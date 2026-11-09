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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Construction Documentation For Development

Thomson Snell & Passmore
Thomson Snell & Passmore
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Thomson Snell & Passmore

Thomson Snell & Passmore

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Construction projects require a complex web of interconnected legal documents to manage design liability, cost overruns, and third-party rights. This guide examines the essential construction documentation needed for development, from development agreements and design appointments to construction contracts and collateral warranties.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Caroline Watkins
Caroline Watkins

It is rare for anyone preparing for a construction project to use one single contract. Each construction project is backlit by a set of interconnecting documents that deal with issues such as design liability, cost overruns, and third party rights. Here we set out the basics of the construction documentation that is required for development.

Development agreement

The development agreement will usually incorporate construction warranties in addition to the development-specific matters such as land transfer, internal areas and cost management. It may even include terms which are designed to replace the construction contract, if the developer is to be appointed as the contractor as well. In many cases the construction agreements in proforma will be appended to the development agreement, so the construction agreements should be agreed in good time ready for exchange.

Design

The design may be incorporated wholly or partly in the construction contract, but In both cases, the design team and consultants must be appointed (by the developer or the contractor) on secure and appropriate terms. Design, construction’s natural predecessor, is usually dealt with first.

Although the architect will usually be the first design appointment and lead designer, there are usually a number of other designers to be appointed. Developers will be advised by their lead designer in terms of who to appoint, but they can usually expect to need to appoint a structural engineer, mechanical and electrical engineer, quantity surveyor (or “cost consultant” who may also carry out valuations), CDM Principal Designer, and Building Regulations Principal Designer. Their appointment documents may be in a standard form (such as that issued by the RIBA or ACE), but more often than not they will be appointed on a bespoke form, requiring them to carry out their services to a certain professional standard of care, maintain professional indemnity insurance, comply with legislation (particularly building safety legislation), and provide additional services if required.

The developer must first enlist the help of an architect or contract administrator, also known as the “Employer’s Agent” in the context of design and build construction. This is the party that fulfils certain executive functions under the building contract such as making valuations or certifying practical completion, but they also usually have an important part to play in putting the project together and assisting in the tender process.

The Employer’s Agent is insured, like the design team, by professional indemnity insurance. The developer must ensure that they act impartially when carrying out valuations or certifications, to avoid any risk of challenge by the contractor.

Design defects are costly and the effects are wide-ranging; if the designer or consultant has made a professional error that causes loss, it is the appointment to which the developer should look, in order to seek recovery of damages. It’s important to ensure a robust set of terms are in place from the outset and the scope of work updated when necessary. Otherwise, progressive “mission creep” creates a risk that claims for defective design may be compromised by inadequate or ambiguous scope drafting.

Construction

The construction contract is the document by which the contractor is held to carry out the works to a certain standard, usually along the lines of “a good, proper and workmanlike manner”, the meaning of which has been well-tested by case law. The contract should also deal with what happens when delays or damages are caused by reasons outside of the parties’ control, the contractor’s design liability, building safety (including health and safety), the parties’ rights of termination and suspension, and how the contractor will be paid.

The construction contract enables immediate remedies to be made during the contract duration, which are designed to keep the project on track. Delays and errors can lead to serious costs and in some cases can render the project unviable or threaten the contractor’s solvency, so it is in both parties’ interests to deal with the issues as they arise. The monthly valuation/payment process, the awarding of extensions of time and the adjudication dispute resolution facility are all features that protect the project’s progress from the influence of external factors.

The construction contract should also deal with how the works will be insured. The party responsible for insurance is usually determined by whether the works are to an existing building, or if a new building is being constructed, but this is not the case for all projects and the insurance provisions are often changed to suit the intention of the parties.

It can be some way down the line before the construction contract is entered into, usually because costs or designs have not been fully formed until late in the process. For this reason, the parties will sometimes enter into a pre-construction agreement for minor works in advance of the construction contract being finalised and the parties proceeding into the contract proper. Although this can be a useful way of getting the contractor “on the hook” and construction is under way, this is an imperfect proposition for the developer as it involves postponing the signature of the construction contract, giving the contractor more scope to negotiate the terms and relying on an “agreement to agree” which can be problematic to enforce.

It is also essential to ensure that when the construction contract is entered into, all of the related contract documents are completed by the appointed team. In the case of design and build contracts, it is particularly important to ensure that the Employer’s requirements and Contractor’s Proposals (which set out the scope of the design and construction) are clearly defined and any issues ironed out pre-contract to avoid unnecessary complexities or dispute triggers.

Collateral warranties

Collateral warranties are frequently included in the developer’s requirements. They serve to create a contract between parties who are not contractually linked, enabling an interested party (or “beneficiary”) with an interest in the project to rely on the warranties in the construction contract or consultant appointment in the same way as the developer, and the beneficiary can therefore claim in contract against the warrantor for any losses resulting from breaches of the underlying construction contract or professional appointment.

They are most popular with lenders, landlords, and other parties with an interest in the project for whom the works pose an element of risk. Our detailed article on collateral warranties can be found here: https://ts-p.co.uk/insights/collateral-warranties-key-requirements/ .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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