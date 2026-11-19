The UK’s approach to tokenisation is moving into its next phase. In September 2026:

the FCA and Bank of England ( Regulators ) published a joint Feedback Statement ( FS26/1 ) on the future of tokenisation in UK wholesale financial markets; and

) published a joint Feedback Statement ( ) on the future of tokenisation in UK wholesale financial markets; and the FCA published a Call for Input focusing specifically on tokenised gold (CFI).

Neither publication introduces immediate rule changes: FS26/1 informs a forthcoming Tokenisation Roadmap, while the CFI is intended to shape the FCA’s future policy approach in respect of tokenised gold.

For firms, the immediate message is that the Regulators are continuing to engage with industry and to progress initiatives relating to wholesale tokenisation. However, legal classification, custody, collateral eligibility and interoperability remain material constraints on deployment at scale.

Joint CFI on the future of tokenisation: positive industry feedback, but calls to pick up the pace

FS26/1 follows a joint Call for Input on the future of tokenisation (Joint CFI), published in May 2026, which set out, among other things, how the Regulators will support the adoption of tokenised securities.

Respondents were generally supportive of the Regulators’ proposed direction. However, they also called for greater speed and certainty, including clear timelines for implementation and a shift away from pilots and sandboxes towards production and permanent regulatory arrangements. The feedback particularly highlighted collateral as a leading use case. Respondents sought greater clarity on the eligibility of tokenised assets as collateral to promote collateral mobility, while tokenised money market funds were frequently mentioned. Settlement, prudential treatment, custody and interoperability also featured prominently.

The Regulators will use the feedback received to develop a joint Tokenisation Roadmap which they will publish by the end of the year. The Tokenisation Roadmap will directly support HM Treasury’s Wholesale Financial Markets Digital Strategy (see our blog post for more information) and the government’s Wholesale Digital Markets Champion (see our blog post for more information).

Regulatory principles unchanged

Despite the emphasis on innovation, the Regulators do not propose moving away from established regulatory outcomes. Instead, they intend to apply those outcomes in a technology-neutral manner and adapt rules only where tokenisation creates a demonstrable need.

In FS26/1, the Regulators reiterate their technology-agnostic approach. Regulated activities must have an accountable, regulated person taking responsibility for regulatory compliance, while firms using third-party technology services remain responsible for regulatory outcomes, including operational resilience and KYC. The Regulators note their joint oversight of designated critical third parties (CTPs) and state that they would expect this regime to continue to apply in a tokenised ecosystem to designated firms that are key to financial market activity (for more information on the first UK CTP designations, see our blog post).

For traditional investment products, the Regulators will not accept solutions that offer no customer recourse in respect of lost or stolen assets. They state that “recent incidents have highlighted significant operational resilience risks in decentralised infrastructure” and add that they intend to consider in more detail the implications of digital twins and synthetic tokens - something they are keen to discuss with industry.

The prudential treatment of tokenised assets has been identified as a priority area. The Regulators' ambition is for, in general, tokenised and non-tokenised assets to receive the same prudential treatment where legal rights are identical and underlying risks are comparable. While further clarity is being developed in this regard, the Regulators expect firms to continue to apply the existing prudential framework (notably, in May 2026, the PRA issued a Dear CEO letter updating banks and designated investment firms on its expectations for managing the prudential risks from cryptoasset exposures).

Key theme: interoperability

Tokenisation will deliver limited benefits if digital assets cannot move efficiently between different platforms, systems, counterparties, infrastructure and jurisdictions.

Respondents therefore placed considerable emphasis on interoperability, extending beyond purely technological compatibility to include legal, regulatory, economic and cross-border interoperability. The Regulators consider there is a role for both industry and authorities: industry is better placed to determine technical blockchain standards, product and transaction identifiers and operating norms that support interoperability, while the Regulators stand ready to assist with emerging industry-led solutions, and will continue working on international interoperability.

Tokenised gold: examining opportunities and risks

Another outcome of the Joint CFI is the FCA's decision to look specifically at tokenised gold. This follows several respondents identifying gold as a potential area of opportunity given the international significance of London's spot gold trading market.

Through the CFI, the FCA examines whether, and under what conditions, tokenisation could improve the way gold is traded, mobilised, pledged and held, while maintaining high standards of market integrity. The FCA considers that this must be centred around a resilient, safe and efficient architecture for institutional use of tokenised gold products, interoperable infrastructure, and robust vaulting, reconciliation and redemption.

One potentially important use case is wholesale collateral. Subject to sufficient legal certainty and appropriate risk controls, the FCA considers that tokenisation could potentially allow institutions to mobilise otherwise under-utilised gold holdings in securities lending, repo and derivatives transactions, with potential benefits including intraday mobility, faster settlement and reduced reconciliation risk.

There may also be opportunities for delivery-versus-payment arrangements, including the simultaneous exchange of gold tokens against tokenised money.

Tokenised gold and retail customers

Tokenisation could make gold more accessible and easier to trade, including by enabling fractional ownership, digital distribution, faster transfers and settlement, and potentially trading outside conventional market hours.

However, easier access does not necessarily mean equivalent protection. The FCA has highlighted that tokenised gold products can be distributed through different channels with materially different levels of regulation, disclosure and recourse. It therefore sees consistent minimum requirements as important, particularly around custody and insurance of the underlying gold, redemption, regulatory status, fees and the consequences of a failure of one of the parties involved in the tokenisation structure.

CIS or AIF?

In the CFI, the FCA acknowledges industry concerns that uncertainty around the collective investment scheme (CIS) and alternative investment fund (AIF) regulatory perimeter could affect the development of certain use cases for tokenised gold. Additionally, where a gold token is classified as a CIS or AIF, or there is uncertainty around its classification, this may have an impact on the feasibility or desirability for holding a gold token.

Depending on the feedback received to the CFI, the FCA has indicated it is open to considering various policy options. These include guidance or regulatory clarity on the existing perimeter and its expectations, and engaging with HM Treasury to evaluate and potentially introduce a targeted exemption from the CIS and AIF perimeter for certain tokenised gold products or gold market infrastructure.

Next steps