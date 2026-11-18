On November 5, 2026, the District Court for the Central District of California granted the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) motion for a temporary restraining order to suspend a debt collection business accused of obtaining more than $20 million from consumers through fraudulent collection practices, according to an FTC press release. The FTC alleges that McDonnell & Associates LLC misrepresented its affiliations with lawyers and demanded payment for debts consumers did not owe or that it had no authority to collect. According to the complaint, collectors threatened lawsuits, wage garnishment, property liens, and contact with consumers’ relatives and employers, while failing to provide the required disclosures and debt validation notices to consumers. The temporary restraining order also imposed an asset freeze and placed the business under the control of a court-appointed receiver. The case remains pending in the Central District, with the FTC alleging violations of the FTC Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act.