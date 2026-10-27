VIDEO · 27 OCTOBER 2026
Planning Live With Hannah Mary Goodlad MSP, Minister For Public Finance (Video)
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Minister for Public Finance Hannah Mary Goodlad MSP joins industry experts to explore Scotland's evolving planning system, examining current priorities and strategic initiatives shaping the future...
United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
In this webinar, we welcomed Hannah Mary Goodlad MSP, Minister for Public Finance, who joined us to discuss current planning priorities and the future direction of Scotland's planning system.
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