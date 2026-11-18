ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
Federal California Court Grants FTC’s Temporary Restraining Order Suspending Debt Collection Business
The Federal Trade Commission secured a temporary restraining order against a California debt collection business accused of fraudulent practices, including misrepresenting legal affiliations and demanding payment for debts consumers didn't owe. The court also imposed an asset freeze and appointed a receiver to oversee the business operations.
On November 5, 2026, the District Court for the Central District of California granted the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) motion for a temporary restraining order to suspend a debt collection business accused of obtaining more than $20 million from consumers through fraudulent collection practices, according to an FTC press release. The FTC alleges that McDonnell & Associates LLC misrepresented its affiliations with lawyers and demanded payment for debts consumers did not owe or that it had no authority to collect. According to the complaint, collectors threatened lawsuits, wage garnishment, property liens, and contact with consumers’ relatives and employers, while failing to provide the required disclosures and debt validation notices to consumers. The temporary restraining order also imposed an asset freeze and placed the business under the control of a court-appointed receiver. The case remains pending in the Central District, with the FTC alleging violations of the FTC Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act.
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