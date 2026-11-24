World Gymnastics president, Morinari Watanabe, recently confirmed that they are in advanced talks about introducing the technology at LA28.

Gymnastic's global governing body has been collaborating with tech company Fujitsu for nearly 10 years to develop the Judging Support System (JSS). JSS is an AI-assisted technology using cameras and motion analysis to evaluate artistic gymnastics performances. The technology has already been trialled in several high-profile events with judges retaining responsibility for the official scoring, but it is yet to reach the Olympic mats.

Watanabe has long been an advocate of the use of AI in sport, believing that the technology could harmonize judging standards across an increasingly complex sport which gymnastics is, and potentially avoid judging controversies. For example, currently, some skills in rings require specific angles, e.g. 45 degrees, but the human eye has no way of confirming whether an angle is 44, 45 or 46 degrees, making 100% consistent and accurate judging almost impossible. While Watanabe maintains that JSS should currently be used as a support tool, the ultimate aim is for it to determine official scores without relying on human judges.

JSS involves several cameras surrounding each gymnastic apparatus which send feeds to computer monitors. The AI tool relies on this footage to determine a gymnast's bone and joint positions and thus identify the particular skill being demonstrated. Judges can instantaneously recall analysis of a particular maneuver for review, and the tech can provide 3D imagery and precise details on angles of body parts etc. to assist.

The use of AI across all sports is growing considerably, with many major sporting events now adopting its use, and not only for sports analysis, but also for event management and improving user experience. It's a very exciting space and LA28 will most certainly be one to watch.