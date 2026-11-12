Credit Where It's Due? The Government's Chosen Fix For The US LLC Double Tax Problem

The Government has confirmed how it will deal with the double taxation that UK-resident individuals can suffer on income and capital gains from US limited liability companies (LLCs) and other “reverse hybrids”. HMRC published its response to this summer's consultation alongside the Budget on 28 October.

The headline is a change of direction. The transparency model proposed in June has been dropped in favour of a new credit-based relief mechanism.

The problem in brief

In the US, members of an LLC are usually taxed on its profits as those profits arise, regardless of whether the profits have been distributed (unless the LLC has elected to be taxed as a corporation).

There has been uncertainty around how LLCs should be categorised for UK tax purposes, notwithstanding that the issue had been considered by the UK Supreme Court in the Anson case which ruled that they are generally treated as transparent where the constitution is in the same form as that case. In December 2023, HMRC issued guidance asserting that LLCs should be treated as opaque, and therefore the taxable event for UK purposes is the distribution from the LLC, which is then characterised as a dividend.

Because of the mismatch in categorisation and timing, if HMRC’s approach was adopted, neither the UK/US Double Tax Treaty nor UK domestic law offered a clear credit, resulting in significant double taxation (sometimes exceeding 75%).

The Government’s proposed fix

In June 2026 the Government issued a consultation on how to fix the problem. The consultation included a lead proposal to introduce legislation which deems US LLCs to be transparent for UK purposes automatically if they meet certain criteria. In our view, this was a welcome proposal, which would have addressed the needs of both individuals and corporate groups, subject to working through the details of how the deeming would operate in practice.

However, in its response, the Government has set out that it is changing tack, and instead opting to pursue a credit-based relief mechanism.

Under the new proposal, distributions from LLCs will be taxed at dividend rates in the UK – regardless of whether the distributions are sourced from income or capital gains. Individual LLC members could then elect to credit eligible foreign taxes they have paid personally on the entity's profits, including federal, state and local taxes.

The credit will be based on the member’s average foreign tax rate, calculated under fixed rules rather than by tracing particular profits.

The legislation will list the eligible entities, which will include US LLCs, US S-Corps, Jersey LLCs and French sociétés civiles immobilières (SCIs).

The Government gave several reasons for rejecting transparency. It said transparency would need a large amount of new technical architecture and would fit poorly with the wider tax system. It would also, in the Government’s view, exclude single-member entities and businesses with a UK presence from the proposed solution. For minority and indirect investors, the Government described transparency as potentially being unworkable due to a lack of access to the LLC’s underlying accounting information, and the interactions with capital gains issues could be “intractable”.

How does this measure up against our concerns?

In June, we welcomed the transparency proposal subject to addressing a number of open points that needed further thinking. Measured against these, the crediting proposal is something of a mixed bag.

On one level, the elective nature of the credit mechanism delivers welcome flexibility. The mechanism also has the potential to bring the clarity that taxpayers and professional advisers need when dealing with LLCs and other reverse hybrids.

However, some taxpayers may end up in a worse position than under the Anson framework. Under the new proposal, capital gains arising in LLCs will be taxed at dividend rates of up to 39.35% when distributed to UK residents – a significant increase from the 24% capital gains tax rate that applies to those who have been treating their LLC interests as transparent for UK purposes (by relying upon Anson).

It also remains to be seen how the proposal will interact with the US/UK Double Tax Treaty, particularly in situations where the US is granting credit for UK dividend tax paid. Further detail is awaited on how the UK’s new domestic mechanism will deal with this.

We also flagged during the June consultation that dealing with prior years will be critical, given Anson-based filings and open HMRC enquiries into taxpayers who have sought to rely upon the Supreme Court’s decision – something which in our experience has undermined confidence in the UK as a place to live and do business. In its response, the Government says that it recognises the significance of dealing with prior periods and ongoing disputes and is “considering practical options”. However, it has not provided any further detail or reassurances on this front, and it has not confirmed that crediting relief will apply retrospectively. This is still the most significant gap in the proposals, and in our view it is essential that the Government addresses it if the measures are to have the desired effect of bringing clarity and restoring confidence for US/UK taxpayers.

Some outcomes are clearly better than the June proposal. Working founders and owner-managed businesses, who may have had difficulty with the residence and permanent establishment exclusions in the June proposal, are no longer excluded.

The list of entities in scope is also much clearer than in June, when the consultation gave no indication of which other entities might qualify.

What next?

A technical consultation on the detailed workings of the credit-based relief mechanism is due to be published shortly.

The Government's continued recognition of the double tax issue and commitment to resolving it are welcome. Whether the reform restores confidence in the treatment of LLCs will depend on how the credit is calibrated and what is done for the past. We intend to engage closely with the technical consultation on both.

Meanwhile, affected individuals should keep careful records of the foreign tax they pay personally, the distributions they receive and any open enquiries.

Legislation is expected in Finance Bill 2027-28, and the Government has stated that claims under the new system will be possible from early 2028.

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