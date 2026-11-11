Cyber Monthly Wrap-up (UK, EMEA And The US) – October 2026

Welcome to HSF Kramer's October 2026 summary of top picks for cyber-related news in the UK, EMEA and US.

In a world overflowing with individual incidents and long-form analysis, our short articles are aimed at cutting through the noise, pointing you to key developments, providing you with learning points at a glance and signposting you to longer form content. If you would like to find out more, do reach out to one of our international team.

UK updates:

Britain steps up national defences against growing AI risks

Government Press Release – 12 October 2026

The UK government announced that it will explore strengthening parts of the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill and the wider legislative regime. One of the priorities is to increase protection for the UK’s essential services such as hospitals and utilities from emerging AI-related risk. The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the AI Security Institute are also undertaking work to consider how to respond to incidents involving autonomous AI agents. Additionally, the government will look at how near-miss incidents can also be identified and reported to learn lessons quickly and reduce the risk of future harm. The details of any measures will be worked through with Parliament and with technical experts and operators.

Corporate reporting – FRC guidance on Provision 29 in the UK Corporate Governance Code and cyber security controls

HSF Kramer – 9 October 2026

This HSF Kramer article highlights the FRC’s second Mythbuster in relation to Provision 29 of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2024. The Mythbuster discusses various cyber security-related issues for Provision 29 purposes, including: (1) the FRC’s expectations in relation to disclosures about cyber controls, whereby the FRC confirms that there is no obligation to include commercially sensitive information or specific details on the technical controls; (2) confirmation that the Provision 29 declaration does not require boards to guarantee cyber security; and (3) what companies should do in the event of a cyber breach. For more details on Provision 29, see our HSF Kramer Corporate Governance snapshot here.

ASOS confirms hackers sent ‘unauthorised’ notification to app users

BBC – 6 October 2026

On 6 October, an unauthorised party gained access to an ASOS employee account by impersonating a trusted contact to obtain log in credentials (see also statement published by ASOS). Those credentials were then used to access information on certain third-party platforms used by ASOS. As a result, some customers received an unauthorised push notification from ASOS. In the statement, the company clarified that no payment card information or account passwords were accessed, and the affected platforms were immediately locked down.

NCSC publishes guidance on reducing the risk associated with disruptive cyber attacks

National Cyber Security Centre – 1 October 2026

The NCSC has published guidance materials on 3 areas to help organisations address the risk associated with disruptive cyberattacks: (1) recovering from a highly disruptive attack, which covers the immediate response, recovery to minimum viable operations, and the longer-term rebuild of affected organisations; (2) preparing for highly disruptive cyber incidents, which provides guidance on preparing the plans, people, technical capabilities and decision-making processes in advance; and (3) reducing the risk of highly disruptive cyberattacks, regarding early action to reduce the likelihood and impact of an attack.