Highlights

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed amendments that would:

require detailed data only for principal executive officers and principal financial officers

replace the Summary Compensation Table and related tables with three new Earned, Granted and Status of Equity Awards tables

streamline narrative and Dodd-Frank Act disclosure by narrowing the Compensation Discussion and Analysis to three topics and simplifying pay-versus-performance, clawback and pay ratio requirements

raise the perquisite threshold from $10,000 to $150,000 and replace quantified termination and change-in-control disclosure with a description of material terms

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC or Commission), on November 13, 2026, proposed broad amendments to the executive and director compensation disclosure requirements in Item 402 of Regulation S-K (Item 402).1 According to the SEC, the proposal is intended to make these requirements "more principles-based and materiality-driven, providing investors with clearer, more concise, and less complex disclosures" and builds on Chairman Paul Atkins' efforts to "reduce friction for companies looking to join and remain in our public markets."2 If adopted, the amendments would not take effect before the 2027 proxy season, so current rules will continue to apply (see Proposed Compliance Date below). This Holland & Knight alert summarizes the proposal and its practical implications for public companies, boards of directors, capital markets participants and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) dealmakers.

Background

Executive compensation disclosure requirements date to the original adoption of the Securities Act of 1933 (as amended, Securities Act) and have become increasingly complex through repeated revisions to Item 402. The last significant revision of Item 402 came in 2006, making this proposal the first comprehensive overhaul in 20 years.3 Since 2006, the Commission has added incremental requirements, including those mandated by Title IX of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank Act) for say-on-pay, golden parachute, pay ratio, pay-versus-performance and clawback disclosure. As SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda noted, the Commission implemented those mandates one at a time "without stepping back to consider how they would function together" within the Item 402 framework.4

The proposal follows a request for public comment (File No. 4-855) and the SEC's July 2025 Roundtable on Executive Compensation Disclosure Requirements, which generated more than 80 comment letters. Chairman Atkins characterized the proposal as the second of three pillars in his disclosure agenda following the Commission's May 2026 proposal to consolidate filer status into two primary categories (Filer Status Proposal), with reforms of the business, risk and governance requirements of Regulation S-K to follow.5

In Chairman Atkins' view, Item 402 has become "bloated," resulting in a disclosure regime that "no longer clearly informs investors of material aspects of companies' executive compensation decisions." Commissioner Uyeda similarly observed that the framework has "grown by accretion rather than design" and that the proposal is intended to "re-anchor executive compensation disclosure to financial and business materiality."6 The Commission estimates ongoing compliance cost savings of approximately $1.64 billion per year in aggregate, or approximately $244,000 per registrant, against one-time implementation costs of approximately $553 million.7

Key Provisions of the Proposal

This table summarizes the principal changes, which are discussed in further detail below.8

Topic Current Rule Proposed Rule Named Executive Officers (NEOs) Principal executive officer (PEO), principal financial officer (PFO), three other most highly compensated executive officers and up to two former executive officers PEO and PFO only Primary Tables Four primary tables, plus Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation tables Three new tables: Earned Compensation, Granted Compensation and Status of Equity Awards Perquisite Threshold $10,000 $150,000, plus de minimis tracking exclusion Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) Seven required topics and 15 example topics Three required topics Pay vs. Performance Compensation Actually Paid, multiple performance measures, five years Earned Compensation Table total, cumulative total shareholder return only, three years Pay Ratio All employees; median employee identified every three years U.S. full-time employees only; every five years Clawback Check Boxes Required in Forms 10-K, 20-F and 40-F Removed Golden Parachute Table Eight columns of data Four columns of data Termination and Change-in-Control Payments Quantified under hypothetical scenarios Qualitative description of material terms Long-Form Registration Statements Item 402 disclosure for the just-ended fiscal year required if filed after fiscal year-end Up to 120 days after most recent fiscal year-end to provide Items 402(s) (compensation-related risk) and 402(x) (timing of equity awards) Required Eliminated

Principles-Based Objective and Presentation

Proposed Item 402(a) states that the objective of Item 402 is to provide investors with material information relevant to an assessment of NEO and director compensation and would permit registrants to provide additional relevant information in any appropriate format. Registrants would be required to disclose any material information necessary to an understanding of the three new tables, reconfigure the required tables or add supplemental tables, and no longer be subject to most of the current detailed instructions and footnote requirements.9

Practical Implications: Registrants would gain flexibility to replace boilerplate with tailored tables and narrative but bear greater responsibility for the materiality judgments that determine what they disclose.

NEOs

NEOs would be limited to individuals who served as PEO or PFO during the last completed fiscal year, typically reducing NEOs from five or more to two. Registrants could elect to provide disclosure for additional individuals as long as they are included in all three of the required tables. The narrower definition would also flow through to golden parachute and pay-versus-performance disclosure to the NEO references in other items of Regulation S-K and Item 5.02 of Form 8-K and the Item 601 exhibit-filing rules for compensatory plans, contracts and arrangements.10

Practical Implications: Proxy statements would become shorter, say-on-pay analysis would center on the PEO and PFO, and officers who would no longer be NEOs would fall outside some NEO-based Form 8-K Item 5.02 triggers, although material compensatory contracts or arrangements with other executive officers could still be required as exhibits.

3 New Compensation Tables

The three new tables would replace the Summary Compensation Table, Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table, Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End Table, and Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table. The SEC stated that the new framework is intended to improve investors' ability to track equity awards through their life cycle and to give registrants flexibility to present compensation consistent with how their compensation programs are constructed and the intentions of their boards and compensation committees.11

Granted Compensation Table: This table would capture annualized salary, non-equity awards (including cash bonuses) and equity awards granted for the last three completed fiscal years, generally at target value, with equity awards valued under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718 at grant date fair value based on target outcomes. Registrants could elect to report equity awards granted in the first fiscal quarter in the prior fiscal year if the award is for performance in that year, provided they apply the election consistently and disclose it.

This table would capture annualized salary, non-equity awards (including cash bonuses) and equity awards granted for the last three completed fiscal years, generally at target value, with equity awards valued under Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718 at grant date fair value based on target outcomes. Registrants could elect to report equity awards granted in the first fiscal quarter in the prior fiscal year if the award is for performance in that year, provided they apply the election consistently and disclose it. Earned Compensation Table: This table would capture salary, non-equity awards, the value realized on stock awards that vest and options that are exercised, and miscellaneous compensation for the last three completed fiscal years. Miscellaneous compensation would include perquisites, retirement plan service costs and prior service costs, defined contribution plan contributions, termination and change-in-control payments, insurance premiums and dividends on equity awards.

This table would capture salary, non-equity awards, the value realized on stock awards that vest and options that are exercised, and miscellaneous compensation for the last three completed fiscal years. Miscellaneous compensation would include perquisites, retirement plan service costs and prior service costs, defined contribution plan contributions, termination and change-in-control payments, insurance premiums and dividends on equity awards. Status of Equity Awards Table: This table would cover each equity award outstanding at the beginning of or granted during the most recent fiscal year, effectively tracking each equity award from grant until it is earned or expires.12

With the elimination of the Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation tables, pension service costs would instead be reported in the Earned Compensation Table and aggregate pension and deferred compensation balances would no longer be specifically required. Large accelerated filers would be required to tag the three new tables using Inline XBRL, and the existing tagging requirements for pay-versus-performance and clawback disclosure would be eliminated.13

Practical Implications: Registrants would need to capture both target grant values and realized values on vesting and exercise, which may require changes to compensation systems and data feeds from equity plan administrators.

Perquisites

In addition to the higher per-NEO threshold, the de minimis exclusion would cover any individual perquisite that qualifies as a de minimis fringe benefit under Section 132(a)(4) of the Internal Revenue Code. The proposal would also:

revise the Commission's interpretive guidance to give registrants discretion to determine whether a benefit is "integrally and directly related" to an executive's duties, as long as the determination is reasonable and made in good faith

remove the examples of perquisites from the current guidance, including security provided at an executive's personal residence or during personal travel14

Practical Implications: The higher threshold and de minimis exclusion would substantially reduce perquisite tracking, and the removal of the security example would give registrants more latitude and confidentiality in evaluating and implementing executive security programs.

CD&A

CD&A would address only three topics: 1) the objectives of the registrant's compensation program in relation to its corporate strategy, 2) the material elements of compensation and how those amounts are determined, and 3) if applicable, whether and how the registrant considered the most recent say-on-pay vote. Smaller reporting companies (SRCs) and emerging growth companies (EGCs) would remain exempt. The compensation committee report under Regulation S-K Item 407(e)(5) would be conformed to the new CD&A item.15

Practical Implications: The three-topic framework would allow a shorter CD&A tied more directly to corporate strategy and the registrant's response to the most recent say-on-pay vote.

Dodd-Frank Act Disclosures

Pay vs. Performance: The complex "Compensation Actually Paid" calculation would be replaced with the Earned Compensation Table total, and performance measures would be limited to cumulative total shareholder return, eliminating significant computational burden.

The complex "Compensation Actually Paid" calculation would be replaced with the Earned Compensation Table total, and performance measures would be limited to cumulative total shareholder return, eliminating significant computational burden. Clawbacks: In addition to removing the cover page check boxes, the proposal would remove the requirements to explain why recovery was not required and to disclose, by individual, amounts for which recovery would be impracticable. Conforming changes would be made to Form 20-F and Form N-CSR. The underlying mechanics of a registrant's clawback process would remain unchanged.

In addition to removing the cover page check boxes, the proposal would remove the requirements to explain why recovery was not required and to disclose, by individual, amounts for which recovery would be impracticable. Conforming changes would be made to Form 20-F and Form N-CSR. The underlying mechanics of a registrant's clawback process would remain unchanged. Pay Ratio: Covered employees would be limited to those employed on a full-time basis in the U.S. and its territories. Seasonal and temporary workers would be excluded, and total compensation would be based on the Granted Compensation Table methodology.16

Practical Implications: Eliminating Compensation Actually Paid would remove a significant annual valuation exercise, and pay ratio analysis would require only U.S. full-time workforce data, while clawback policies and recovery mechanics would remain unchanged.

Director Compensation

Director-by-director disclosure would continue but without a prescribed tabular format. Registrants would describe the material aspects of the director compensation program, including cash and equity retainers. Equity awards would be valued based on the value realized on vesting or exercise rather than grant date fair value, and outstanding director equity awards would be described. The prescriptive list of "all other compensation" items and pension and deferred compensation disclosure would be replaced with a materiality-based catchall.17

Practical Implications: Director pay disclosure could shift to a narrative format, with equity reported at value realized on vesting or exercise rather than grant date fair value.

SRCs and EGCs

The scaled rules for SRCs and EGCs would be consolidated and simplified. SRCs and EGCs would present the Earned Compensation Table and Granted Compensation Table for two fiscal years, remain exempt from CD&A and pay ratio disclosure, and become subject to the new qualitative termination and change-in-control requirement in place of current Item 402(q). EGCs would remain exempt from pay-versus-performance and golden parachute disclosure.18 If the Filer Status Proposal is adopted as proposed, these accommodations would extend to all non-accelerated filers, which the Commission estimates would include approximately 81 percent of current registrants.19

Practical Implications: SRCs and EGCs would become subject to the new qualitative termination and change-in-control disclosure, and the Filer Status Proposal could extend scaled treatment to many more registrants.

Other Proposed Changes

Eliminated Disclosures: The proposal would eliminate Item 402(s), which covers compensation risk management, and Item 402(x), which covers option grants made close in time to the release of material nonpublic information. Material information about "spring-loaded" or "bullet-dodging" awards would still need to be disclosed when necessary to understand the tables. 20

The proposal would eliminate Item 402(s), which covers compensation risk management, and Item 402(x), which covers option grants made close in time to the release of material nonpublic information. Material information about "spring-loaded" or "bullet-dodging" awards would still need to be disclosed when necessary to understand the tables. Definitions and Retained Provisions: The foreign private issuer and full fiscal-year provisions and most definitions would be largely retained. The term "incentive plan award" would be deleted, and nondiscriminatory disability plans would be added to the plans that may be omitted.21

Implications for M&A and Capital Markets Transactions

Potential Payments upon Termination or Change in Control: Registrants would describe the material terms of written and unwritten arrangements providing such payments to the PEO and PFO, and no further disclosure would be required if it has been provided in a Form 8-K filing under Item 5.02. 22

Registrants would describe the material terms of written and unwritten arrangements providing such payments to the PEO and PFO, and no further disclosure would be required if it has been provided in a Form 8-K filing under Item 5.02. Golden Parachute Compensation: In merger proxies and other transaction disclosures, the four columns would be Cash, Equity, Miscellaneous and Total, with the Miscellaneous column limited to material compensation. Mandatory footnotes, supplemental table instructions and the list of example material factors would be replaced with a principles-based narrative requirement. Separate disclosure of arrangements subject to a say-on-golden-parachute vote would be retained. 23

In merger proxies and other transaction disclosures, the four columns would be Cash, Equity, Miscellaneous and Total, with the Miscellaneous column limited to material compensation. Mandatory footnotes, supplemental table instructions and the list of example material factors would be replaced with a principles-based narrative requirement. Separate disclosure of arrangements subject to a say-on-golden-parachute vote would be retained. Timing Relief for Long-Form Registration Statements: Currently, a Form S-1, S-4, S-11, 10 or N-2 filed on or after the first day of a fiscal year must include Item 402 disclosure for the fiscal year just ended, which could delay initial public offerings, follow-on offerings and registered business combinations. As proposed, registrants could omit that disclosure until the earlier of the date it is otherwise filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Exchange Act), or 120 days after fiscal year-end. A pre-effective amendment would be required if the registration statement is to become effective after that deadline. This would match the timing available to Form S-3 filers. Item 5.02(f) of Form 8-K would be eliminated.24

More broadly, for issuers and sponsors evaluating public-market exits, the time, complexity and expense associated with executive compensation disclosure has been viewed as one of the negative aspects of the public-market exit strategy. The proposed compensation disclosure streamlining and other relief should contribute to mitigating this concern, especially if the other components of the Commission's reform agenda are adopted.25

Proposed Compliance Date

If adopted, the amendments would become effective on the next January 1 following publication of the adopting release in the Federal Register (e.g., January 1, 2028, if the adopting release is published in 2027). Registrants would be required to comply beginning with their first full fiscal year ending on or after the effective date and with registration statements that must contain financial statements for such a fiscal year. Registrants could comply early, after the effective date, if they respond to an amended item in its entirety. The Commission has requested comments on whether phased-in transition relief is needed for the new tables.26 Under this timeline, 2027 proxy statements would be prepared under the current Item 402 requirements.

Looking Ahead

Public companies, boards and transaction participants should consider the following action items:

Submit Comments. The comment period will remain open for 60 days following publication of the Proposing Release in the Federal Register, and comments should reference File No. S7-2026-39. 27 As of the date of this alert, the Proposing Release had not yet been published in the Federal Register. The release includes more than 130 specific requests for comment.

The comment period will remain open for 60 days following publication of the Proposing Release in the Federal Register, and comments should reference File No. S7-2026-39. As of the date of this alert, the Proposing Release had not yet been published in the Federal Register. The release includes more than 130 specific requests for comment. Brief the Board and Plan for Transition. Compensation committees should be briefed on the proposal and its potential effect on investor and proxy advisor expectations, and companies should begin assessing the system and process changes discussed above.

Compensation committees should be briefed on the proposal and its potential effect on investor and proxy advisor expectations, and companies should begin assessing the system and process changes discussed above. Update Transaction Playbooks. M&A and capital markets teams should consider how the proposed golden parachute, change-in-control and registration statement timing changes could affect deal timelines, merger proxy drafting and offering windows.

M&A and capital markets teams should consider how the proposed golden parachute, change-in-control and registration statement timing changes could affect deal timelines, merger proxy drafting and offering windows. Monitor Related Rulemakings. The Filer Status Proposal and the Commission's pending registered offering reform proposal could significantly change which registrants are subject to the more extensive Item 402 requirements.28

Footnotes

1. Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform, Release Nos. 33-11455; 34-106873; IC-36385; File No. S7-2026-39 (Nov. 13, 2026) (Proposing Release); SEC, Fact Sheet: Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform (Nov. 13, 2026) (Fact Sheet).

2. Press Release No. 2026-114, SEC, SEC Proposes Executive and Director Compensation Disclosure Reforms (Nov. 13, 2026) (Press Release).

3. Proposing Release, supra note 1, at 10–14.

4. Mark Uyeda, Commissioner, SEC, Statement on Proposing Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform (Nov. 13, 2026) (Uyeda Statement).

5. Press Release, supra note 2; Paul Atkins, Chairman, SEC, Statement on Proposing Release for Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform (Nov. 13, 2026) (Atkins Statement); Enhancement of Emerging Growth Company Accommodations and Simplification of Filer Status for Reporting Companies, Release No. 33-11419 (May 19, 2026) [91 FR 30086 (May 21, 2026)] (Filer Status Proposal). The Press Release and the Atkins Statement each describe the roundtable as held in July 2025.

6. Atkins Statement, supra note 5; Uyeda Statement, supra note 4.

7. Proposing Release, supra note 1, at 240, 440, 444.

8. Proposing Release, supra note 1, at 25–28, 192–202, 222–234; Fact Sheet, supra note 1, at 3–4.

9. Proposing Release, supra note 1, at 25–26, 29–30, 107–111.

10 . Id. at 25, 27–28, 31–35, 35 n.83, 202, 300 nn.642–643, 512–515, 539.

11. Proposing Release, supra note 1, at 25–27, 40–41; Press Release, supra note 2.

12. Proposing Release, supra note 1, at 44–54, 61–68, 67 n.158, 73–79.

13 . Id. at 90, 220–222, 341–342.

14. Fact Sheet, supra note 1, at 3; Proposing Release, supra note 1, at 94–106.

15. Proposing Release, supra note 1, at 25, 112–114, 215, 513–514; Press Release, supra note 2.

16. Proposing Release, supra note 1, at 27–28, 121–122, 149, 153–161, 187–188, 524–527; Press Release, supra note 2.

17. Proposing Release, supra note 1, at 27, 204–208.

18. Id. at 211–216.

19. Id. at 17 n.32, 24.

20. Id. at 222–228.

21. Id. at 218–219.

22. Id. at 192–195.

23. Id. at 196–202.

24. Id. at 229–234, 532. The discussion at page 232 describes the deadline as the "later of" these two dates, while Request for Comment 127 at page 233 and the proposed rule text at page 532 refer to the "earlier of" these dates.

25. Proposing Release, supra note 1, at 238–240, 435–436, 450–451.

26 . Id. at 234–236.

27. Proposing Release, supra note 1, at 1–2; Press Release, supra note 2. Comments may be submitted through the SEC's rulemaking page.