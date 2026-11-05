Non-Competes: Back On The Agenda In The UK

Introduction

On 9 October, during an appearance at the Innovation Nation Summit in Manchester, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham put reform of non-compete clauses back on the agenda. Describing non-compete clauses as a ‘drag on innovation’ and stating that some businesses have ‘gone too far’ in their use of restrictive practices, the Prime Minister confirmed that the Government ‘will legislate’ so that non-compete clauses ‘will no longer be a barrier to hiring for our most promising startups and scaling firms’ and that it will also look to ‘address the wider use of restrictive practices’.

While the timing and detail of any legislation remain uncertain, any such reforms could have significant implications for asset managers, including private equity sponsors, hedge funds and credit funds, where non-competes are commonly used to protect investment strategies, fundraising efforts, investor relationships and deal pipelines and manage the risks arising when key personnel or teams are recruited by competitors.

What Might Change

The detail of any proposed reforms remains unclear. We expect further information to emerge in the coming weeks and months, potentially alongside the Budget on 28 October. Any change will, however, require primary legislation, meaning that we are unlikely to see wholesale changes imminently. Exactly where the Government lands is, therefore, very much an open question. Recent reform proposals have ranged from limits on the duration of non-competes to more targeted restrictions on their use.

Following the announcement, industry bodies have already begun to seek engagement with Government regarding the proposed reforms. TheCityUK, which represents some of the largest financial groups in Britain, has publicly expressed concerns about the potential impact of an outright ban on non-competes, while the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) is consulting members and other industry associations on a range of possible alternatives, including the possibility of a financial services carve-out from the reforms, statutory caps on the duration of non-competes, salary thresholds, mandatory compensation during restricted periods and the treatment of LLP and partnership arrangements.

Why It Matters for Investment Firms

Non-compete restrictions remain an important tool for hedge funds, private equity sponsors and private credit managers to protect investment strategies, deal pipelines, fundraising efforts and relationships with investors, counterparties and portfolio companies. In the hedge fund sector in particular, where firms compete intensely for investment talent, non-competes are viewed by many firms as an important tool in managing the risks associated with rapid moves between competing platforms. Any material weakening of non-compete protection will likely have implications for how firms approach recruitment, retention and succession planning.

It is also unclear whether any legislative changes would be confined to traditional employment relationships or whether they could also affect LLP agreements, partnership arrangements or other forms of workplace contract commonly used by senior investment professionals. As noted in the context of the AIMA consultation, this issue already appears to be a focus of discussions within the industry and may become increasingly important if firms begin to consider the relative advantages of employee and partner/member models. Any such developments would also need to be considered alongside the existing UK tax framework applicable to LLP members and the continuing scrutiny of investment management LLP structures following recent notable UK litigation.

In addition, many private fund managers use carried interest, co-investment and other long-term incentive arrangements to promote retention and discourage competitive activity following departure. Again, we do not currently know whether any reforms would be limited to contractual non-compete clauses only, or whether they could have implications for, for example, bad leaver definitions, forfeiture provisions, carried interest arrangements, deferred compensation structures or other incentive mechanisms that impose adverse economic consequences on individuals who join competitors or engage in competing activities. For many sponsors, the treatment of these arrangements may ultimately prove as significant as the reform of non-compete clauses themselves.

International Context

The UK proposals also emerge against a backdrop of increased scrutiny of non-competes in the United States. Although the Federal Trade Commission’s attempt to introduce a nationwide ban on most non-compete agreements was ultimately blocked by the courts and is not currently in force, a number of US states, most notably California, continue to take a highly restrictive approach to non-competes.

For global asset managers and private equity sponsors, the UK’s proposals may therefore form part of a broader international trend towards greater scrutiny of post-termination restrictions, albeit with significant differences continuing to exist between jurisdictions. For firms seeking consistent approaches across major financial centres, the UK’s proposed reforms may become another important consideration when designing global recruitment, retention and compensation strategies.

What Should Investment Firms Do Now?

Pending further detail, firms may wish to review their existing restrictive covenant framework and assess where they might be exposed if the use of non-compete clauses becomes more limited. Firms should also assess the extent to which alternative protections, such as garden leave arrangements, confidentiality obligations and non-solicitation and non-dealing covenants, would provide appropriate protection in practice. While the Government’s comments to date have focused principally on non-compete clauses, the Prime Minister’s references to wider ‘restrictive practices’ may leave open questions as to whether other forms of contractual protection could also come under scrutiny as proposals develop.

For many investment firms, the practical significance of the reforms will also depend on the extent to which businesses remain able to use alternative mechanisms (in addition to contractual non-compete clauses) to protect commercial interests. In particular, the treatment of LLP arrangements, carried interest structures, deferred compensation plans and bad leaver provisions will be very important in determining how firms will be able to maintain effective means of retaining key individuals and discourage competitive activity following their departure.

We will continue to monitor developments closely and provide further updates as proposals emerge. Firms might also wish to engage with relevant industry bodies as proposals develop, particularly given the importance of sector-specific issues such as LLP structures and the treatment of bespoke incentive arrangements.