ advertised 25 Mbps service by more than 97 percent after a monthly data cap, limited affordable plans to certain service areas, and made plan information difficult to discover online—in violation of the New York Affordable Broadband Act. T-Mobile agreed to end data-cap throttling below required minimum speeds, extend qualifying plans throughout its home-internet service footprint, and make its affordable-plan webpage discoverable by search engines.
North Carolina
- North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson sued NC Virtual Drivers Ed, LLC and its owner for allegedly accepting payments for driving instruction they failed to provide, misleading families about available services, and refusing refunds. The complaint alleges violations of the North Carolina Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act and seeks consumer restitution, civil penalties, and a temporary restraining order barring advertising, contracting for or providing driver-education services, collecting payments, and altering or concealing business records.
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