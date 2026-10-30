GBS, Re-engineered: Efficiency Can Now Be Bought. Performance Must Still Be Designed

Four years into the corporate AI race, leaders have heard countless versions of the same promise: a business that moves faster and costs less. Whatever your operational issue, there’s an agent for it. A use case in every function, an automation fix for every inefficiency, and savings that can be counted this year. It’s a good pitch. And the gains are real.

But they’re quickly becoming the price of entry. Aim agents at a cost-out programme and your competitors will do the same. And as speed and efficiency become easier to buy, large groups’ legacy scale no longer confers the automatic advantage it once did. AI will test what that scale has actually built.

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