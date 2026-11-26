Brad Dennis joins Colin McDermott, Managing Director at VMG Health, on the American Health Law Association (AHLA) podcast series “Speaking of Health Law.” In this episode, “The JOA Is Back: Structuring Strategic Health Care Partnerships in a Post-Merger Environment,” Brad and Colin discuss joint operating arrangements (JOAs) in the health care industry, including what a JOA is and what the structure looks like. They also cover issues related to governance, financial alignment, and information rights. Brad and Colin also spoke on this topic at AHLA’s 2026 Annual Meeting in New York, NY.

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