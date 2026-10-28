Competing Perspectives On How AI Assistants Will Reshape Grocery Shopping

How would the world of grocery change if every shopper could have her own personal assistant? How much of the interaction with grocers would shoppers delegate? How would those relationships evolve? How would grocers court these new intermediaries?

These questions — which we first raised back in January — are not hypothetical. With Meta’s recent launch of Muse, personal assistants are no longer just for the C-suite. AI assistants are accessible to everyone and promise to handle a wide swath of everyday routine tasks: email, calendar, payments, health and fitness, smart home, dining, shopping, music, and events.

Muse’s launch generated 5 million downloads in less than a month, propelled by a massive media campaign that includes a TV ad in which a woman serenely prepares for a dinner party as her agent sorts emails, arranges her calendar, and orders school supplies.

But how many consumers really want to cede so much daily thinking and decision-making to AI? And how many are willing to surrender their sensitive personal information to do it? And how many will outsource grocery shopping specifically?

The answers to those questions, which no one truly has at this moment, will determine whether AI assistants represent a shift to which grocers can adapt, or a rupture of the status quo that rewrites the business entirely.

Regional and independent grocers don’t have the capital and influence to shape the development of this technology the way Walmart and Amazon can. That doesn’t mean grocers can’t do anything to fortify their position as a new way of shopping emerges.

What follows are competing perspectives on the level of disruption AI assistants will create, and how regional and independent grocers should prepare for outcomes on either end of the spectrum.

Precedent

Why disruption could be a rupture: Muse (and other AI assistants that will follow) are aggregators. The appeal is speed and ease, which are not only attractive but addictive. Consumer pursuit of these attributes has already upended many industries, including media, retail, communication, and more. This is the next level of convenience, and many consumers will accept the offer to streamline away routine responsibilities, including grocery shopping. In fact, Checkout.com reports that groceries are the category that consumers would most readily hand over to AI (41%), ahead of arguably more straightforward purchases like household supplies (31%).

Why disruption could be a shift: Just because there’s a faster, easier option doesn’t mean that consumers will adopt it wholesale, or on a timeline that creates clear and immediate financial ramifications. Plenty of consumers haven’t even embraced e-commerce for grocery. Even among those who do, there are people who outsource center-store and non-food items only — the same categories that regional and independent grocers are already losing to mass merchandisers, discounters, clubs, and other price-focused formats.

Addressable market

Why disruption could be a rupture: The impact of this technology won’t only be felt among consumer segments that already buy groceries online regularly. The rise of AI assistants will bring more people into grocery e-commerce. The usual learning-curve barrier doesn’t exist because there’s no interface; shoppers just direct the AI using their voice. Segments who find online grocery intriguing but found the experience to be a hassle are now in play.

Why disruption could be a shift: There are plenty of people, perhaps most people, with little interest in cutting grocery shopping out of their lives. Our latest research shows that, even among consumers who buy groceries online, many like to browse and buy a few items on impulse. They enjoy discovering new and different items to add variety to the weekly menu. They find value in walking into a store without a fully formed plan and walking out inspired on what to make. Grocery shopping isn’t just a rote task for everyone. Kroger’s EVP and Chief Digital Officer Yael Cosset said as much at Groceryshop, noting that there is still “a significant level of emotional connection between the customer and what they are doing for meals for their family that will continue to have an important place.”

Desire for ownership

Why disruption could be a rupture: Most consumers care solely about getting the items they want, when they want them, at the lowest possible cost, in the least amount of time, with as little inconvenience to them as possible. They’re indifferent to how it happens. The end result matters to them, but the process does not.

Why disruption could be a shift: Grocery shopping might be mundane in some respects, but in other ways, it represents one of the higher-stakes recurring activities for a household. It’s a significant line item in the budget. The proper execution of the list, including handling of substitutes, has a major bearing on whether dinners can be made as anticipated. And not insignificantly, there are quality verifications — from visual produce inspection to choosing the furthest-out best-by dates on packaged fresh items — that AI assistants currently have no way to perform.

The trust barrier

Why disruption could be a rupture: Concern about giving AI assistants access to a wide swath of sensitive personal information is a phase. The desire for convenience will win out. People might wince the first time they authorize collection and storage of their usernames, passwords, and banking information, or the first time they give access to their email and calendar and accounts, but the experience will be so seamless that they’ll accept the risks.

Why disruption could be a shift: Until AI owns checkout, it would be reasonable to expect less change for traditional grocers, even if a meaningful segment of the population does begin to use AI assistants for grocery shopping. Research shows that consumers aren’t eager to relinquish control of the actual buy. Gartner reports that only 11% of consumers are willing to let AI make purchase decisions, even in low-stakes categories. https://www.digitalapplied.com/blog/ai-agentic-commerce-discover-in-ai-buy-on-site-2026 ChatGPT was able to deliver twice the new customer rate, but conversion happened at only a third of the rate it did on Walmart.com.

Influence of industry giants

Why disruption could be a rupture: This is the way shopping is moving. Even the biggest players don’t hold make-or-break power here. Imagine Amazon (which has already blocked Muse) and Walmart (which, in tests by NBC, had issues with Muse despite being a partner) were to opt out entirely. Their refusal wouldn’t stop consumers from finding AI assistants supremely useful and shifting to companies that engage them (like Instacart).

Why disruption could be a shift: It’s true that, even if industry giants block AI assistants, consumers will still use them. However, in that case, the volume of sales flowing through them would be substantially less, so the balance of power in the industry wouldn’t change as much as might otherwise be expected. Continued pushback is the most likely outcome given that Amazon and other big players will want to defend their lucrative retail media businesses, which depend on humans viewing ads.

Impact on the consideration set

Why disruption could be a rupture: Many shoppers don’t care where the product comes from as long as it’s the product they want. This means that, when AI chooses between like products, winners will be selected on price and speed. This puts even more distance between national players and regional and independent grocers. It’s also useful to remember that eventually ads and sponsored results will likely be part of the fabric of this platform as well, which big players will be able to pay for and smaller players will not. AI will make recommendations based on measurable data that it can easily compare. Regionals and independents are unlikely to fare well in evaluations that center on like-for-like products, which could shift baskets.

Why disruption could be a shift: Consumers don’t prefer Doritos from one grocer over Doritos from another grocer, but the same can’t be said for fresh food. To deliver perfect orders without an onerous “onboarding” of preferences, AI assistants would largely need to draw from the specific items the customer has previously purchased — at specific grocers. So in those instances, while the ordering process would change, purchases wouldn’t necessarily shift. To be sure, grocers would prefer the Doritos purchase not shift either, but regionals and independents are losing that battle already, so that’s not a new problem.

Outlook

Disruption could be a rupture: Use of AI assistants will become mainstream, and it will change the business. The result will be that grocers either become mini-warehouses, a minor logistics detail that’s raised only at the end of a transaction, or they switch to small boxes with small assortments and entirely different business models than exist today. Grocer visibility on AI platforms will depend on being the first place that comes to a customer’s mind for a given item or category or service. Given that many grocers don’t currently have such an ironclad identity, regionals and independents face an uphill battle.

Disruption could be a shift: Muse made an impressive entry into the market, but widespread consumer uptake of AI assistants is far from a guarantee. Many consumers will see no reason to change their existing routine, and others will be scared away by the numerous privacy issues that have been pointed out since the launch. Consumer use of AI assistants is something that grocers will need to account for, but not something that is a bigger threat than the existential issues regionals and independents are already facing.

What grocers should do next

Decide on your identity. Every regional and independent needs a signature offering: a category, department, or service in which they invest to be obviously distinct from others in the market. That will require reallocating funding away from other areas that don’t create differentiation or drive traffic, and that is how the business has to evolve to become sustainable in the long term. Establishing a reputation for excellence in a given area will make a grocer discoverable on AI by the relevant shoppers for the relevant occasions.

Make loyalty about more than price. A discount card doesn’t keep shoppers coming back. It merely provides relief from the unreasonably high prices charged to shoppers who decline to turn over their information to the loyalty program. Hotels and airlines don’t approach loyalty this way. They don’t discount the core product but instead provide a wide range of perks that alleviate the hassles and headaches most associated with travel. Grocers have to get creative here; the best inspiration won’t come from within the industry.

Invest in AI where it pays today. Regionals and independents can find plenty of internal use cases for AI, including forecasting, replenishment, and pricing, among others. Focusing on areas proven to generate value is the right move for organizations with finite resources. When it comes to AI assistants, monitoring rather than committing is the right move for now. Grocers should watch delegation rates at checkout, aggregator terms on attribution and data, and whether access stays open. This isn’t the end of the story.

For more on how regionals and independents can position themselves for success in a rapidly changing competitive environment, check out more of our recent writing below.

The new gatekeepers: A perspective on how conversational AI could rewrite the grocery value chain

Declining grocery volumes demand transformation of category management

Regional grocers: Act now or become casualties of the Kroger-Walmart price war

Why Hi-Lo Pricing No Longer Works for Grocers or Customers

Young Parents and Gen Alpha: The coming generational disruption