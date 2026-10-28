VIDEO · 28 OCTOBER 2026
Patenting Cell And Gene Therapies (Video)
J A Kemp
J A Kemp is one of the largest European patent and trade mark attorney firms, with offices in...View firm profile
J A Kemp partners Lucy Barnes and Lucy Williams leverage their extensive expertise to guide innovators through the complex landscape of patent protection for cell and gene therapies. This webinar addresses critical strategic questions about timing, scope, and geographic considerations that can make or break commercial success in this rapidly evolving field.
J A Kemp is one of Europe’s leading filers of patent applications relating to cell and gene therapies. In this webinar, partners Lucy Barnes and Lucy Williams draw on their extensive experience in this field to explore strategies for securing effective patent protection for cell and gene therapies.
They consider how patent strategy can support investment and licensing, strengthen competitive position, and help build commercially valuable protection around both therapeutic products and platform technologies.
Topics include:
- What value can patents provide? How can patent protection support the commercial development of cell and gene therapies?
- What can be patented? Which claim categories are most useful, what scope of protection may be available, and to what extent can platform technologies be protected?
- When should you file? How much data is needed, and how well defined does the product need to be?
- Where should you file? How important is broad geographic protection, and what should influence filing strategy?
- What about freedom to operate? Including the potential relevance of supplementary protection certificates and equivalents.
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