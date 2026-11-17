Artificial intelligence is transforming drug discovery by accelerating target identification, drug screening and personalisation of treatments. This Insight explores the impact of AI across the drug development pipeline and highlights key opportunities for securing IP protection in this fast-growing field.

The challenges of drug discovery

Discovering new treatments for disease is central to the pharmaceutical industry, but the process is notoriously time consuming, costly and uncertain. Identifying and screening candidate drugs involves evaluating huge libraries of molecules against biological targets, typically through a combination of in vitro and in vivo testing.

The problem is not a lack of data. In fact, the biomedical sciences generate vast volumes of data on how small molecules interact with proteins and other biological systems. The challenge lies in analysing this data efficiently to reveal promising therapeutic candidates.

Artificial intelligence (AI), and in particular machine learning, offers powerful tools to streamline this process. By recognising patterns in large, complex datasets, AI can accelerate both the discovery of novel compounds and the repurposing of known drugs.

Machine learning in molecular screening

One of the most promising applications of AI in drug discovery is the prediction of molecular interactions. Tools such as DeepMind’s AlphaFold have dramatically improved the accuracy of protein structure prediction. Similar AI tools can also predict the structure of small molecules from their chemical composition, an easier but still essential task.

With the three-dimensional structures of both protein and small molecule available, AI models can predict how they interact. A range of software tools are now available that can identify and predict binding sites of proteins from their three-dimensional structures, as well as determining likely docking configurations between small molecules and proteins. These predictions can be applied across massive libraries of candidate compounds and proteins known to be involved in biological pathways relevant to disease, enabling rapid identification of potential drugs for further investigation. While these models are not completely accurate in their predictions, they provide a powerful way to quickly narrow down thousands of potential drugs to a few most promising candidates for in vitro testing.

Importantly, AI is not limited to discovering new drugs. It can also identify alternative uses for existing drugs, a strategy known as drug repurposing. This can shorten development timelines, as the safety profiles and manufacturing processes for these drugs are often already well understood.

In silico screening and early stage evaluation

Beyond predicting interactions, AI can assess other important drug properties, such as:

Toxicity

Bioavailability

Pharmacokinetics

These assessments are typically carried out using data from structurally related compounds. In this way, AI algorithms can simulate aspects of early stage drug screening, reducing the need for laboratory testing. This not only cuts costs, but also enables more efficient prioritisation of the most promising candidates for experimental validation.

Personalised medicine and patient specific prediction

Another transformative application of AI is in personalised medicine. Individual responses to drugs can vary widely, particularly for chronic conditions like hypertension or depression. As a result, patients often cycle through multiple treatments before finding one that is effective and well-tolerated.

AI can use data from large patient cohorts to predict how an individual might respond to a particular drug. This prediction can be based on a range of inputs, including:

Genetic profiles

Biomarkers

Medical history

By improving treatment selection, AI can reduce trial and error prescribing, enhance patient outcomes, and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.

Identifying novel mechanisms and biological targets

Most drug discovery efforts begin with the identification of a biological target, typically a protein implicated in disease. However, AI may also support discovery at a more fundamental level by identifying entirely new therapeutic pathways.

Large-scale genomic and phenotypic datasets, such as those from population studies, contain valuable information about the factors that influence disease risk and progression. Machine learning can uncover previously unrecognised correlations, such as links between disease and:

Protein expression

Hormone levels

Metabolic activity

By identifying these associations and tracing them to underlying biological pathways, researchers may discover entirely new treatment strategies.

Real world impact and industry investment

AI based drug discovery is already producing results. Several molecules identified using AI methods have entered clinical trials, and numerous start-ups and pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in this area. A 2024 study by the Boston Consulting Group suggested that AI-discovered molecules have a substantially higher success rate in Phase I clinical trials than traditionally identified molecules (80-90% success vs 40-65%).

While it is difficult to define precisely the AI driven drug discovery space, companies in this general area have raised over billions of USD in investment in recent years. As this trend continues, securing intellectual property will be critical for protecting innovations and attracting commercial partners.

Intellectual property in AI driven drug discovery

Innovators in AI driven drug development face a unique set of IP challenges and opportunities. Patents can be obtained for:

Novel compounds identified using AI

New therapeutic uses for known compounds

Methods of identifying drug candidates using machine learning

AI models and algorithms (subject to regional legal frameworks)

Data processing systems and workflows specific to drug discovery

As with all inventions, the ability to obtain patent protection depends on meeting requirements such as novelty, inventive step and sufficiency of disclosure. Innovators also need to consider whether certain aspects of the discovery process, such as training data or software implementations, are better protected through trade secrets or other mechanisms.

Patent protection will always be critical for the commercial therapeutics and therapies themselves. However, the decision to apply for patents relating to an AI-driven discovery process is more nuanced. Consideration needs to be given to the likely allowable claim scope, the disclosure requirements and the detectability of infringement, among other things.

IP strategy in this space requires careful consideration of the technical innovation, the forms of protection available and their relative strengths, and the regulatory landscape. As machine learning tools become increasingly central to pharmaceutical R&D, robust IP protection will be essential to secure competitive advantage.

Looking ahead

AI is revolutionising the process of drug discovery, offering new approaches to identifying drug candidates, evaluating safety and efficacy, and tailoring treatments to individuals. These technologies have the potential to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk of drug development, while opening the door to truly personalised medicine.

For researchers, companies and investors in this space, intellectual property will be a key asset. Protecting the outputs of AI driven discovery, and the methods used to generate them, will be vital for translating innovation into impact.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.