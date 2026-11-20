Porsche has teamed up with the Italian company, La Marzocco, for a second collection of coffee machines and grinders. The new collection announced on 30 October takes its inspiration from the 1972 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and, of course, the coffee machines are limited to 911 units each.

The coffee machines take design cues from the 1972 Carrera such as the Grand Prix White/Green and Tangerine colourways, as well as the stylised CARRERA RS logo and “RS” / “2.7” logos on the dials. One of the most fun elements is the “ducktail” inspired cup rail on top of the machines - the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was the first Porsche to feature the distinctive ducktail rear wing back in 1972.

Porsche's previous collaboration with La Marzocco back in 2024 included a design based on the iconic Martini Racing livery of the 911 Carrera RSR. Porsche's 2026 collection continues the theme of taking design inspiration from iconic cars in their history.

In many territories, the strong reputation of trade marks such as CARRERA will extend their protection to goods and services for which the marks may not specifically be registered. As such, using famous marks with a long history of extensive use for collaborations in new market sectors can be a good strategy.

It is also important to choose partners that feel cohesive with core brand characteristics and messaging. Both La Marzocco and Porsche are European brands with long histories of craftsmanship and innovation such that this partnership is well-positioned in the market.

The second Porsche x La Marzocco collaboration brings together Italian coffee culture and Porsche engineering expertise. Inspired by the iconic design of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and handcrafted in Florence, this collection uniquely combines character, performance and craftsmanship.

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