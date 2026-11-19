Purpose: The communication has to have been for the purpose of conducting, or defending legal proceedings i.e. to obtain legal advice or evidence for use in the litigation.

Purpose: The purpose must have been to seek or provide legal advice. This encompasses advice on legal rights, obligations, or potential causes of action.

Unfortunately, the courts have not been that helpful in defining what contemplated litigation is, only but to refer to "Litigation must be a real likelihood rather than a mere possibility" (USA v Philip Morris Inc [2003] EWHC 3028 (Comm).

There must be a real likelihood of litigation at the time the communication occurred. Speculative or hypothetical disputes will not suffice.

You have to be able to tie the communication to a specific legal claim. i.e. was the communication had in the context of actual or anticipated litigation.

It applies regardless of whether litigation was contemplated or ongoing at the time it occurred.

If the content of the correspondence is shared with a third party at any point, privilege may be lost.

The communication must occur within the context of a professional relationship between a qualified lawyer and their client.

It should be noted that the protection of legal advice privilege applies to exactly that, instructions and advice. Partners have a proprietary interest in each and every asset which is partnership property. For example, if a partner consults their solicitor for advice on the terms of the partnership agreement, those communications would likely be protected by legal advice privilege.