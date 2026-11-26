On November 13, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed Executive Compensation Disclosure Reform, a comprehensive reform of Item 402 of Regulation S-K. It aims to make executive and director compensation disclosure more principles-based and reduce compliance burdens, while maintaining disclosure of material information. If adopted, the rules would limit named executive officers (NEOs) to the principal executive officer (PEO) and principal financial officer (PFO), consolidate four of the current primary executive compensation tables into three new tables and eliminate two others. The proposal would also significantly scale back the pay-versus-performance, pay ratio and clawback disclosures and give registrants using long-form registration statements up to 120 days after fiscal year end to provide executive compensation disclosure. The public comment period will remain open for 60 days following publication of the proposing release in the Federal Register.

Why This Matters

Executive compensation disclosure may become shorter and less costly to prepare. The SEC estimates ongoing compliance cost savings of approximately $244,000 per registrant per year on average, or about $1.64 billion annually in aggregate. It estimates one-time implementation costs of approximately $82,000 per registrant on average, or about $553 million in aggregate. Commenter surveys cited in the release suggest that limiting disclosure to the PEO and PFO could cut the time spent preparing executive compensation disclosure by 30% to 60%.

The SEC estimates ongoing compliance cost savings of approximately $244,000 per registrant per year on average, or about $1.64 billion annually in aggregate. It estimates one-time implementation costs of approximately $82,000 per registrant on average, or about $553 million in aggregate. Commenter surveys cited in the release suggest that limiting disclosure to the PEO and PFO could cut the time spent preparing executive compensation disclosure by 30% to 60%. The NEO group would generally shrink from five or more to two. Disclosure would cover all individuals who served as PEO or PFO, or acted in a similar capacity, during the last completed fiscal year, including interim, acting and co-officeholders. Because Form 8-K Item 5.02(b) and (e) disclosure is required for “named executive officers,” the SEC expects about 695 fewer Form 8-K filings each year.

Disclosure would cover all individuals who served as PEO or PFO, or acted in a similar capacity, during the last completed fiscal year, including interim, acting and co-officeholders. Because Form 8-K Item 5.02(b) and (e) disclosure is required for “named executive officers,” the SEC expects about 695 fewer Form 8-K filings each year. All six current primary executive compensation tables would be retired. The Summary Compensation Table, the Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table, the Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End Table and the Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table would be consolidated into three new tables: a Granted Compensation Table, an Earned Compensation Table and a Status of Equity Awards Table. The Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Tables would be eliminated.

The Summary Compensation Table, the Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table, the Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End Table and the Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table would be consolidated into three new tables: a Granted Compensation Table, an Earned Compensation Table and a Status of Equity Awards Table. The Pension Benefits and Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Tables would be eliminated. Dodd-Frank-related disclosures would be scaled back. For pay-versus-performance, the “Compensation Actually Paid” measure would be replaced with the total from the Earned Compensation Table, eliminating the complex calculations needed to derive it. Pay ratio data gathering would be limited to U.S. full-time employees. For clawbacks, the cover-page checkboxes on Forms 10-K, 20-F and 40-F would be removed, along with certain related disclosures that, according to the SEC, Section 954 of the Dodd-Frank Act does not require. The underlying Rule 10D-1 recovery obligations would not change.

For pay-versus-performance, the “Compensation Actually Paid” measure would be replaced with the total from the Earned Compensation Table, eliminating the complex calculations needed to derive it. Pay ratio data gathering would be limited to U.S. full-time employees. For clawbacks, the cover-page checkboxes on Forms 10-K, 20-F and 40-F would be removed, along with certain related disclosures that, according to the SEC, Section 954 of the Dodd-Frank Act does not require. The underlying Rule 10D-1 recovery obligations would not change. Registration statement timetables would gain flexibility. Companies filing on Forms S-1, S-4, S-11, 10 and N-2 shortly after fiscal year end would no longer need to delay filing until their prior-year executive compensation disclosure is ready.

Who Should Pay Attention

Boards and compensation committees should consider how the new tables, the perquisite changes and the more principles-based Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) would affect the way compensation decisions are explained to shareholders, including in support of say-on-pay votes.

should consider how the new tables, the perquisite changes and the more principles-based Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) would affect the way compensation decisions are explained to shareholders, including in support of say-on-pay votes. General counsel, corporate secretaries and finance and Human Resources teams should assess the data, systems and workflow changes needed to prepare the new tables and the revised pay-versus-performance and pay ratio disclosures.

should assess the data, systems and workflow changes needed to prepare the new tables and the revised pay-versus-performance and pay ratio disclosures. Initial public offering candidates, issuers that rely on long-form registration statements, and their underwriters should evaluate how the proposed 120-day accommodation could affect offering and business-combination timetables.

should evaluate how the proposed 120-day accommodation could affect offering and business-combination timetables. Smaller reporting companies (SRCs) and emerging growth companies (EGCs) should note that scaled disclosure would continue but would converge more closely with the requirements for larger companies.

should note that scaled disclosure would continue but would converge more closely with the requirements for larger companies. Institutional investors and proxy advisors should consider how the reduced disclosure would affect their voting policies and analytical models, and whether to comment.

Key Elements of the Proposal

Topic Current Rule Proposed Rule Covered executives PEO, PFO and at least three other most highly compensated executive officers (generally three NEOs for SRCs and EGCs) All individuals who served as PEO or PFO, or in a similar capacity, during the last completed fiscal year, for all registrants Primary tables Six primary tables, led by the Summary Compensation Table Granted Compensation, Earned Compensation and Status of Equity Awards Tables Perquisites $10,000 aggregate reporting threshold per NEO; narrow “integrally and directly related” determinations; SEC interpretive guidance treats items such as personal security as perquisites $150,000 threshold per NEO; optional tracking exclusion for de minimis fringe benefits under IRC Section 132(a)(4); reasonable, good-faith “integrally and directly related” determinations; examples (including security) removed from the guidance CD&A Seven required topics plus 15 example topics Principles-based approach; three required topics: (1) program objectives in relation to corporate strategy, (2) material elements of compensation and how amounts are determined, and (3) consideration of the most recent say-on-pay vote, if applicable Pay-versus-performance Compensation Actually Paid; multiple performance measures; five years; PEO and, as a group, the other NEOs Earned Compensation Table total; cumulative total shareholder return (TSR) only; three years; PEO and PFO only Clawbacks Cover-page checkboxes on Forms 10-K, 20-F and 40-F; disclosure on application of clawback recovery Checkboxes removed; reduced disclosure on application of clawback recovery Pay ratio All employees worldwide (full-time, part-time, seasonal and temporary); median employee identified every three years; Summary Compensation Table methodology Full-time employees of the registrant and its consolidated subsidiaries in the U.S. and its territories, excluding seasonal and temporary employees; median employee identified at least once every five years; Granted Compensation Table methodology Termination and change in control Qualitative and quantitative disclosure of potential payments and benefits in various termination or change-in-control scenarios; golden parachute compensation disclosure includes detailed table and narrative description Qualitative disclosure of material terms only, for all registrants (larger registrants move to the qualitative standard that SRCs and EGCs follow today); golden parachute disclosure is more principles-based, subject to a materiality standard, with several table columns combined and more flexibility for narrative disclosure Director compensation Compensation of directors for last fiscal year in tabular format, Director Compensation Table, and narrative description Principles-based; no mandatory tabular format; still requires qualitative and quantitative disclosure of material director compensation Item 402 timing in long-form registration statements Forms S-1, S-4, S-11, 10 and N-2 filed on or after the first day of a fiscal year must include Item 402 disclosure for the year just ended Prior-year Item 402 disclosure not required until the earlier of its filing in an Exchange Act report or 120 days after fiscal year end, matching Form S-3; pre-effective amendment required if the registration statement would go effective after that date Eliminated items Item 402(s) (compensation risk); Item 402(x) (option grant timing relative to material nonpublic information); Form 8-K Item 5.02(f) (later reporting of salary and bonus not yet calculable) Eliminated for all registrants (Item 5.02(f) made unnecessary by the 120-day accommodation)

What This Means in Practice

For large public companies: The SEC expects the narrower NEO definition would drive a large share of the cost savings from the proposal, particularly for registrants that now report on many NEOs. It expects the pay ratio changes would benefit registrants with significant foreign operations, and the pay-versus-performance changes would benefit those with frequent equity vesting schedules. The SEC notes that registrants could need additional resources to make materiality judgments under the principles-based approach, and that comparisons across registrants and years may be complicated in the short term until market practices develop. Some information may no longer be disclosed, and peer groups would no longer be explicitly required in the CD&A.

For issuers accessing the capital markets: The 120-day accommodation would give long-form filers the same flexibility that Form S-3 filers already have. The SEC expects it would reduce the need to delay offerings solely to finalize Item 402 computations, potentially benefiting smaller issuers and time-sensitive transactions (which could include business combinations registered on Form S-4), and notes that it could also benefit Form 10 filers, such as companies pursuing direct listings or over-the-counter quotation. The SEC also notes that if its pending Registered Offering Reform proposal (which we discussed in our May 21, 2026 alert) is adopted and Form S-3 becomes available to significantly more registrants, fewer companies would be subject to these timing constraints.

For SRCs and EGCs: These companies would also be limited to the PEO and PFO and could elect scaled disclosure that includes all three new tables (with two years of data where applicable). They would remain exempt from CD&A and pay ratio disclosure, and EGCs would remain exempt from pay-versus-performance and golden parachute disclosure. The SEC’s pending Simplification of Filer Status proposal (which we discussed in our May 21, 2026 alert) would extend these accommodations, and exemptions from say-on-pay votes, to all non-accelerated filers.

For foreign private issuers: The general executive compensation requirements of Forms 20-F and 40-F would not change, but U.S.-listed foreign private issuers would be affected by the removal of the clawback checkboxes and conforming changes to the clawback disclosure items in both forms.

Timing: If adopted, the amendments would become effective on the next January 1 after the adopting release is published in the Federal Register (for example, January 1, 2028, if published during 2027), with compliance required for the first full fiscal year ending on or after the effective date. Registration statements and prospectuses would need to comply if, on their initial filing date, they are required to contain financial statements for a fiscal year ending on or after the effective date. Registrants could adopt early after the effective date, so long as they comply with an amended item in its entirety.

Action Items

Continue to comply with current rules. The proposal does not change existing requirements. Companies should prepare their 2027 proxy statements and any registration statements under current Item 402.

The proposal does not change existing requirements. Companies should prepare their 2027 proxy statements and any registration statements under current Item 402. Consider submitting comments. The SEC has requested comment on more than 140 questions. These include whether to provide a phased-in transition for the Earned and Granted Compensation Tables, whether to extend the 120-day accommodation to proxy statements, whether pay-versus-performance disclosure should be included in the Form 10-K and registration statements, and the accuracy of the SEC’s cost and savings estimates and their underlying assumptions.

The SEC has requested comment on more than 140 questions. These include whether to provide a phased-in transition for the Earned and Granted Compensation Tables, whether to extend the 120-day accommodation to proxy statements, whether pay-versus-performance disclosure should be included in the Form 10-K and registration statements, and the accuracy of the SEC’s cost and savings estimates and their underlying assumptions. Monitor related rulemakings. The proposal interacts with the pending Registered Offering Reform and Simplification of Filer Status proposals. Its ultimate effect on a given company will depend on how those rulemakings are resolved.

The proposal interacts with the pending Registered Offering Reform and Simplification of Filer Status proposals. Its ultimate effect on a given company will depend on how those rulemakings are resolved. Brief the board and plan for possible adoption. Compensation committees and management may wish to review the proposal now, both to decide whether to comment and to understand what would change if it is adopted. Key areas would include new data requirements for the three tables, perquisite and executive security practices under the proposed $150,000 threshold, and offering timetables under the 120-day accommodation. Disclosure practices should not change until any final rules take effect.

We will continue to monitor developments as the rulemaking progresses. Please contact any member of our Capital Markets and Public Company Advisory group with questions about the proposal or its potential impact.