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ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Copycat Products And How To Protect Your Brand

J A Kemp
J A Kemp
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J A Kemp

J A Kemp

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Lookalike products can benefit from the reputation and visual identity your business has built. Disputes involving British supermarkets show how trade marks, copyright and registered designs can help protect products...

United StatesIntellectual Property
Ally Kazi
Ally Kazi
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Lookalike products can benefit from the reputation and visual identity your business has built. Disputes involving British supermarkets show how trade marks, copyright and registered designs can help protect products and packaging, with practical lessons for start-ups and growing brands.

Budget supermarkets offer affordable alternatives to familiar food, drink, cosmetics and household products. Own-brand alternatives are well established, but some resemble the products that inspired them closely enough to raise intellectual property (IP) concerns.

For a start-up, protecting your brand involves more than registering its name. Packaging, artwork and product design can all contribute to how customers recognise and choose your products. Different IP rights can help businesses challenge copycats. Below we explore cases involving well-known British supermarket chains that illustrate this point.

Trade marks and lookalike packaging

Thatchers Cider Company Ltd v Aldi Stores Ltd [2025] EWCA Civ 5

Thatchers challenged Aldi’s Taurus “Cloudy Cider Lemon”, which featured lemon imagery resembling the packaging of Thatchers’ “Cloudy Lemon Cider”.

Thatchers had registered its packaging as a trade mark. It brought claims under the Trade Marks Act 1994 for likelihood of confusion, unfair advantage and damage to the mark’s distinctive character or reputation. It also claimed passing off.

The initial claims failed. Thatchers appealed the decision concerning section 10(3), which includes protection against unfair advantage.

The Court of Appeal found that Aldi had taken unfair advantage of the reputation of Thatchers’ registered mark. Aldi’s decorative lemon imagery departed from its usual Taurus packaging, and evidence showed that it had used the Thatchers product as a benchmark.

The court concluded that Aldi intended its packaging to bring Thatchers’ cider to consumers’ minds and benefit from its reputation. Strong sales, achieved without substantial promotion, supported the finding that Aldi had obtained that advantage.

The case highlights the value of considering protection for a product’s overall visual presentation, often called its “get-up”. Customers may recognise products through colours, illustrations and packaging as well as names and logos. A competitor could change the name while retaining visual features that remind shoppers of your brand.

Where appropriate, registering packaging as a trade mark can strengthen your protection. However, the Thatchers outcome depended on the reputation of its mark and the circumstances of Aldi’s use. Founders should consider which rights best protect the features that distinguish their products.

Trade marks and promotions

Lidl Great Britain Limited & Ors v Tesco Stores Limited & Ors [2024] EWCA Civ 262

In 2020, Tesco launched a marketing campaign for its Clubcard Prices scheme. The scheme’s new branding was a yellow circle, which would display the product’s price, with a blue rectangular background. That same year, Lidl brought proceedings against Tesco alleging trade mark and copyright infringement and passing off.

The High Court, in its 2023 judgments, found (mostly) in favour of Lidl and that Tesco was liable. Tesco appealed.

Despite the Court of Appeal overturning the High Court’s decision on copyright, it upheld its findings on trade mark infringement and passing off. Even though a consumer would not mistakenly think they had walked into Lidl when wandering through Tesco, the courts agreed with Lidl’s claim that they may make a mental connection between the signs. Thus, Tesco had taken unfair advantage of Lidl’s reputation for low prices.

While the basic geometric shapes of a yellow circle on a blue rectangular background may be unlikely to enjoy copyright protection, this case underscores the importance of securing trade mark protection early and documenting evidence of brand reputation from the beginning. It may allow you to see off challenges by successfully establishing a counterparty has taken unfair advantage of your brand, even where an argument of likelihood of confusion is unlikely to prevail.

Copyright and original packaging artwork

Islestarr Holdings Ltd v Aldi Stores Ltd [2019] EWHC 1473 (Ch)

Islestarr, the company behind Charlotte Tilbury, brought copyright proceedings against Aldi over designs used on a make-up palette.

The claim concerned a starburst design on the packaging and a separate design embossed into the make-up powders. The court found that both were original artistic works protected by copyright.

Aldi’s designers knew of the Charlotte Tilbury product when creating their designs. The court found that Aldi had copied a substantial part of the protected works and granted summary judgment in Islestarr’s favour.

Copyright can therefore provide another route to challenging copied artwork, including designs incorporated into packaging or a product itself. Protection arises automatically for qualifying original works; there is no system for registering copyright in the UK.

However, automatic protection does not mean that every design qualifies or that every similarity amounts to infringement. The relevant questions include whether the work meets the legal requirements for copyright protection and whether a substantial part has been copied.

Unlike a registered trade mark, copyright does not come with a registration defining the protected representation and listed goods or services. Whether copyright exists, and what it protects, may become disputed when you try to enforce it. For a start-up, keeping dated records of how your artwork was created can help if you later need to show that copyright exists and that you own it.

Registered designs and product appearance

Marks and Spencer PLC v Aldi Stores Ltd [2024] EWCA Civ 178

M&S registered designs for festive gin bottles featuring gold flakes, a decorative winter scene and lighting from the base. Aldi subsequently sold bottles with similar features.

The dispute considered the overall impression of the designs on an “informed user”, alongside the designer’s freedom to create the product.

There was considerable design freedom. A gin bottle did not need to include these decorative features or adopt the particular shape used.

The Court of Appeal upheld the finding that Aldi’s bottles infringed M&S’s registered designs because they did not produce a different overall impression on the informed user.

Registered designs can help protect the appearance of products and packaging. For founders developing a distinctive product, this may be an important part of the wider IP strategy. UK design registration can be relatively inexpensive, and businesses can consider multiple applications to protect different designs or aspects of a product’s appearance.

The registrations should reflect the features you want to protect. They do not automatically give you rights over every aspect of a product. The M&S case shows why the registered designs and the overall impression they create matter when assessing infringement.

Building protection against copycat products

These cases show how trade marks, copyright and registered designs can each protect different features of a product: distinctive brand identifiers, including qualifying packaging; original artwork; and overall appearance.

For start-ups and growing businesses, relying only on a product name or logo may leave other recognisable features exposed. A considered combination of rights can provide more options if a competitor adopts similar branding, artwork or packaging.

How J A Kemp can help

J A Kemp attorneys can help you assess protection for your brand, packaging and product designs. We can advise on trade mark and design registrations and help you understand how different IP rights can work together to protect your business.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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