Massachusetts Court Leaves Chapter 93A Geographic Scope Issue For Further Proceedings

In Jerry Services, Inc. v. Insurify, Inc., the District of Massachusetts denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss the plaintiffs’ Chapter 93A claim, leaving the central geographic issue open for further factual development. The claim alleges that the defendants used unfair and deceptive advertisements to divert consumers seeking the plaintiffs’ insurance services. Under Chapter 93A, Section 11, the challenged conduct must occur “primarily and substantially” in Massachusetts. The court applied the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court’s holistic, fact-specific approach and cited Fishman Transducers, Inc. v. Paul as relevant defense authority. The First Circuit held in Fishman that a Chapter 93A claim may fail where internet-based conduct and its effects are diffuse and nationwide, rather than principally focused in Massachusetts.

The court found dismissal premature because the complaint alleged that the defendant was headquartered in Massachusetts, directed or controlled the challenged activity from there, intentionally targeted Massachusetts consumers, and continued the practices after receiving communications about them. Those allegations did not establish that the conduct was centered in Massachusetts, but they left that possibility open at the pleading stage. The court noted that the plaintiffs’ California principal offices, nationwide businesses, and use of broadly available advertising platforms, coupled with the holding from Fishman, may make it more difficult for the plaintiffs to establish that the challenged conduct occurred “primarily and substantially” in Massachusetts after discovery. The complaint provided no geographic breakdown of ad impressions, clicks, customers, or diverted sales, and the court did not infer that losses were principally incurred in Massachusetts or that campaign decisions were made there.

The case illustrates the fact-specific nature of Chapter 93A’s “primarily and substantially” requirement. The statute places the burden of proving that conduct was not primarily and substantially in Massachusetts on the party asserting that proposition, but the court noted that this allocation does not prevent dismissal if the complaint itself forecloses the claim. Practitioners on both sides may wish to consider this distinction when drafting pleadings and developing the factual record concerning the geographic scope of the alleged conduct.