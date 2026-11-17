On 2 November 2026, HMRC published new guidance setting out how it will deal with cases in which a UK payer has failed to deduct income tax from a payment of yearly interest to an overseas lender. The guidance withdraws the long-standing concession in this area and replaces it with a formal route for the payer to claim treaty relief.

Clarity is welcome, but the practical outcome is not markedly different from the old position, and it has taken almost two years to get here. In our view, the episode illustrates a broader point: interest withholding tax imposes a burden on business that is out of proportion to the revenue it raises, and the Government should consider abolishing it as part of its Corporate Tax Simplification for Business Investment programme.

Background

UK domestic law requires payers of UK-source yearly interest to deduct income tax at the basic rate of 20% (24% from April 2027). As we explained in our earlier article, the technical rules are reasonably well understood, but the administration of the regime can be challenging. Treaty relief at source is available only once HMRC has issued a direction, and directions lapse on events as innocuous as a change in the lender’s name or an increase in the loan principal. Because interest withholding tax is not reported through the corporation tax return, errors are easily missed. Inadvertent failures to deduct are therefore relatively common, even among careful taxpayers.

Historically, HMRC addressed these failures through a concession in its International Manual. Where the overseas lender had obtained clearance for future payments and would have been entitled to a full refund under the relevant treaty, HMRC would forgo the tax and collect only late payment interest. As we noted at the time, the concession raised a number of questions: whether it could apply where the loan had already been repaid (so that no clearance for future payments was possible), when late payment interest stopped running, and what happened where the lender was unwilling or unable to co-operate. From around January 2025, HMRC paused the processing of voluntary disclosures while it reviewed its approach, leaving taxpayers with no clear means of regularising their position.

In parallel, HMRC consulted between July and September 2026 on simplifying treaty relief from interest withholding tax more generally, including the option of allowing payers to self-assess treaty relief without a prior direction, as is already the case for royalties. The Corporate Tax Simplification for Business Investment document published at the Autumn Budget 2026 confirmed that this work will continue, alongside the publication of new guidance on administrative failures.

The new position

The new guidance (at INTM413232, INTM413234, and INTM413236) applies where a payer of UK-source yearly interest to a treaty-resident beneficial owner failed to deduct tax or deducted too little. The key points are as follows.

Concession withdrawn

The historical concession is withdrawn with effect for all disclosures received on or after 2 November 2026, including disclosures of failures in earlier periods. Taxpayers remain required to disclose any failure to deduct.

Payer claims treaty relief

HMRC’s view is that, where no deduction was made, the payer is liable for the tax and bears its economic cost. The payer may therefore claim treaty relief itself, as a claim outside a return using a prescribed HMRC form. HMRC will not accept a refund claim from the lender where nothing was deducted.

Evidence

The claim must include details of the payments and the treaty article relied on, a certificate of residence for the lender, a written declaration from the lender that it is the beneficial owner of the interest (or an explanation of why one cannot be provided, with other evidence), and a declaration that no deduction (or an insufficient deduction) was made.

Late payment interest

Where the claim succeeds, HMRC will collect late payment interest only. Interest runs from the date the tax was due until the earlier of the date a valid claim is submitted and the date the tax is paid.

Time limits

Claims must be made within four years of the end of the tax year in which the liability arose. For older years, the guidance points to the mutual agreement procedure under the relevant treaty.

Penalties and enquiries

HMRC may give effect to a claim and enquire later (“process now, check later”). It will also consider penalties for an inaccurate CT61 return, which may be charged even where relief is subsequently claimed.

The guidance also addresses gross-up clauses, emphasising that whether a deduction was made is a question of fact at the time of payment, and that a contractual gross-up does not by itself mean that a deduction occurred.

Our view

It is welcome that HMRC has concluded its review with a clear and published resolution. Some of the uncertainties we identified have been addressed. The payer-led claim removes the need for a clearance application for future payments, so relief should now be available where the loan has been repaid. Fixing the end point for late payment interest at the date of a valid claim, rather than the date HMRC agrees a disclosure, is also a sensible improvement. Placing the claim with the payer, rather than the lender, better reflects where the economic cost falls.

However, in practice the outcome is not markedly different from the previous position. In most cases the taxpayer will still pay late payment interest (currently charged at 8%) on tax that was never ultimately due. Penalties for inaccurate quarterly returns remain on the table. And the four-year claim window may still not match the longer periods for which HMRC can assess in cases of carelessness, leaving some payers dependent on the mutual agreement procedure. The lender’s co-operation will still often be needed in order to provide a beneficial ownership declaration and evidence of residence, and it is not clear what “other evidence” HMRC might accept in this regard, and in what circumstances. In our view, a pragmatic approach would be for HMRC to accept that the lender’s holding of a treaty passport (DTTP) is sufficient to fulfil the Certificate of Residence requirement, and that the providing of the relevant reference numbers to the borrowers is sufficient to fulfil the requirement for evidence of beneficial ownership. It would be helpful for HMRC to clarify its intended approach in its published guidance.

It is also unfortunate that HMRC’s review process took so long. For nearly two years, businesses that had identified errors and wished to put them right had no clear route to do so, while late payment interest continued to accrue. Taxpayers whose disclosures were caught by the pause should note that the new guidance does not itself set out how those cases will be resolved; HMRC is still considering how best to approach disclosures made prior to 2 November 2026 and will provide a further update in due course.

A broader question: is interest withholding tax worth keeping?

The failure to deduct issue is a symptom of a wider problem. Interest withholding tax is a disproportionately burdensome part of the UK tax system. Payments to UK companies are exempt; a wide range of payments to overseas lenders are exempt under domestic law, including through the quoted Eurobond exemption; and most remaining payments to lenders in treaty jurisdictions qualify for reduced or nil rates. The net revenue that the tax ultimately raises is therefore modest. Yet the compliance cost of obtaining and maintaining directions, monitoring changes in facts, correcting errors, and processing refunds falls on borrowers, lenders, and HMRC alike. HMRC’s own consultation acknowledged that, in many cases, withholding is required even where relief is ultimately available, “resulting in complexity and administrative repayment processes with limited Exchequer benefit”.

The Government’s principal justification for the tax is base-protection. HMRC has described it as one of the protections against profit stripping through interest deductions, and as especially important for closely held businesses that would otherwise be able to avoid UK tax using relatively simple offshore arrangements. There is something in this: smaller businesses fall below the de minimis for the corporate interest restriction, and may not be within the transfer pricing rules. But using a withholding tax that applies to all borrowers, and then relieving almost all of it, is a blunt and costly way of addressing a risk concentrated in a narrow group of taxpayers. That aim could be achieved by more proportionate and targeted means.

Self-assessment of treaty relief, as floated in the consultation, would be a step forward. But it would preserve much of the existing architecture, along with the scope for inadvertent error and the associated cost of putting it right.

In our view, it would be better for businesses and for the UK if the Government were to abolish interest withholding tax altogether, replacing it where necessary with targeted base-protection measures. The Corporate Tax Simplification for Business Investment programme, which aims to reduce avoidable complexity and unnecessary administrative burdens while safeguarding revenues, provides an ideal opportunity to do so. Given the limited net revenue at stake, abolition could be one of the “low or no cost” options that the Government has said it will prioritise. We would encourage the Government to give it serious consideration.

Macfarlanes is a pre-eminent law firm advising a global client base across Private Capital, Private Wealth, M&A and Disputes.

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