Authored by Befurt R, Borek T C, Cai A, Eggers F, Hauser J, Kirk Fair R, O’Laughlin L, Mizik N, Reibstein D, Schoenbach K, Schofield K, Steckel J, Toubia O, Tucker C, Vigil R, White A

Edward Elgar Publishing, 2026

In the second edition of the Handbook of Marketing Analytics, academic and practitioner authors contribute scholarship on the science of marketing and the application of marketing analytics across the domains of marketing management, public policy, and litigation support. The volume explores methodological approaches to the study of consumer preferences and purchase decisions, the impact of advertising and policy campaigns, and the measurement of economic harm, among other topics.

Analysis Group academic affiliate Natalie Mizik of the University of Washington and Professor Dominique Hanssens of the University of California, Los Angeles edited the volume, which provides a detailed overview of marketing analytics techniques including experimental designs, conjoint analysis, Bayesian modeling, and machine learning. Chapters also illustrate real-world applications of these techniques through detailed examples and case studies.

Several Analysis Group consultants and affiliates contributed chapters to the handbook.

The Handbook of Marketing Analytics is scheduled to be published in November 2026 by Edward Elgar Publishing.

Learn more about the book