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ARTICLE · 30 OCTOBER 2026

GBS, Re-engineered: Efficiency Can Now Be Bought. Performance Must Still Be Designed

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Four years into the corporate AI race, efficiency gains from automation and agents are becoming table stakes rather than competitive advantages. As AI democratizes speed and cost reduction...

United KingdomTechnology
Eric Benedict
Eric Benedict
Johannes Kraemer
Johannes Kraemer
Author LinkedIn connections

Four years into the corporate AI race, leaders have heard countless versions of the same promise: a business that moves faster and costs less. Whatever your operational issue, there’s an agent for it. A use case in every function, an automation fix for every inefficiency, and savings that can be counted this year. It’s a good pitch. And the gains are real.

But they’re quickly becoming the price of entry. Aim agents at a cost-out programme and your competitors will do the same. And as speed and efficiency become easier to buy, large groups’ legacy scale no longer confers the automatic advantage it once did. AI will test what that scale has actually built. 

Learn more in our full paper below or download a copy:

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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