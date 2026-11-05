When Could A Care Home Become A Landlord Under The Renters’ Rights Act?

A resident’s occupation agreement may not always be what it appears. Understanding the difference between a licence and a tenancy could help care home providers avoid unexpected legal and regulatory obligations.

Most care home providers accommodate residents under a care agreement that includes a licence to occupy a room. However, simply describing an arrangement as a licence does not necessarily mean it will be treated that way by the courts.

This distinction has become increasingly important following the implementation of the Renters’ Rights Act 2025. If a resident’s occupancy arrangement is found to be a tenancy rather than a licence, the care home provider could be treated as a landlord and become subject to a range of additional legal obligations.

A licence isn’t always a licence

When a dispute arises, courts look beyond the wording of an agreement and examine what is actually happening in practice. A document headed “Licence Agreement” may still create a tenancy if, in practice, the resident enjoys rights normally associated with a tenant. Read more in our article, When a Licence Agreement Becomes a Tenancy Under the RRA.

For care providers, this means the day-to-day operation of the occupancy arrangement can be just as important as the wording of the paperwork.

What will a court consider?

When assessing whether a tenancy exists, the court will scrutinise how the arrangement operates in practice, such as:

Does the resident have sole use of their room?

Can the provider move the resident to alternative accommodation?

Does the provider retain rights to enter the accommodation?

Is the payment principally for accommodation rather than care?

Does the resident regard the room as their home?

Slight differences in how occupancy arrangements are documented and operated can have significant consequences. For example, if a resident has exclusive use of a room and there is no genuine ability to relocate them, a court may be more likely to conclude that a tenancy exists.

The question is not simply what the documents say, but whether they accurately reflect how the arrangement works day to day.

Can a resident be a tenant of just one room?

Possibly.

Some providers assume that tenancy issues only arise where a resident occupies a self-contained flat or apartment. However, a tenancy can exist in respect of a single room within a larger building.

The fact that the resident shares communal facilities, receives care services or lives alongside other residents does not, by itself, prevent a tenancy from arising.

The key question is whether the resident has sufficient control over their own accommodation and whether that accommodation is being occupied as their home.

Why does this matter?

If a resident is found to occupy under a tenancy rather than a licence, the consequences can be significant.

Care providers may need to comply with obligations that apply to landlords and may have to follow the statutory possession framework when seeking to recover accommodation. Contractual termination provisions that would ordinarily apply to a licence arrangement may not be sufficient.

Providers may also need to consider whether other requirements introduced by the Renters’ Rights Act apply to them. For example, landlords may be required to register relevant rental properties on the Government’s new Private Rented Sector Database. Failure to comply could affect a landlord’s ability to rely upon certain possession grounds and may result in significant financial penalties. If a care home provider’s occupancy arrangements are found to create tenancies, these requirements could become relevant.

What should providers do?

Care home operators should regularly review both their documentation and their operational practices.

Questions worth considering include:

Do our agreements accurately reflect the reality of the occupation?

Do we retain a genuine right to move residents where required?

Are we maintaining sufficient control over the accommodation?

Could a resident realistically argue that they have exclusive possession of their room?

The answer to those questions may help identify whether a provider’s arrangements are operating as intended or whether there is a risk that a tenancy has been created.

Identifying potential issues early can help avoid disputes and regulatory complications later.

How Lester Aldridge can help

Our Property Litigation, Real Estate and Health & Social Care teams advise care home providers on occupancy arrangements, possession issues, and the implications of the Renters’ Rights Act.

We can assist with:

Reviewing licence and occupancy agreements.

Assessing tenancy risk.

Advising on recovering possession and terminating occupancy arrangements.

Advising on compliance with the Renters’ Rights Act.A review now could help avoid significant possession and regulatory issues later.