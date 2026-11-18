ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
Handbook Of Marketing Analytics: Methods And Applications In Marketing Management, Public Policy, And Litigation Support, 2nd Ed.
The second edition of the Handbook of Marketing Analytics brings together leading academics and practitioners to explore cutting-edge methodologies in consumer behavior analysis, advertising effectiveness, and economic measurement. Contributors from Analysis Group and top universities examine experimental designs, conjoint analysis, Bayesian modeling, and machine learning applications across marketing management, public policy, and litigation support. Through detailed case studies and real-world examples, t
Authored by Befurt R, Borek T C, Cai A, Eggers F, Hauser J, Kirk Fair R, O’Laughlin L, Mizik N, Reibstein D, Schoenbach K, Schofield K, Steckel J, Toubia O, Tucker C, Vigil R, White A
Edward Elgar Publishing, 2026
In the second edition of the Handbook of Marketing Analytics, academic and practitioner authors contribute scholarship on the science of marketing and the application of marketing analytics across the domains of marketing management, public policy, and litigation support. The volume explores methodological approaches to the study of consumer preferences and purchase decisions, the impact of advertising and policy campaigns, and the measurement of economic harm, among other topics.
Analysis Group academic affiliate Natalie Mizik of the University of Washington and Professor Dominique Hanssens of the University of California, Los Angeles edited the volume, which provides a detailed overview of marketing analytics techniques including experimental designs, conjoint analysis, Bayesian modeling, and machine learning. Chapters also illustrate real-world applications of these techniques through detailed examples and case studies.
Several Analysis Group consultants and affiliates contributed chapters to the handbook.
- In “Field experiments,” Professor Catherine E. Tucker and Professor Anja Lambrecht of the London Business School describe the field experiment methodology and its applications to marketing and offer guidance for the interpretation of statistical results from field experiments.
- In “Conjoint analysis,” Professor Olivier Toubia provides an overview of conjoint methodology and discusses issues related conjoint design, analysis, and validity.
- In “Panel data methods in marketing research,” Professor Mizik and Professor Eugene Pavlov of the University of Miami Herbert Business School review panel data models and discuss the challenge of modeling and controlling for unobservable variables.
- In “Panel data models for evaluating the effectiveness of direct-to-physician pharmaceutical marketing activities,” Professor Mizik and Consultant Robert Jacobson use real-world physician prescribing data to evaluate how model choice can impact conclusions about the effectiveness of pharmaceutical marketing.
- In “Conducting experiments in litigation: an academic perspective,” Professor Joel H. Steckel discusses the evaluation of internal, external, and construct validity in litigation experiments and how the goals of a study impact the way validity is assessed.
- In “Avoiding bias: ensuring validity and admissibility of survey evidence in litigation,” Managing Principal Rebecca Kirk Fair, Principal Laura O’Laughlin, and Associate Kate Schoenbach discuss sources of bias in survey research and how survey experts can minimize this bias through methodological choices.
- In “Common (mis)applications of conjoint analysis in litigation,” Professor David J. Reibstein and Principal Robert L. Vigil review the impact of common pitfalls in the application and interpretation of conjoint analysis in litigation.
- In “Supply-side considerations when using conjoint analysis in litigation,” Managing Principal Rene Befurt, Professor Felix Eggers of Copenhagen Business School, and Professor John R. Hauser review court opinions in 30 cases to inform their discussion of supply-side issues that experts should consider when undertaking or critiquing a choice-based conjoint analysis for litigation.
- In “Survey evidence to evaluate a marketing claim: In re: KIND LLC ‘Healthy and All Natural’ litigation,” Managing Principals Alan G. White and Rene Befurt and Vice President Anne Cai present a case study on the use of a consumer survey to assess consumer sentiments, perceptions, and purchase drivers for a food product in litigation.
- In “Consumer surveys in trademark infringement litigation: Stitch Editing v. TikTok case study,” Managing Principal Christopher Borek and Vice President Kate Schofield present a case study on the evaluation of the opposing survey evidence offered in Stitch Editing v. TikTok.
The Handbook of Marketing Analytics is scheduled to be published in November 2026 by Edward Elgar Publishing.
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