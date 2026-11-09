The Future Of Secondary Office Space In London: Is Retrofit The New Build? Following The COVID-19 Pandemic And The Introduction Of Hybrid Working, Offices Are No Longer Places People Have To Be, But Rather... Article 6 November 2026

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of hybrid working, offices are no longer places people have to be, but rather somewhere they have to want to be.

Closed doors, corridors and fixed desks are giving way to break-out areas, meeting pods, and wellness rooms. At the same time, the focus on decarbonisation is gathering pace. Together, these trends have accelerated a shift towards better (but not necessarily new) offices, prompting developers and investors to take a fresh look at London’s secondary office stock. Can these buildings be adapted and upgraded to meet the needs of a modern occupier or is demolition and redevelopment still the better option?

The right fit

With hybrid working becoming more the norm than the exception, businesses coaxing staff back to their desks are asking far more of office spaces, with strong sustainability and well-being credentials ranking high on the priority list.1 Above all, businesses are now calling for adaptable floorspace that is “fit-for-purpose, inclusive and adaptable, with flexible layouts with few columns or risers, [and] be of a suitable depth to accommodate back of-house functions.”2

As demand for Grade A+ office space continues to grow, owners of Grade B buildings now face a pressing question: can their building deliver what businesses now want?

Evolving policy framework

Alongside the commercial case for upgrading existing stock, the planning framework is also moving towards refurbishment and retrofit. The direction of travel is particularly clear in the City of London but the implications extend across the capital.

The City of London promotes a “retrofit first” approach in its emerging development strategy,3 prioritising retrofitting and refurbishing existing offices over demolition and new build. The City Plan 2040 is expected to be adopted imminently4 and states that development proposals "should follow a retrofit first approach, thoroughly exploring the potential for retaining and retrofitting existing buildings as the starting point for appraising site options”. This is supplemented by the Offices SPD adopted in June 2026 which confirms that the planning system “should seek to facilitate the upgrading and renewal of existing office stock”. Applicants seeking to move away from office use must also show that a building's shortcomings “cannot be reasonably addressed through refurbishment or retrofit” in their viability appraisals. The City Plan 2040 also envisages for owners who retain most of a building’s superstructure and improve its environmental performance to be able to benefit from a “retrofit fast track” for a change to hotel, cultural or educational use without the usual viability justification.5

We could expect the Mayor of London’s development strategy for Greater London to adopt a similar stance. The draft London Plan 2026 states that “retaining existing built structures for reuse and retrofit, in part or as a whole, should be prioritised before considering substantial demolition, as this is typically the lowest-carbon option.” 6 Demolition is not carbon-neutral but neither is retrofit, and carbon assessments should be carried out on a case-by-case basis.

To knock or not to knock?

While retrofitting is heavily incentivised, "retrofit first" does not mean "retrofit always".

The Draft London Plan supports both “the redevelopment and refurbishment of office space”7 especially in Central London, provided either route improves the "quantity, quality and energy-efficiency of the stock”.

There are a number of potential challenges in the retrofit space. It is often the case that contractors prefer to deliver entirely new construction and, with a dwindling contractor pool, this could prove to be a key consideration. It is also the case that a refurbishment might not succeed in securing higher rents in the same way as new premises can. Retrofit is an essential part of office space delivery in the Capital and beyond but cannot be the whole solution. There is a supply crunch and increasing need for development. Supply will dictate short-term rental rates for existing stock given that there simply isn’t enough space.

The right answer will therefore turn on various factors, such as:

Existing building constraints: modern fit-outs increasingly require larger more flexible floorplates, greater servicing capacity, and higher power and cooling loads, which can test the limits of older buildings which therefore may be more appropriate candidates for redevelopment. Heritage: with approximately two thirds of the City’s listed buildings in commercial use, the City in particular expects heritage assets to “adapt to meet changing needs” while preserving their significance, and will support sensitive, tailored retrofitting in line with its Heritage Buildings Retrofit Toolkit.8 In practice, however, the route to consent is not always smooth. A recent House of Commons report found that the planning system is “widely perceived as complex, inconsistent and slow, discouraging heritage investment”. Evidence to the Committee showed that while 93% of listed building consent applications are ultimately approved, only around a third are decided within the statutory eight-week period, and only 16% of local authority staff were reported as confident when making decisions about retrofit. Heritage constraints can therefore add cost and programme risk to a retrofit, though they may equally rule out demolition altogether. Yet, London’s historic character is a key part of its appeal to occupiers and investors alike, and the challenge for policymakers and developers is therefore how to celebrate heritage while still enabling the development London needs. In support, Chapter 20 of the new NPPF (August 2026) and the HE1 plan making policy prioritises the “conservation, enhancement and enjoyment of the historic environment” and encourages the identification of heritage assets most at risk that can be used to support sustainable development. Historic England best practice also acknowledges that sensitive adaptation of historic buildings “can help to reduce carbon emissions, reliance on fossil fuels, and energy costs.” Energy performance: the City expects refurbished and retrofitted office spaces to meet current standards and the Government’s minimum energy efficiency standards.9 Buildings that cannot reach the required EPC rating therefore risk becoming “stranded assets”, so that the scope and cost of the works needed to bring such buildings up to standard should be considered at an early stage. The bar is set high, as major developments in the City must achieve at least BREEAM “Excellent” and commit to a NABERS UK 5-star rating, so an older building that cannot realistically reach those standards may be a stronger candidate for redevelopment instead.10 However, sustainability decisions must remain strategic – works that enhance and protect value should be prioritised. Money must also be allocated and spent at the right stage of the property’s lifecycle. Recent research has found that offices in the City with BREEAM Excellent certification managed to achieve rental premiums of around 10% and those with Outstanding certification managed to command longer lease terms and rents approximately 18% higher than those with Excellent certification. Overall, the research concluded that offices in the City exhibiting strong environmental credentials were able to achieve an 11% rental premium.11

From policy to practice: what does this mean for investors and developers?

Competitive advantage does not necessarily lie in choosing retrofit over redevelopment, but in identifying the right scheme before committing capital.

Address the retrofit-versus-redevelopment question at the acquisition stage: test the intended strategy against the relevant London planning authority’s policies, the building’s physical characteristics and heritage constraints. Early legal and technical due diligence can help identify where the strategy needs to change before significant capital is committed.

Consider whether demolition can be justified: if retrofit is not preferable, be prepared to establish (with evidence) why demolition and redevelopment would deliver materially better workspace for the modern London occupier. Again, this should inform the scheme before substantial design and professional costs are incurred.

Assess whether the scheme is deliverable: appraise the planning, construction, funding, occupational and other legal considerations alongside the development programme to ensure that the scheme is commercially viable. Securing vacant possession is fundamental for a redevelopment scheme but not always necessary for a retrofit – the question is whether the works can be carried out with tenants in occupation. Tenants may want to remain in their existing premises longer because of the high cost of fit-out. If landlords can address this issue their premises can be attractive (i.e. tenants pay a rental premium for fitted out space but have no fit-out costs). Alternatively, if tenants are staying within current spaces, there may be scope to work with them to upgrade buildings and re-set rent levels which can drive cash flow.

Assess whether the asset will be adaptable: we have established that the London office market and legislation underpinning it are ever evolving. Investors who fail to anticipate changing occupier needs risk being left with obsolete stock. The objective should be delivering buildings that can be reconfigured as demand shifts. Future letting propositions, capital expenditure and environmental performance will all shape long-term value and liquidity. It takes some crystal ball gazing, but investors who pre-empt these will protect income and keep exit options open.

Consider if there is a rental market for the asset: we have posed the question “to retrofit or to demolish” however, sometimes the answer might be "neither". Where tenants are approaching the end of their lease term and have a narrow range of available new premises from which to choose (a result of the current constrained prime office supply), they might consider taking on slightly lower grade property ("A" rather than “A+” for example). It should not be assumed that second tier buildings should always require major refurbishment to keep or attract a new tenant. In certain cases (in the short term while development of prime office catches-up) the lower rent that can be demanded for such space might be attractive to some tenants, particularly in challenging market conditions. This is more likely to be the case regionally rather than in the City or Greater London. The possibility of tenants taking on even lower grade stock has given some investors cause to consider whether a “shadow supply” of secondary office space might emerge.12

Footnotes

1. The City Plan 2040, para 5.1.3, p.70.

2. The Draft London Plan 2026, para 4.13, p.125.

3. The City Plan 2040, para 5.3.4, p.76.

4. City Plan 2040 - City of London, webpage, accessed 3 November 2026.

5. The City Plan 2040, Policy OF2, p.76.

6. The Draft London Plan 2026, Section 5; “Creating a greener, healthier and resilient city”,

7. The Draft London Plan 2026, Policy PV2, Section 6; “Place, visions and place-based approaches”, p.209

8. The City Plan 2040, paras 11.1.4 – 11.1.6, p.180.

9. Ibid, para 5.1.4, p.70.

10. Ibid, Policy DE1, pp. 126 – 127.

11. Estates Gazette, Green offices command 11% City of London rental premium, 2 November 2026

12. The Times, High-end office shortage forces firms into lower quality buildings, 12 January 2026