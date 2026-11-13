Manchester Nurse Died After Life-threatening Heart Condition Misdiagnosed As Acid Reflux

Medical negligence lawyers secure answers and join loved ones in calling for lessons to be learned

Relatives of a nurse who died after a life-threatening heart condition was mistaken for acid reflux are calling for lessons to be learned.

Paula Ivers had attended the A&E department of Tameside General Hospital in Ashton-under-Lyne, complaining of increasing chest pain radiating to her back and shoulders since the previous evening.

She attended hospital with symptoms consistent of an aortic-dissection – in which a tear develops in the wall of the aorta, causing blood to leak. However, medics did not consider the condition despite her dad dying of a cardiac arrest aged 45.

Paula wrongly sent home from hospital with indigestion medication prescription

Paula, of Denton, Manchester, was told she had gastroesophageal reflux disease (GORD). She was wrongly sent home from hospital in severe pain with a prescription for indigestion medication.

The children’s nurse and mum-of-one died at home three days later aged 47.

Family ask medical negligence lawyers to investigate nurse's care

Following Paula’s death, her loved ones, including sister Lesley Ivers, aged 51, instructed expert medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate and help secure answers.

Paula’s family are now speaking out to warn of the dangers of aortic-dissection and the need for patients to receive an early diagnosis and treatment.

Hospital Trust admits breach of duty over Paula's death

It comes after Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust admitted a breach of duty in a civil legal claim brought by Irwin Mitchell. The Trust admitted that, with appropriate care, it was likely Paula would have survived.

In a separate inquest, a coroner ruled Paula’s death was contributed to by “neglect”. He issued a prevention of future deaths report ordering health bosses to outline what action they will take to improve care.

Nicola Ashton, the expert medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, representing Lesley, said:

“Paula’s loved ones remain devastated by her death and the circumstances surrounding it. “They have understandably had serious concerns regarding the care Paula received and whether more could, and should, have been done to help her, particularly given her symptoms, including severe pain, and her family history of early cardiac death. “Sadly, investigations have identified significant failings in Paula’s care, with tragic and devastating consequences. “An aortic dissection is a life-threatening medical emergency that requires urgent recognition and treatment. While nothing can change what happened to Paula, her family hopes that lessons will be learned from her case and that greater awareness of the condition will help ensure others receive the prompt diagnosis and treatment that can save lives.”

Medical negligence: Paula Ivers' story

Paula went to Tameside General Hospital’s emergency department at around 10.30am on 5 March, 2024, with chest pain which spread into her back, between her shoulder blades and up into her neck.

She was initially seen in the department before being transferred to the same day emergency centre for further tests. However, doctors did not consider she may have an aortic dissection.

Paula was discharged at around 3pm without having a CT angiogram X-ray to check her blood vessels. She collapsed and died at home at around 5pm on 8 March, 2024.

Lesley issues aortic dissection warning as she pays tribute to much-loved sister

Lesley said:

“Paula was a much-loved daughter, sister, friend and most importantly mum. She was adored by not only her family but many friends and was highly respected as a nurse. “She was loving, kind and generous and nothing was ever too much trouble for her. She went out of her way to help others. “Paula’s death has left a huge void in our family and the pain of losing her is still as raw today as it was when she needlessly passed away. “For almost 25 years Paula devoted her life to the NHS. One of the hardest things to come to terms with is that when she needed help from the service she gave so much to, she was badly let down. “While we have answers, nothing will make up for what happened and how we believe Paula would still be with us today if she received the care she should have. “Our family will never be the same, but Paula’s daughter will grow up knowing how much Paula loved her and how proud she was of her. “Paula’s compassion, professionalism, and kindness touched so many lives. Our focus is now on ensuring there is more awareness of aortic dissection and that medical professionals realise the importance of not only a timely diagnosis but also appropriate treatment. “Paula was a great advocate of the NHS, so we don’t want others to be put off seeking help. Rather, we want to honour Paula’s memory by seeing lasting improvements in patient care.”

What investigations into Manchester nurse's death established

Following legal submissions by Irwin Mithell in a civil claim for damages, Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust admitted liability. It admitted a reliance on a diagnosis of acid reflux without ruling out an aortic dissection, failing to consider an aortic dissection and failing to carry out appropriate tests as well as discharging Paula without a diagnosis that could feasibly account for her pain were all a breach of duty.

The Trust further admitted that if an aortic dissection had been considered and appropriate investigations carried out, Paula would have been transferred for emergency surgery and would likely have survived.

Irwin Mitchell is working with the Trust to agree a settlement for Paula’s family.

The inquest into Paula’s death concluded in June that she died of a build-up of blood in her heart caused by an aortic dissection.

Coroner Christopher Morris recorded a narrative conclusion ruling Paula died as a consequence of complications arising from an undiagnosed and untreated aortic dissection.

In his prevention of deaths report, the coroner outlined concerns. These included that, while the Hospital Trust had undertaken a “significant amount of work” to investigate Paula’s care, Mr Morris remained concerned that key family history – such as early cardiac death of an immediate relative – was not automatically captured during a patient’s initial contact with a clinician.