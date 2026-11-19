ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
I'm In Dispute With My Partners: Can I Assert Privilege Over Partnership Documentation And/or Information?
VWV
VWV is a UK law firm working with trusted professionals internationally. Recognised with 61...View firm profile
When disputes arise between partners within a GP partnership, understanding the boundaries of legal privilege becomes essential. This article examines the critical distinctions between Legal Advice Privilege and Litigation Advice Privilege, exploring how each applies to partnership communications and what protections partners can expect under the Partnership Act 1890.
Legal advice privilege and litigation advice privilege are available to ringfence documentation, communication and information in the event of a dispute, whether it is contemplated or ongoing.
Mismanagement of privileged information can mean you are required to disclose the contents of the communication, which could potentially undermine your legal position in a dispute. This note is intended to assist you in understanding the parameters of privilege to ensure you are using it correctly.
The general rule under the Partnership Act 1890
The general rule is that in default of an express agreement, partners have rights to access documentation and/or information of the partnership.
Section 24(9) and section 28 of the Partnership Act 1890 read:
-
Section 24(9) of the Partnership Act 1890:
“The partnership books are to be kept at the place of business of the partnership (or the principal place, if there is more than one), and every partner may, when he thinks fit, have access to and inspect and copy any of them.”
-
Section 28 of the Partnership Act 1890:
“Partners are bound to render true accounts and full information of all things affecting the partnership to any partner or his legal representatives.”
When disputes arise between partners within a GP partnership, the question of what is protected often becomes critical.
What is the difference between Legal Advice Privilege and Litigation Advice Privilege?
|
Legal Advice Privilege
|
Litigation Advice Privilege
|
Protects communications between a lawyer and their client.
|
Protects communications between a lawyer, their client, and third parties.
|
Purpose: The purpose must have been to seek or provide legal advice. This encompasses advice on legal rights, obligations, or potential causes of action.
|
Purpose: The communication has to have been for the purpose of conducting, or defending legal proceedings i.e. to obtain legal advice or evidence for use in the litigation.
|
It applies regardless of whether litigation was contemplated or ongoing at the time it occurred.
|
You have to be able to tie the communication to a specific legal claim. i.e. was the communication had in the context of actual or anticipated litigation.
There must be a real likelihood of litigation at the time the communication occurred. Speculative or hypothetical disputes will not suffice.
Unfortunately, the courts have not been that helpful in defining what contemplated litigation is, only but to refer to "Litigation must be a real likelihood rather than a mere possibility" (USA v Philip Morris Inc [2003] EWHC 3028 (Comm).
|
Confidentiality: The communication must remain private between the client and their lawyer.
The communication must occur within the context of a professional relationship between a qualified lawyer and their client.
If the content of the correspondence is shared with a third party at any point, privilege may be lost.
|
Confidentiality: The communication must remain confidential for privilege to apply.
|
It should be noted that the protection of legal advice privilege applies to exactly that, instructions and advice. Partners have a proprietary interest in each and every asset which is partnership property.
For example, if a partner consults their solicitor for advice on the terms of the partnership agreement, those communications would likely be protected by legal advice privilege.
|
This privilege will apply to a partner's communications with a lawyer or even a third party such as an expert if a partnership dispute escalates to the point where they believe legal proceedings are likely or inevitable.
It has recently been found, in the case of White & Ors v Uber London Ltd & Ors [2026] EWHC 1610 (Comm) that the communication between the potential claimant and a third party (in this case a litigation funder) when in contemplation of the claim, was not protected by litigation advice privilege as it was not communication for the dominant purpose of conducting the litigation. This demonstrates the importance of what the intention of the communication is so that it may qualify as privilege.
Why does this matter to you?
If there is a dispute (or contemplated dispute) within your partnership, it is important to carefully assess what communication is had and with whom, so as to appropriately determine whether those communications and associated documents are protected by privilege or not.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.