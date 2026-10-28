Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 28 OCTOBER 2026

Nothing Works Until Everything Works

AlixPartners Asia LLC
Explore more from AlixPartners Asia LLC

Corporate AI implementation requires far more than technical expertise to deliver real returns. This analysis explores why companies remain trapped in "pilot purgatory" and what comprehensive transformation approach is needed to move from impressive demonstrations to measurable business outcomes.

United KingdomStrategy
Rob Hornby
Rob Hornby
Author LinkedIn connections

My parents told me that, as a child, I tended to do everything “the hard way”.

Rather than buy programs for my home computer on tape or cartridge, I insisted on typing them in from magazines, a feat that typically required several hours of laborious transcription.

Similarly, my experiments with electronics involved buying individual transistors and resistors and plugging them into a solderless circuit maker called a “breadboard”.

One rogue character in the program, or a single misaligned electronic component, would result in a rather anticlimactic non-event, rather than the promised rotating 3D shape or photo-activated light.

I thought I had left those days behind, but AI has brought them back. Getting results from models and agents is another endeavour that must be done the hard way, and it is unforgiving of misalignment.

Getting real returns from AI

These characteristics are frequently glossed over in public discourse, where the impression is often given that corporate AI implementation is like a self-pitching inflatable tent that pops up unaided and ready to use.

However, my observations, now backed by good research, attest that companies are struggling to get adequate returns on their AI investments. They, too, are experiencing anticlimactic non-events for anything but narrow applications.

Some commentators claim to know exactly what the problem is: just fix this one thing, and returns will abound. Sadly, these mono-solutions are typically necessary but not sufficient, often aligning with whatever the company is selling.

The reality of AI returns is that they fall into the category of “nothing works until everything works” and consequently can only be achieved the hard way. This is not always a welcome message amongst business leaders when so many better-sounding alternatives are in circulation.

But it does explain the all-too-common state of “pilot purgatory”. These proofs of concept tend to involve an AI model delivered in a vacuum. The mock-ups look impressive and almost ready for prime time, but that is an illusion.

My new agentic engineering colleagues at Artium estimate that pure AI engineering may account for as little as 20% of the total effort required to drive outcomes. Reuters similarly suggests that AI platforms account for a minority, even of the necessary technology work.

The rest consists of selecting and scoping the best business problem or opportunity to work on, building a compelling case for it and communicating this well to those affected, assessing and mitigating risks, wrangling poor-quality data to avoid wild hallucinations, and adding new interfaces to old technology so the AI agent can actually make something happen.

The “longest pole in the tent” may well be the Chief Technology Officer approvals required to alter legacy SaaS systems, or the work of convincing a sceptical Chief Risk Officer that an agent is safe to deploy.

Forward-deployed transformation

Many claim that forward-deployed engineers are the unlock we have been waiting for, and there is no doubt that experienced technical resources who know the AI platforms inside out can make a big difference in corporate implementation. But anyone who talks to one of these rare creatures will find that they are the first to explain, “It’s messy out there”, and they do not just mean the technology.

Orchestrating all the necessary tasks requires something more than even the best engineers. Forward-deployed transformation is also needed because creating complex alignment across an organisation during AI implementation is just as much a feat of change management as it is one of technical brilliance.

This multi-dimensional complexity also explains why taking one clearly scoped AI project from idea to scaled live service is far more effective than multiple pilots. This route galvanises the ecosystem of “everything” required to achieve a result, rather than repeating the minority part of the work over and over again.

Which leads to a bold recommendation: no more AI pilots unless they are a stepping stone to scaled, live adoption and in the middle of the plan, not at the end.

What should business leaders do?

As a result, an assessment of current AI portfolios is needed:

  1. How many of your projects are scoped to go all the way to live service versus being characterised as a “phase 1” that ends in a pilot? A vague follow-on aspiration does not count.
  2. Do all AI investments come with a documented business objective and scope, a quantified value case, a change and communications plan, clearly identified risks and mitigations, a strategy for remediating poor data, a defined schedule for the legacy build, a credible route to deployment, and provisions for running the service once live? If any element is missing, expect a “non-result”.
  3. Can the business leaders who are responsible for the areas covered by the investment explain exactly what is happening? Do they say they are personally responsible for the outcome?
  4. Are employees affected by the change informed and positive about the initiative? Cases of corporate AI sabotage are increasing when AI is considered a threat to workers’ futures.
  5. Who is orchestrating the transformation? If the answer is a technical person, then it is imperative to add experienced business change leadership. This lesson is at least 40 years old, and AI does not defy gravity on this point.
  6. Finally, do you have a consolidated picture of all these initiatives and their benefits expressed in clear chronological terms? Are you confident discussing this with the Board or investors? Simply asking for one will separate serious projects from AI fluff.

Conclusions

AI is no self-pitching tent. Getting results is closer to building a circuit on the breadboard: hours of patient specification and assembly, everything in its place, each component in sync with every other, and nothing happening until it is.

Treated as a destination, the pilot was always a false dawn – too easy to make it look compelling, but too much of the real work left for afterwards.

Retiring it as the goal is more than symbolic. It signals that AI is now judged on measurable results, not positive messaging and corporate learning.

However, “hard” is not the enemy of achievement, as long as we know what we are getting into.

My old coding magazines are available for anyone who wants to train up.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

Preparing For The EU Cyber Resilience Act: Key Reporting Obligations From 11 September 2026

The EU's Cyber Resilience Act introduces mandatory cybersecurity reporting obligations for manufacturers of digital products starting September 2026, requiring notification of actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe incidents within strict timeframes. Companies must establish procedures to identify and report security events to national Computer Security Incident Response Teams, with potential fines reaching €15 million or 2.5% of global turnover for non-compliance.
United KingdomStrategy
Goodwin Procter LLP
Goodwin Procter LLP
Article

European Commission Proposes European Innovation Act

The European Commission has unveiled a European Innovation Act designed to strengthen the EU's innovation ecosystem by addressing two critical challenges: limited access to finance for IP-rich businesses and fragmented regulatory frameworks across Member States. The proposal introduces measures including a common IP valuation framework, streamlined R&D procurement procedures, and harmonized regulatory sandboxes to help startups and scaleups commercialize their innovations more effectively.
European UnionStrategy
Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
Article

The SRA’s AI Warning Notice: A Regulatory Wake-up Call, Not A Reason To Step Back

The Solicitors Regulation Authority has issued a warning notice on AI misuse in legal practice, clarifying what responsible adoption looks like. While recognizing AI's benefits for document review, drafting, and research, the regulator emphasizes that solicitors remain accountable for their work regardless of the tools used, requiring proper governance, human oversight, and professional judgment to manage risks like hallucinated citations and confidentiality breaches.
United KingdomStrategy
Gateley Legal
Gateley Legal
Article

The Legal Profession Isn’t Ready For What's Coming: Richard Susskind's Unfiltered Take From Axiom's London Event

Professor Richard Susskind challenges senior in-house legal leaders to rethink AI's role in the legal profession, arguing that while short-term impacts are overestimated, the long-term transformation toward Artificial General Intelligence will fundamentally reshape how legal services are delivered. Can legal departments prepare for a future where AI doesn't just assist lawyers but potentially replaces the traditional advisory model entirely?
United KingdomStrategy
Axiom
Axiom
Article

Supply Chain Market Update: Transpacific Ocean Holds Near Peak As Record Diesel And Record Rail Intermodal Define August

Freight markets are experiencing unprecedented divergence as transpacific ocean rates hold near peak levels while Asia-Europe lanes decline, trucking shifts from spot to contract dominance, and record diesel prices reset cost structures across all transportation modes. This comprehensive analysis examines how carrier capacity management, fuel cost pressures, and modal shifts are reshaping logistics economics heading into Q4 peak season.
United StatesTransport
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

The Freight Recession Is Over. Is Your Supply Chain Ready?

The trucking sector, responsible for moving nearly three-quarters of all goods in America, is experiencing a fundamental shift as freight capacity contracts due to carrier exits, fleet downsizing, and regulatory pressures. With spot market rates rising above contract rates for the first time since early 2022 and structural driver shortages expected to worsen, shippers who treat this as a temporary cyclical event may find themselves unprepared for sustained rate increases. Understanding the root causes of th
United StatesTransport
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

The Enterprise Software Debt Crisis: What Cracks In Private Credit Mean For The Industry

Private credit markets are showing signs of stress, with enterprise software borrowers particularly vulnerable as AI disruption threatens their business models. Four critical warning signals—deteriorating credit health, rising PIK interest, mid-market concentration of defaults, and strategic misalignment with AI—suggest lenders need to shift from passive monitoring to active portfolio management before the 2028 debt maturity wall arrives.
United StatesFinance and Banking
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

New Research Reveals A Great Divide In Beauty, Health & Wellness, With Executives And Consumers At Odds

A comprehensive study reveals that beauty, health, and wellness has transformed from discretionary luxury into an identity cornerstone, with young men emerging as the fastest-growing demographic and nearly 13,000 medspas now rivaling McDonald's locations across America. The research exposes a critical disconnect between what industry executives believe consumers want and what consumers are actually doing with their time, money, and trust.
United StatesStrategy
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

Seasonal Hospitality Cannot Be Blind To The Labor Illusion

Seasonal hospitality businesses like theme parks, cruise lines, and mountain resorts are breaking attendance records while struggling to staff the experiences those records depend on. Most operators see a hiring problem, but few recognize the deeper workforce crisis hidden behind operational dashboards that show parks opening and ships sailing. The real challenge lies in understanding why labor costs belong on the CEO agenda and what leading operators are doing differently to address specialized shortages,
United StatesEmployment and HR
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

Behavioral Health Leaders Need A Margin Mindset As Disruption Sweeps The Sector

Behavioral health providers face mounting pressures from declining reimbursement rates, regulatory complexity, and severe workforce shortages that threaten operational sustainability. While demand for behavioral health services is projected to outpace supply for the next decade, only operators who build lean, efficient models rather than pursue pure expansion will capture the rewards.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC