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ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026

Real Insight | Autumn 2026

Jones Day
Jones Day
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Jones Day

Jones Day

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This edition explores emerging trends in UK real estate, from investors acquiring stakes in property manager businesses to the implications of the Brussels Finance Tower judgment on cash trap clauses in loan documents.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Anna Cartwright
Anna Cartwright
Richard Adams
Richard Adams
John J. Crowley
John J. Crowley
Michelle T. Davies
Michelle T. Davies
Arabella Dobson
Arabella Dobson
Laura A. Pembridge
Laura A. Pembridge
Kirsty L. Rogerson
Kirsty L. Rogerson
Martin Stewart-Smith
Martin Stewart-Smith
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Welcome to the Autumn 2026 edition of Real Insight, our UK real estate update.

In real estate funds, we look at the growing trend of investors purchasing stakes in property manager businesses, whilst our energy and infrastructure team summarise key themes arising from our recent powered land event. In real estate finance, we review the interesting judgment in the Brussels Finance Tower case and how it may influence the drafting and use of cash trap clauses in loan documents. We explore the lessons learned to date from case law on the "just and equitable" test for associate liability for the remediation of defective buildings, and we explain the forthcoming landlord and rented property database under the Renters' Rights Act. Our construction team report on the Construction and Infrastructure European Leadership Summit, before we finish by delving into planning, with a look at the first draft Environmental Delivery Plan to be published by Natural England.

We hope that you enjoy this edition.

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