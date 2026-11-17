What happened?

In late 2023, SMTP smuggling emerged as a technique that challenged a core assumption of modern email security, namely that different email systems interpret messages consistently.

Rather than exploiting a conventional software vulnerability, smuggling used differences in the way SMTP servers parsed messages and termination sequences, a carefully crafted transmission could therefore be treated as one message by one server and as multiple messages by another, allowing a malicious email to pass through trusted infrastructure.

The concern extended beyond the ability to generate spoofed emails, as under certain circumstances, malicious messages could impersonate legitimate sources while benefiting from established controls such as Sender Policy Framework (SPF), DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC). This elevated SMTP smuggling from a protocol anomaly to a genuine cyber security risk.

On 1 October 2026, SEC Consult published a report describing a related technique, known as ‘header smuggling’, in Apple iCloud’s email infrastructure. Instead of manipulating SMTP commands directly, researchers exploited differences in how internal systems processed email headers and line-break characters, enabling messages to appear to have been sent from arbitrary icloud.com addresses.

Crucially, the manipulated content was processed and cryptographically signed within Apple’s infrastructure before delivery. As a result, the spoofed messages remained cryptographically validated and could satisfy recipients’ authentication checks despite containing attacker-controlled content.

So what?

Organisations increasingly rely on SPF, DKIM and DMARC as evidence that an email comes from an authorised sender.

SPF verifies that an email was sent from infrastructure authorised by the sender's domain, DKIM uses cryptographic signatures to confirm that a message has not been altered in transit, and DMARC builds on both controls to help organisations enforce email authentication policies.

For threat actors, passing these checks can make phishing, credential theft and business email compromise (BEC) more effective. Messages that impersonate trusted suppliers, cloud providers, executives or internal users are more likely to evade technical controls and persuade recipients than conventional spoofing attempts. Authentication should therefore not be used as a standalone indicator of legitimacy.

Exposure is not limited to an organisation’s own infrastructure. Email delivery depends on cloud providers, software vendors and other third parties, so even mature internal controls may be undermined by a provider-side parsing weakness. The iCloud case illustrates how a vulnerability at a major provider can affect trust across the wider email ecosystem.

What should I do?

Although Apple has patched the reported issue, organisations should continue to use email authentication while recognising that successful authentication does not guarantee legitimacy. The following measures can reduce exposure to SMTP smuggling and related header-smuggling techniques.