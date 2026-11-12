Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Proposed Reform To The Landlord And Tenant Act 1954

Taylor Walton LLP
Explore more from Taylor Walton LLP

The Law Commission has published proposals to modernise the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, including expanding grounds for possession, fixing renewal lease commencement dates, and simplifying the contracting out process. These reforms could significantly impact how commercial landlords and tenants navigate lease renewals and security of tenure provisions.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
James Carpenter
James Carpenter

The Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (Act) contains the security of tenure provisions that commercial tenants benefit from. These protections mean that a commercial tenancy will continue beyond the contractual expiry date for so long as the tenant remains in occupation. The tenancy can only be terminated in one of the ways prescribed by the Act: the service of a (landlord) Section 25 Notice or a (tenant) Section 26 or 27 notice.

The Act is arguably the most prominent piece of legislation affecting the commercial leasehold landscape and 72 years on from coming into force, landlords and tenants are still bound by the strict framework and processes the Act prescribes. For some time, the feeling that the framework is outdated and no longer fit for purpose in the modern market has been intensifying and there have been calls for reform.

On 16 June 2026, the Law Commission (an independent body that reviews and proposes reforms for existing laws) published their second consultation paper regarding the modernisation of the Act.

In the paper, the matters the Law Commission consider include:

  • Expanding ground(f) – currently a landlord can seek to oppose a renewal (and recover possession of a premises) on the ground that they intend to redevelop the property in question (ground f). The Law Commission propose modernising ground f, so that it extends to refurbishment, retrofitting and works undertaken for environmental purposes.
  • Fixing the commencement date of the renewal tenancy to an earlier set date – presently, the commencement date of a renewal lease will be 3 months after the court determines the terms of the new lease. This means that the valuation date for the renewal rent (which coincides with the commencement date) will be dictated by the progress of the litigation. As the law currently stands, a party could therefore tactically delay proceedings to achieve a different rent outcome. The Law Commission propose simply fixing the commencement date of the renewal lease to an earlier set date linked to the service of the Section 25/26 Notice.
  • Other rental models – the paper discusses whether there ought to be greater clarification as to whether the Court can order that modern rental models such as turnover rent (where a tenant pays rent based on a percentage of their business income or sales revenue) can be carried forward to a renewal tenancy and whether the Court can order that the rental model be varied in a renewal (e.g. from ordinary rack rent to turnover rent).
  • Changes to “contracting out” – the Commission consider whether the “cumbersome” process of a landlord serving a warning notice and the tenant swearing a statutory declaration agreeing to the exclusion of the Act ought to be replaced. An alternative process is proposed whereby the prescribed warning notice would appear in the lease itself. At completion, the tenant would then sign a declaration saying they have understood the terms of the notice. The Law Commission consider that this would provide tenants with greater protection as, with the warning notice appearing in the early drafts of the lease, they would have sight of the cautionary wording earlier in the process (as opposed to days before the lease completes).
  • Increasing the minimum lease term to benefit from protection – the proposal is that the 6-month minimum term threshold to qualify for protection under the Act should be increased to one or two years.
  • Excluding express and implied periodic tenancies from the protections – periodic tenancies have no pre-determined end date and continue from one period to the next (e.g. monthly) until terminated upon notice by landlord or tenant. They can be created by express agreement or, in the absence thereof, implied by the tenant paying rent periodically. They are meant to be flexible and the Law Commission are of the view that imposing the Act’s strict framework on them stifles that flexibility. The proposal is therefore to exclude both types of periodic tenancy from the protections of the Act, save for express periodic tenancies granted to a tenant who already benefits from protection under the Act.

The consultation closed on 16 September 2026 and the Law Commission are currently analysing the responses to conclude as to whether there is wide-spread support for proposed reforms and whether there may be any unintended consequences from what they suggest.

The statutory ban on upwards only rent reviews (soon to come into effect) will already have a big impact upon the commercial leasehold landscape, but after the Law Commission publish their final report, it seems likely that further transformation will be on the way.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Renters’ Rights Act Update: Key Developments For Landlords

The UK Government has unveiled the next phase of the Renters' Rights Act 2025, introducing a mandatory private rented sector database launching December 2026 and transferring rent increase dispute resolution from tribunals to the Valuation Office Agency. These reforms will fundamentally reshape compliance obligations for landlords across England, requiring registration of all rental properties with annual fees and updated enforcement mechanisms.
GlobalReal Estate and Construction
Bates Wells
Bates Wells
Article

Selling A Tenanted Property: How Ground 1A Works Under The Renters’ Rights Act

Section 21 has been abolished for new possession action from 1 May 2026, but landlords who need to sell with vacant possession still have a route. Ground 1A of the amended Housing Act 1988 allows a landlord to recover possession where a genuine sale is intended, but it comes with a four-month notice period, restrictions on reletting and remarketing, and potentially significant penalties for misuse.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Barnes Law
Barnes Law
Article

The Proposed Heathrow Third Runway: What Residents Need To Know About Property Impacts, Compensation And Reform

The prospect of a third runway at Heathrow Airport has resurfaced, bringing uncertainty to communities across West London and the Thames Valley about homes, property values and future planning. This guide examines how the compensation framework operates for affected homeowners, identifies critical gaps in protection during the years between policy approval and construction, and explains why reform is needed to address the human and financial costs of prolonged infrastructure uncertainty.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Hugh James
Hugh James
Article

The Renters' Rights Act Private Rented Sector Database Is On The Way: What Landlords Need To Know

The UK Government has announced the second phase of the Renters' Rights Act, introducing a mandatory Private Rented Sector Database that will roll out region-by-region starting in the West Midlands in December 2026. Landlords across England will face registration requirements, annual fees of £65 per property, and potential penalties of up to £40,000 for non-compliance, fundamentally changing how the private rental sector operates.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Blacks
Blacks
Article

Renters' Rights Act 2025: What The Latest Government Announcement Means For You

The Renters' Rights Act 2025 introduces sweeping changes to the UK rental market, including a mandatory national property registration system and a new process for handling rent disputes. Landlords face strict deadlines and significant penalties for non-compliance, while the government promises faster resolution of tenant challenges to rent increases.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP
Womble Bond Dickinson (UK) LLP
Article

Employment Law Update: Key Developments Summer 2026

The UK employment law landscape is undergoing major transformation in 2026-2027, with sweeping changes to unfair dismissal protections, tribunal time limits, and workplace access rights. From reducing qualifying periods for dismissal claims to extending right-to-work checks and granting trade unions new access powers, employers face a complex web of compliance challenges that demand immediate attention and strategic preparation.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Taylor Walton LLP
Taylor Walton LLP
Article

Update On The Implementation Of The Leasehold And Freehold Reform Act 2024

The UK government is advancing key provisions of the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024, including 990-year lease extensions at peppercorn ground rent and a new Standard Valuation Method to reduce enfranchisement costs for residential tenants. Two consultations are now underway to establish valuation rates and determine which landlord costs can still be recovered, though implementation isn't expected until mid-2027 at the earliest.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Taylor Walton LLP
Taylor Walton LLP
Article

The Commonhold And Leasehold Reform Bill – Where Are We Now

The Renters' Rights Act 2025 has closed a legal loophole that previously allowed freeholders to evict leaseholders for ground rent arrears using assured shorthold tenancy rules. This significant change, which took effect on 27 December 2025, removes the risk that leaseholders could lose their homes through mandatory possession orders under Ground 8 of the Housing Act 1988. However, many lenders have yet to update their requirements, creating ongoing challenges for conveyancers and their clients.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Taylor Walton LLP
Taylor Walton LLP
Article

No Answer, No Entry: Tips For Landlords When Requests For Entry To A Property Are Refused And/or Ignored

When tenants refuse or ignore landlord requests for property access, can landlords simply force entry, or must they navigate a complex legal process? This article examines the practical and legal steps landlords must take when faced with uncooperative tenants, from exhausting preliminary measures to applying for court-ordered access injunctions.
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Taylor Walton LLP
Taylor Walton LLP
Article

Estate Planning – How To Minimise Your Inheritance Tax (IHT) Liability

Wealthy clients with complex family structures often seek ways to reduce inheritance tax liabilities to maximize what their beneficiaries receive. From spousal exemptions and charitable giving to strategic lifetime gifts and the seven-year rule, various planning opportunities exist to minimize the 40% tax rate on estates exceeding £325,000. Understanding these exemptions and reliefs, combined with carefully drafted professional Wills, can significantly impact how much of your estate passes to your chos
United KingdomTax
Taylor Walton LLP
Taylor Walton LLP
Article

How The Employment Rights Act 2025 Will Transform The Hospitality Sector

The Employment Rights Act 2025 brings sweeping reforms to UK employment law that will fundamentally reshape workforce management in the hospitality industry. From expanded sick pay entitlements and enhanced parental leave to new protections for zero-hours workers and revised unfair dismissal procedures, these changes demand immediate attention from hospitality employers. Are you ready to navigate these transformative legal requirements?
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Taylor Walton LLP
Taylor Walton LLP