PODCAST · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Brad Dennis - The JOA Is Back: Structuring Strategic Health Care Partnerships In A Post-Merger Environment (Podcast)
McDermott Will & Schulte provides legal services across healthcare, technology, and financial sectors. The firm emphasizes the importance of formal engagement agreements and confidentiality protocols before establishing attorney-client relationships. Information shared through preliminary communications does not create legal obligations or protections.
Brad Dennis joins Colin McDermott, Managing Director at VMG Health, on the American Health Law Association (AHLA) podcast series “Speaking of Health Law.” In this episode, “The JOA Is Back: Structuring Strategic Health Care Partnerships in a Post-Merger Environment,” Brad and Colin discuss joint operating arrangements (JOAs) in the health care industry, including what a JOA is and what the structure looks like. They also cover issues related to governance, financial alignment, and information rights. Brad and Colin also spoke on this topic at AHLA’s 2026 Annual Meeting in New York, NY.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.